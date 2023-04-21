Cycling in Style: Double the Fun with Tandem Bikes and Cruise Ships

On our usual drive into the city from Itoshima, we generally see farmers, tractors, K-trucks, and such. However, this morning was a pleasant anomaly, as we spotted a procession of foreigners on bicycles – and not just any bicycles, but tandem bikes to boot!

Curiosity piqued, we pulled over and flagged down a couple to inquire. As it turns out, they were part of a group of about 300 cycling enthusiasts aboard a chartered cruise ship touring the world. Having arrived in Hakata this morning, they were pedaling their way to Karatsu, Saga Prefecture, where the cruise ship would whisk them away to Busan, Korea, before returning for more cycling adventures between Japanese ports of call.

What an exhilarating way to travel! The majority of riders appeared to be over 50 and most were couples. The tour is orchestrated by American company “Santana Adventures” and offers a luxurious cycling tour aboard a cruise ship. For nearly 50 years, the owner of “SANTANA,” a tandem bicycle brand based in California, has organized these tours. Santana has been producing tandem bicycles since 1976. This marks their maiden tour in Japan, and the cruise ship’s 60 rooms sold out in a jaw-dropping 7 minutes after being announced online.

I must admit, the thought of cruising never tempted me, but this mix of exercise, exploration, and outdoor adventure seems downright irresistible. Sign me up!