Cycling The Shrines of Fukuoka

Text and photos by: Tim Muzik / Follow on Strava

One of the best and most unique things about exploring Japan is the thousands of peaceful, secluded, and protected shrines scattered across every corner of the cities and countryside. Whether you’re in downtown Tokyo, the top of a mountain peak, or a farmer’s field in Kyushu, you’re likely never more than a few steps from one of these magical places. These gateways to the past provide a sanctuary to connect with deities, important natural features, an ancient story, or a historical figure. For tree lovers like us, they are also windows into time capsules that have been protected long enough to let thousand-year-old pines, gingkos, and camphor trees mature.

Today, we are heading out on a micro-adventure on our folding bikes to visit 13 randomly selected shrines in Fukuoka and Itoshima to appreciate some of these sites and, more specifically, look at some trees. Micro-adventures like these, centered on any random thing you can think of, are a great way to find and appreciate the things that make Kyushu such an interesting place to live and explore.

Route Overview

Length: 40 km

Climbing: 130m

Route Planning

To build this route, we simply searched Google Maps for shrines and randomly selected a handful that looked particularly interesting (had a big tree). The more time and energy you have, the further this loop could be extended. Some basic information extracted from signs around the shrines has been included below.

Shrine 1: Wadatsumi Shrine

General Info: This first stop was an obvious choice, as it’s the closest shrine to our house. It’s famous as a place where important historical scholar Lord Michizane Sugawara rested on a rock, which has been preserved to this day. It’s a popular spot for students to soak in some last-minute luck before taking exams.

Features: Besides the preserved stone and main shrine building, there’s a beautiful old camphor tree on the west side of the grounds and a young gingko tree that was glowing bright yellow during our visit. These are the first of many ginkgo and camphor trees which are common at shrines all over Japan due to their cultural significance and beauty.

Shrine 2: Meinohama Sumiyoshi Shrine

General Info: This next shrine is only a few minutes away, located on a section of the former Karatsu Kaido Avenue in Meinohama. Sumiyoshi Shrine greets visitors with three distinct gates, including a beautifully crafted shimenawa rope and a large torii gate. This 1,000-year-old site enshrines the deities of Sumiyoshi Sankami, Empress Jingū, and Shiga Sankami.

Features: In addition to the ornately designed main building, there is a 700-year-old ginkgo tree said to have protected the shrine from a lightning strike. The tree appeared to be thriving and was one of the few ginkgos we saw all day that had not yet started to change to its autumn colors. Another highlight of this shrine is its proximity to Malmo bike shop, the owner and mechanic here is knowledgeable, helpful and provides well priced bike services.

Shrine 3: Shimoyamato Uga Shrine

General Info: This shrine was not on our original list but was too good to pass by. Located across from Shimoyamoto Station in Uga Park, it has a lot of charm despite its modest features. Unfortunately, not much information was available on-site.

Features: The central building is constructed from beautifully aged cedar, darkened to a deep brown over time. The red torii gate at the entrance is a highlight feature, and there were some recently planted small trees on the grounds.

Shrine 4: Iki Shrine

General Info: This is one of our favorite shrines in town. Located toward the back of Ikinomatsubara Forest Park, it fully embraces the pine theme, making it particularly unique. A sign informs visitors that this site enshrines Ikinotaimaneko, who sacrificed his life to protect Takenouchi no Sukune.

Features: The shrine stands out for its long road extending directly through the torii gate, passing through the forest park and leading to the ocean. The site also features several other protected and labeled trees. It’s worth visiting if you’re passing through the pine forest park or catching a glimpse out the window of a train on the Chikuhi Line, which runs behind it.

Shrine 5: Izumo Shrine

General Info: The Izumo Taisha Shrine is situated in a slightly hard-to-find community area near Imajuku Station. The enshrined deity, Ōkuninushi-no-Ōkami, is famous for fostering relationships and connecting people. According to the shrine’s website, it offers various blessings, including those for businesses and homes.

Features: As it sits on a small hill, the shrine offers a good view of Imajuku. Visitors can purchase small charms for good luck and walk around the main shrine building. For goshuin stamp collectors, the shrine provides pre-printed stamps rather than hand-drawn ones.

Shrine 6: Ito Shrine

General Info: The Ito Shrine is located just north of Susenji Station and beside the Marukumayama Tumulus, which was discussed in a previous article. The shrine was formerly known as Matsunoki Tenko Shrine, named after a large pine tree that once stood here but was destroyed by lightning. The site is situated just west of the Susenji River.

Features: While small, the shrine is beautiful and well-maintained. Two large camphor trees stand behind the main shrine. It’s a convenient stop for visitors, especially if you’re mailing a letter at the Susenji Post Office located just in front of the shrine.

Shrine 7: Oimatsu Shrine

General Info: Heading over the Zuibaiji River brings you to the Oimatsu Shrine. The Itamochiku Community Center is also located on this site.

Features: The grounds of this shrine are beautiful with a wooden main building and several other small shrines dotting the area. Some large camphor trees are in the back and the highlight is likely the dune colored torii gate on the north side.

Shrine 8: Shito Shrine

General Info: The Shito Shrine is one of the larger and more prominent stops on this route. As the website notes, it is thought to have been a place for astronomical observation, with a solar observation stone which was used to measure the sun. There are several small shrines located on the grounds, and Nagakawa Dolmen across the road which is marked by a singular tree standing in the field.

Features: Anyone who has ridden past this shrine will recognize it as an island of trees surrounded by open fields. It’s a unique and beautiful spot, with a small, distinctive torii gate and a sacred tree, Kamimeiki, that lies horizontally, knocked over by a past typhoon. The tree continues to grow, with fresh green branches sprouting from its trunk.

On the way to the next shrine, my route planning didn’t quite work out and we were forced to carry our bikes up a small hill. Rachel loved it!

Shrine 9: Yubi Shrine

General Info: Yubi Shrine is located in the middle of a small residential area, next to an ancient well, known as Yubi no Tonokawa. There is limited information available on-site.

Features: This is a stunning location, with the shrine nestled into a bamboo forest on a hillside. The main building features well-preserved and beautifully designed woodwork. Behind the shrine, a small path leads up the mountain and offers a bird’s-eye view of the site.

Shrine 10: Rokusho Shrine

General Info: Rokusho Shrine enshrines several dieties including Izanami-no-Mikoto, Hayatama-no-O-Mikoto, and Kotosakano-O-Mikoto. The original structure of the main building was built in 1531.

Features: The two ancient camphor trees at either end of the shrine grounds were among the highlights of the day. Towering at 28 and 39 meters tall, with trunk circumferences of 8.5 and 7.5 meters respectively, these giants are estimated to be over 1,000 years old. Their massive presence is visible well before you reach the shrine, and they’re well worth taking the time to admire.

General Info: This next stop isn’t a shrine, but it’s a well-known place to visit if you’re in the area. Suginoya Brewery, the first craft brewery in Fukuoka, is known for producing some of the best beer around. While we weren’t having a pint that day, it was still well worth the stop to check out the grounds and pick up some food from the vendors outside.

Shrine 11: Yasaka Shrine

General Info: Just across the street from Suginoya Brewery is Yasaka Shrine, a quiet yet historically significant spot. A sign board out front notes that nine different deities are enshrined here, as this site became the central place of worship after the former shrines of Motooka Village were consolidated into one. The shrine also hosts the local Gion Festival every year on the second Saturday of July,

Features: As the shrine is close to Suginoya Brewery, Yasaka Shrine offers a peaceful spot to explore, with spacious grounds out back that are popular for hanami in spring. The area features beautiful old trees and vibrant red torii gates. A short trail behind the shrine leads to a small overlook, adding to the quiet charm of this local gem.

Heading out from Yasaka Shrine, we were lucky to come across a goat farm, with some friendly and curious residents.

Shrine 12: Shisho Shrine

General Info: Located on the small stretch of land between Imazu Bay and Imazu Polder is the Shisho Shrine. A sign board notes that it is named Shiso Shrine because it enshrines four gods; Amaterasu Omikami, Sumiyoshi Omikami, Hachiman Omikami, and Kasuga Omikami.

Features: This was another shrine that we didn’t have in our original plan but as we cycled by it looked like it was too good to pass up. The main highlight of this shrine is the unique view of the Imazu Polder when looking out from the torii gate at the entrance. Cyclists familiar with the Itoshima coastal loop will be well aware of this shrine and the trendy cafe across the road.

Shrine 13: Imazu Hachidairyuojin

General Info: This final shrine of the day likely is also the most interestingly located. A small stretch of land reaching south from the Imazu Marina houses this small, secretive location. The small but beautiful grounds enshrine the Eight Great Dragon Kings.

Features: The location of this shrine is very interesting, and it’s a popular spot for fishing and watching sunsets. Once you pass through the low torii gate, the main building is marked by a green shimenawa rope. Looking out from the bay there are some great views of the Fukuoka skyline in the distance.

Through countless days of planning similar excursions, we’ve found these types of adventures offer a wonderful way to explore things close to home, and give you a better appreciation for the history of the area you live.

