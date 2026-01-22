Cycling Kitakyushu: Cycling Day Event Recap

This article is part of our collection of cycling routes and reports for Fukuoka and Kyushu. Explore more rides on our index page—and get out and discover Kyushu

Text and photos by: Tim Muzik / Follow on Strava / Follow on Youtube

Today we’re heading out to the Kitakyushu Cycling Day event, a unique one-day ride that starts and finishes on the man-made island of Kitakyushu Airport and heads into the mountains around Hikosan. With three different course options, the event is accessible to riders of all abilities, and with amazing volunteers, six unique aid stations that highlight local cuisine, and perfectly timed fall colours, it makes for one of the best riding experiences you can have in Japan. One that we will certainly be returning for next year. For those unable to make the event, it’s still a great route that can be ridden at any time.

Along with the written report and GPX files below, check out the accompanying video that captures the full event and our journey to the start.

Route Overview

Length: 110km

Climbing: 1050m

GPX File

Event Website

Riders choose from a 110km, 65km, and 25km route depending on cycling ability. We chose the 110km option which has a sizable climb up the Hokotate pass.

The event website has all the necessary information to understand and sign up for the event which is scheduled again for November 15th, 2026. This article will summarize the riding experience and general thoughts about the event.

Getting Started

As the ride kicked off at 8:00am from Kitakyushu Airport, we opted to cycle from our house in Fukuoka the day before and stay at an airport hotel. This was a great chance to get the legs ready for the event and also tackle the Hiroadai Pass, which we’d been eyeing for months.

The man-made island of Kitakyushu Airport is linked to Kyushu via the Shin-Kitakyushu Airport Bridge, a 2.1km-long bridge that’s worth visiting even without the event. A dedicated bike lane on the eastbound side makes it safe to ride, even when traffic is busier. It’s also a great spot to watch the sunset, with views north toward Honshu and south toward the mountain range you’ll be climbing the following morning.

Spending the night on the airport island is actually super interesting. We used the time to enjoy the views from the bridge and explore the airport itself, which is full of local gifts and has a few surprisingly cool restaurants and places to hang out.

The next morning after arriving at the event, we racked our bikes, headed to the bag drop to store our gear, and picked up the event booklet used to collect stamps at each of the aid stations.

At the start line, riders are put into small groups where a member of the local pro cycling team VC Fukuoka provides a lead out and conversation over the bridge. We were led out by Benjamin Prades who as it turned out had won the 2017 Tour de Taiwan, which we had watched live.

The Nagaihama & Metase Forest Aid Stations

Leaving the bridge crossing and heading south, the route is flat but enjoyable. Farms, coastlines, and small villages keep things interesting as you make your way toward the Nagaihama Park aid station. This was our first taste of what was to come, with helpful volunteers serving up soup, bread, and drinks before handing over that first coveted stamp in the event booklet.

Just 8km from Nagaihama, the Metase Forest aid station focused more on liquids. While it initially felt a bit quick between stops, it turned out to be a well-placed station, providing some much-needed fueling before heading into the largest climb of the day and one of the most enjoyable stretches of the route.

The Kii River & Makinohara Camp Ground Aid Station

The next 20km of the ride traces the Kii River to its source up in the Hikosan Range. This was an absolute highlight of the day, as the yellow ginkgos and red maples lining the river on the way toward the mountains were insanely beautiful.

Arriving at the Makinohara Aid Station, riders were met by a tunnel of red maple trees and welcoming volunteers greeting everyone who rolled in. This aid station felt like something out of a Zelda game, unreal fall colours, a collection of live owls, and vendors offering a choice of local meals had everyone in a great mood before heading up the rest of the biggest climb of the day.

The Hokotate Pass tops out at around 600m. Nothing too demanding, but a nice forced effort to get moving again after a stop. After passing through a tunnel at the top, the road begins a beautiful descent along the Harai River. Again, the timing of this event in the fall, combined with the cool air, made this one of our favourite cycling moments of the year.

Irahara Dam & Tsubakiichi Hiraodai Base Aid Stations

After a very enjoyable descent the next aid station at the 60km mark just before the Irahara Dam had our favourite food item of the day, a perfect slice of cheese cake from the Matsuki Orchard “Fruits Kobo Efu” Cafe. We were tempted to erase our stamp and pretend to roll up for a second time to get another one.

The ride then continues on a mellow but fast descent past the Irahara Dam and towards Miyako Town. This section had some really good flow and allowed for an easily sustainable quick pace, it was a good chance to jump on the wheels of other cyclists and blast toward the next aid station.

The Tsubakiichi Hiraodai aid tent at the 87km mark was, at this point unsurprisingly, another 10/10 stop. Warm Wagyu beef soup was served alongside what seemed to be a handmade rice ball with the first rice of the year. This was the last aid station of the day and cemented the fact that this was the most luxurious cycling event we had ever joined.

The Final Stretch

The final 20km of the ride goes through some more peaceful rice fields and the town of Kanda. While a little more urban, the route takes a recently maintained road with perfect surface and a nice wide blue painted cycling lane, making this another enjoyable and fast section.

Last but not least, the route once again crosses back over the ShinKitakyushu Airport Bridge, after a quick count we realized it would be the fifth of six times we would cross that bridge in 12 hours, lucky for us…it’s a nice bridge.

Coming over the finish line, volunteers waved us safely back into home base where riders were met by on stage performances, and more great food options included in the event package. We picked up a hamburger and some other sides before once again heading across the bridge and biking back to Kokura Station to catch a train home.

This was without the doubt the best catered and organized cycling event we have participated in. The organization and effort from the volunteers, beautiful fall colours, interesting route, and most importantly the fact that it felt more like a food tour than a bike ride make it something we look forward to coming back to next year.

This article is part of our collection of cycling routes and reports for Fukuoka and Kyushu. Explore more rides on our index page—and get out and discover Kyushu