East Meets West in a Gorgeous Setting – Relaxing at the ANA InterContinental Beppu Resort & Spa

Stepping into the spacious lobby, you’ll be drawn towards the two-story-high glass wall from where a panorama opens up, revealing the hot spring steam rising over the city of Beppu below along with Beppu Bay and beyond. To the left, the mountainside view shows the beautiful, gentle slopes of Mt. Ogiyama.



ANA Intercontinental Beppu Resort & Spa is the Intercontinental Hotel Group’s first-ever hot spring resort and Oita Prefecture’s first and only five-star luxury hotel. The hotel is about a two-hour drive from Fukuoka on the Kyushu Expressway, and it makes for a perfect getaway for those whose trips to other Asian resorts have been put on hold.



Even people familiar with Beppu are wowed by the vista afforded by the location of ANA Intercontinental Beppu Resort & Spa high upon a hill overlooking the city. When the weather is just right, you can witness a sea of clouds from your perch atop Beppu.



Even the most seasoned traveler will enjoy the high caliber service provided by this international luxury hot spring resort. Along with the natural beauty of Oita, you can enjoy art created by master artisans, which can be found throughout the hotel and includes intricate works of bamboo, a local specialty of Beppu.



The hotel houses 89 guest rooms, all of which are designed for maximum relaxation. The room with the best view is the Panorama Two Bedroom Suite. This luxurious 212 m2 room features a living room, a Japanese room that doubles as a tea room, and a terrace equipped with an open-air bath and sofa.



The separate men’s and women’s Onsen feature massive Beppu-ishi stones (andesite boulders from the eruptions of Mt. Tsurumi and other nearby volcanoes which have been used by locals for generations for stone wall construction) and louvered roofs made of Japanese cedar.



The Family Onsen offer a private bathing experience with free-flowing hot water. The rooms, which accommodate up to six persons, feature indoor and outdoor baths as well as a lounge area complete with a bed, making them a great option for a day trip. (Price: ¥10,000/hr / Capacity: 6 persons / reservations required)



You can also take in the gorgeous view from this world-class five-star luxury hotel while eating breakfast. Enjoy a variety of fresh baked breads with a continental breakfast, or opt for the Japanese breakfast with Oita’s own dango-jiru soup.



A world-class resort wouldn’t be complete without an Infinity Pool. Enjoy a morning session of SUP yoga while you take in the breathtaking view.



Activities include walking tours of the nearby Myoban hot springs, which are renowned for its silky smooth waters and yunohana bath salt huts, and the Kannawa hot springs. Staff fluent in English will accompany you as guides.



Meals feature courses made from local seasonal ingredients. Relax and enjoy all-day dining options as well as the poolside cafe and bar.



You can use the HARNN Heritage Spa, operated by the renowned global spa brand from Thailand, even if you are not spending the night, and there are also rooms for couples treatments. Naturally, you can buy a range of HARNN products and take the spa home with you.

While you can choose to lounge around the hotel, there are also a wide range of Activities designed to showcase Beppu’s specialties, including pottery classes and bamboo crafts.

ANA InterContinental Beppu Resort & Spa.

499-18 Oaza, Kannawa, Beppu City, Oita

Tel.: 0977-66-1000

https://anaicbeppu.com/en/