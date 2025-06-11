Cycling The Itoshima Coast

This article is part of our collection of cycling routes and reports for Fukuoka and Kyushu. Explore more rides on our index page—and get out and discover Kyushu

Text and photos by: Tim Muzik / Follow on Strava

Today we’re heading out on one of the most popular rides from Fukuoka City: the Itoshima coastal loop. This 80km circuit is a go-to for serious cyclists squeezing in training sessions, and weekend visitors enjoying the ocean views and attractions along the way. The winding, undulating, and nearly empty coastal roads offer a world-class cycling experience for riders of all levels. Its close proximity to downtown Fukuoka is one of the best arguments for considering the city a top cycling hub and destination.

Route Overview

Route Highlights: Nagatare Point, Imajuku Coast, Imazu Polder, Nagahama Beach, Genkoborui Imazu Area, Obaru Beach, Sakurai Futamigaura’s Couple Stones, Shima Seaside Country Club,Thalia Coffee Roasters, Nogita Coast, Nigi Beach, Keya Beach, Mt. Tateishi, Mataichi Salt Maker, Kishi Fishing Port, Shinmachi, Hikizu Bay, Mt. Kaya

Length: 80km

Climbing: 500m

GPX File

There are a lot of variations of this circuit, but after riding it a few dozen times, we feel the route linked above is a great option for hitting all the major scenic spots, and includes a couple climbs to ensure you come home tired. Those who prefer a flatter route can simply cut off the two 150m climbs. Before setting out, we always check wind direction and strength to decide whether to ride it clockwise or counterclockwise. For this article, we’ll assume a counterclockwise direction.

Around the Point to Route 54

Like so many other great Fukuoka rides, this starts with a blast out of town and around Nagatare Point. Once in Imajuku you can take a 2km slower option along the Imajuku Beach path to take in some great views of Nokonoshima and the Fukuoka skyline in the distance.

There is a 7-Eleven just before the popular bird watching area, the Imazu Polder. Once here we usually opt to take a right turn at the Imazu Marina, and wrap around the small roads at the base of Mt. Hamasaki.

The route then rejoins Fukuoka Prefectural Route 54 as it makes its way up the coast past Nagahama and Obaru Beach. For those with wider tires or a sense of adventure, there are some sandy trails through the pine forest here, where you’ll find some of the most intact remnants of the old defensive wall built to protect against Mongolian invaders.

If you’re on a road bike, it’s best to skip the trails and continue along the main road, passing a mix of oyster huts, seaside hotels, and cozy cafés that line this scenic stretch. There is also a Yamazaki convenience store owned by a welcoming man who will direct you to his YouTube channel.

Further down the road, you’ll come to one of the most iconic stops along the Itoshima coast, Sakurai Futamigaura’s Couple Stones. These two large rocks, known as husband and wife rocks, stand side by side in the sea and are joined by a shimenawa rope. The larger rock represents the husband, the smaller the wife, and together they are believed to bring blessings for strong relationships. The white torii gate that frames them both draws people in at sunset for some great photos.

The Golf Course Climb & Keya Beach

A couple kilometres down the road, there’s an optional right turn onto the first of two climbs of any consequence on this route, the Shima Seaside Country Club sideroad. This narrow, quiet road is basically unused except for golfers heading up to their tee times in the morning. Aside from that, you’re much more likely to see a badger than a person on this 6km stretch that climbs around 180 m of elevation. While this climbing section is easily skippable by just continuing straight, it’s also one of the nicest parts of the route and offers some distant views of Iki Island on clear days.

The climb spits you out right back on the main route at Thalia Coffee Roasters, where on weekends you’ll often find a crowd of people with fast-looking bikes and even faster-looking outfits gathering for group rides. Further down the coast near Nigi Beach, there are a number of other cafés and restaurants catering to the tourists, golfers, and surfers who frequent the area.

Keya no Ohto and Keya Beach, which you will approach next, are the highlights of the route. This beautiful point, with its unique rocky cliffs, makes this a ride worth coming back for regularly. A good hot dog restaurant, torii gate, and Totoro Forest add to its charm. There is an observation deck at the top of a short set of steps (not advisable in cycling cleats).

Around the corner near Keya Fishing Port, there is a vending machine outside Asahiya restaurant, which is a great spot to take a break and relax before the next climb of the day.

Mt. Tateishi & The Shima Sunset Road

The next climb of the day is accessed by taking a right turn past the Keya Beach parking lot. From there, the road climbs around 130m up to the hiking trailhead of Mt. Tateishi. The climb is relatively steep, with ramps of 10–13% at times, but it’s well worth it for the views that await. An “I Love Itoshima” bench adds to the great views from the top.

After a break at the top, a short, fast descent brings you down to Shima Sunset Road, which is aptly named. If you’re doing this as an after-work summer ride, you’ll usually be welcomed by an insanely beautiful sunset. During the day, while there won’t be a sunset, you’ll be rewarded just the same with a chance to stop at the Mataichi Salt Maker Workshop, where you can pick up some locally made salt pudding before rolling on.

The Sunset Road continues to wrap around the coast through the popular oyster huts at the Kishi Fishing Port. The quiet streets of the village at the edge of Hikizu Bay are always a pleasant part of the route, and there are some final great views looking out toward Karatsu at the Genkai Marina.

From there, you’ll have your choice of quiet farm roads, or faster but busier side roads as you make your way through Itoshima rice and wheat fields. A small side road at the base of Kayama is always a nice starting point for this push.

You can choose to keep to the small farm roads as long as possible if you have time, but usually we jump onto Route 202 at the Takata Intersection and make a sport out of moving faster than the car traffic heading east toward the city.

