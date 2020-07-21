Fukuoka Fruit Picking Guide 2020

After a long rainy season, it’s finally summer, and summer vegetables such as tomatoes, corn, and watermelon are ready for harvest. Also, fruits such as peaches, grapes, figs, pears, apples, persimmons, and more are grown in many parts of Fukuoka Prefecture, especially in the Chikugo area. In this guide, we introduce 14 orchards; some specialize in one fruit, others offer a veritable cornucopia of different fruits! All of these orchards are open to the public for a “pick-your-own” service. Picking your own fruit not only ensures optimum freshness, but it is also a good excuse to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh country air and exercise. We’ll keep adding more fruit-picking spots, so be sure to keep checking back!

Fukuoka’s Fruits

Fukuoka is one of the leading fruit-producing prefectures in all of Japan. In terms of harvest size and production output, Fukuoka is number two in the nation for strawberries and kiwis, and third for persimmons. The fruit production in Fukuoka is primarily concentrated in the southern Chikugo area. The gently sloping hills, excellent water drainage system and exposure to the sun make the cities of Ukiha, Asakura and Kurume excellent places for producing persimmon fruit. Fukuoka is the first prefecture in Japan to produce the slightly larger and sweeter Kyoho grape, with cultivation centered in Kurume, Tanushimaru, Ukiha and Yame. Moreover, Fukuoka was amongst the first to use a new innovative fruit ripening device, using ethylene gas to ripen kiwi fruit. Before shipping, this system made kiwi fruits sweet, delicious, and ready to export to other countries. Of the areas that produce kiwi fruits using this method, Tachibana-machi in Fukuoka is one of the top producers in the country. Fukuoka’s fruit farmers are working hard to continually adapt to the harsh conditions and tricky climate, while also working to come up with new farming methods and breed superior fruit. The concept of opening fruit picking to the public began in Fukuoka in the 1950s, and the practice continues today as an enjoyable event for families and individuals. As the summer heat slowly makes way for cooler autumn breezes, consider visiting one of Fukuoka’s many fruit farms sometime soon.

Miki Farm Kiyama（ライチつみとり園）

Miki Farm in Miyazaki, which boasts 15-years of growing domestic lychee, opened the first lychee tourist farm in the Saga (near Fukuoka) this July. These rare domestic lychee account for only 1% of all lychee in Japan, and they boast a rich fragrance and deep flavor. Moreover, you can pick your own. Make a reservation soon as the lychee might run out fast.

• Open: Jul. 2 (Thu.) ~ Mid-Jul. (or as supplies last)

• Hours: 10:00~16:00 (10:00~12:00, 13:00~16:00)

• Closed: Never

• Entry: Free

• Reservations: Required (phone)

• Parking: 50 spaces (free)

• Address: 3333-5 Sonobe, Kiyama-machi, Saga

• Tel.: 0983-32-0252

• https://kankotaiken.kiyamanet.com/exp.php?id=27

Lychee (picking)

• Early Jul. ~ Mid-Jul.

• Price: ¥600/100g

Eco Farm Yokomizo-en (エコファーム よこみぞ園)

With its relatively warm climate and efficient water filtration system, Minosanroku is the perfect environment in which to raise sweet, delicious figs. Preferring organic methods over chemically-produced fertilizers, the resulting fruit has become an instant hit. In this 8,000 m2 orchard, around 800 trees are raised to cultivate three varieties of figs: Dauphin, Hakata Horai, and Banane. Ripe fruit can be picked until November.

• Open: Aug. ~ Mid-Nov.

• Hours: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Never

• Entry: Free (*groups of more than 20: ¥200/person)

• Reservations: Required for groups of 20 or more only (phone up to 10 days in advance)

• Parking: 80 spaces (free)

• Address: 1844 Tanushimaru-machi Masuoda, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 0943-73-0808

• https://ecofarm-yokomizo.com/

Fig (picking)

• Aug. ~ Nov.: Dauphin figs, Mid-Aug. ~ Nov. : Hakata Horai, Aug. ~ Mid-Oct.: Banane

• Price: ¥1,700/kg (take away), all-you-can-eat ¥1,800/person (45 min.)

Fruits Farm Juran (フルーツファーム樹蘭)

With its noticeably larger size and sweet taste, Kyoho is the king of Japanese grapes. Tanushimaru is well known throughout Japan as the first successful location for a full-blown Kyoho grape cultivation, as well as the town that started grape and persimmon fruit-picking in Japan. The 2,000 m2 orchard grows several varieties of grapes, including Kyoho and Shine Muscat, all available for plucking until the end of September. Rather than using chemically-produced fertilizers, all fruit is cultivated organically for a sweet, unforgettable taste. Visit the cafe, Juran, at the entrance of the plantation to taste the popular homemade custard pie and jam made with Kyoho grapes and figs. This warm-hearted family business will capture your hearts, as well as your stomachs!

• Open: Mid-Aug. ~ Late Sep.

• Hours: 9:00~18:00

• Additional facilities: Cafe, restaurant (11:00~18:00) and farmer’s store

• Closed: Never (Aug. ~ Sep.)

• Entry: Free

• Reservations: Required for groups of 10 or more only (phone or Facebook)

• Additional facilities: Cafe, restaurant and farmer’s store

• Parking: 6 spaces, 2nd parking lot: 20 spaces (free)

• Address: 482-1 Ishigaki, Tanushimaru-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 0943-72-4528

• http://www.juran-fruit.com/farm.html

• Facebook

Kyoho grape (picking)

• Season: Mid-Aug. ~ Late Sep.

• Price: ¥1,100/kg

• Kinds: Shine Muscat, Rosalio Bianco, Aki Queen, Golby grape

• Take away: ¥2,000~¥2,500/kg (sold only; no picking available)

Strawberry (picking)

• Season: Late Jan. ~ Early May

• Kinds: Amaou, etc.

• Price: Jan. ~ Mar.: adult ¥2,000, child ¥1,600, toddler ¥1,000, free for under 3 y.o. (incl. 30 min. all-you-can-eat)

Apr. ~ May.: adult ¥1,800, child ¥1,400, toddler ¥1,000, free for under 3 y.o. (incl. 30 min. all-you-can-eat)

Migita Orchard (右田果樹園)

This family-run orchard has been in operation for 50 years and is one of the first in Japan to offer persimmon fruit picking for tourists. Pick persimmons at your leisure – the trick is to check for its deep color and beautiful form – with the Mino mountain range in the background. Checkout their website for their recipes for using persimmon and various workshops. Their English website also offers an easy-to-read guide for picking persimmons.

• Open: Late Sep. ~ Early Dec.

• Hours: 9:00~17:00 (hour might be shortened. Please check the official website for updated information)

• Closed: Irregular

• Entry: Free

• Reservations: Required for group only (phone or website)

• Parking: 20 spaces (free)

• Address: 3024 Tanushimaru-machi Chitoku, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 0943-72-2729

• http://migitaorchard.com/news/478/

Persimmon (picking)

• Season: Late Sep. ~ Early Dec.

• Kinds: Soshugaki, Taishugaki, Wasefuyugaki, Fuyugaki

• Price: ¥600 ~ ¥800/kg

Nakano Kajitsuen (中野果実園)

This farm grows 42 kinds of grape! This prolific orchard also (perhaps unsurprisingly) produces the largest number of grapes out of all the orchards in town. At any point in the season, visiting fruit-pickers can enjoy 15 varieties of grapes. Just some of the grape varieties available include Kyoho, Pizzutello Bianco, Suiho, Ruby Okuyama and Shinano Smile. Nakano Kajitsuen uses a special homemade compost which is well-suited to growing delicious grapes. From January to early May they also offer strawberries, including the famous Amaou type.

• Open: Early Jul. ~ Early May

• Hours: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: 8/13 ~ 8/15, 12/28, 12/31 ~ 1/2

• Entry: Free

• Reservations: Recommended (Required for strawberry picking through phone or fax)

• Parking: 4 spaces, and 1 space for a large-size vehicle (free)

• Address: 343 Tanushimaru-machi Ishikaki, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 0943-72-2967, Fax: 0943-72-1328

• http://www.nakanokajitsuen.jp/

Grape (picking)

• Season: Early Jul.~ Mid-Sep.

• Kinds: Kyoho, Pizzutello Bianco, Suiho, Ruby Okuyama, Shinano Smile

• Price: ¥1,200~¥2,700/kg

Persimmon (picking)

• Season: Late Oct. ~ Early Dec.

• Price: ¥650/kg (Fuyugaki)

Strawberry (picking)

• Season: Jan. ~ Early May

• Kinds: Amaou, Toyonoka, Benihoppe

• All-you-can-eat: ¥1,700 (30 min.), Jan. ¥2,500, Feb. ¥2,200

Ota-noen (太田農園)

With easy access by car from Asakura City, this farm uses clean mineral water from Akitsuki (Asakura City) to cultivate their Kyoho grapes – making them sweet and delicious! The grapevine trellis at the farm is a little lower in height than usual, making the grapes easier to reach for women and children. There are also tables and chairs set up under the leafy grapevine where you can sit and enjoy fresh grapes. Tip: The farm is located about 1 minute by car from the Kamiakizuki traffic lights, driving in towards Egawa Dam, Asakura.

• Open: Early Aug. ~ Late Sep. (Schedule might be changed, and pending supply. Please check their Facebook for updated information.)

• Hours: Sunrise to sundown

• Closed: Irregular

• Entry: Free

• Parking: 30 spaces

• Address: 1742-2 Kamiakizuki, Asakura City, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 0946-25-0512

• https://bit.ly/2BcSNt0

Grape (picking)

• Price: Kyoho grapes ¥1,200/kg, Shine Muscat ¥2,000/kg

Taiyo-en (太陽園みかん狩り園)

For both Fukuoka City and Kitakyushu City residents, Taiyo-en is the closest fruit farm in this guide–located just an hour out of Fukuoka City in Mochiyama (Munakata City) and surrounded by beautiful nature. Open during mikan orange season (Oct. ~ Dec.), the farm offers rain-or-shine fruit picking. If the weather turns bad while you’re outside on the farm, you can move your fruit picking expedition to the greenhouse! The farm grows various types of mikan, which can be peeled easily with your fingers, and are juicy, soft, and rarely have seeds. Noticeably different from the usual mikan you can buy at the supermarket. Organic fertilizer is used. Parking available too, and you can take a full bag of oranges home for just ¥1,100!

• Open: Early Oct. ~ Late Dec.

• Hours: 9:00~16:00 (Reception is until 15:30)

• Additional facilities: Farmer’s store (9:00~17:00)

• Closed: Never (during open season, subject to change pending conditions)

• Entry: Free

• Reservations: Required for groups of 20 or more only (phone or Facebook)

• Parking: 30 spaces (free)

• Address: 411-16 Mochiyama, Munakata City, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 0940-37-2957

• http://taiyouen.sunnyday.jp/www/

• Facebook

Mikan (picking)

• Season: Early Oct. ~ Late Dec.

• Price: ¥550/2.5 kg, ¥1,100/5~6 kg (take away)

*The price may change depending on the season.

Hirai Kanko Farm (平井観光農園)

Known for strawberry picking (Jan. ~ May), visitors can also enjoy all-you-can-eat courses for strawberries and tomatoes here at Hirai Kanko Farm. It boasts of having twelve kinds of strawberries, five kinds of tomatoes, and two kinds of sweet potatoes called Silk Sweet and Beniazuma. The sugar content of these potatoes is so high that when baked, they drip with nectar! Vegetables such as eggplants and snap peas also available for picking.

• Open: Mid-Jul. ~ Late May

• Hours: 9:30~16:00 (Admission will be limited to prevent the spread on COVID-19)

• Closed: Irregular

• Reservation: Required (phone or Facebook)

• Entry: Free

• Additional facilities: Farmer’s market

• Parking: 50 spaces (Free)

• Address: 54 Mukaide, Yoshida, Yame City, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 080-4279-7716

• http://hirainouen.web.fc2.com/

• Facebook

Grape (picking)

• Season: Mid-Jul. ~ Late Aug.

• Price: Adult ¥500, 4 y.o. ~ ES ¥200 (incl. sampling), ¥1,500~¥2,500/kg

Strawberry (6 kinds, picking)

• Season: Late Dec. ~ Mid-May

• All-you-can eat (60 min.): adult ¥2,000, ES and below ¥1,600, free for 3 y.o. and under

• Price: ¥200~¥350/100g

Mixed picking (strawberries and tomatoes)

• Season: Late Feb. ~ Mid-May. *please inquire for picking from Apr. onwards

• All-you-can eat (60 min.): adult ¥2,000, ES and below ¥1,600, free for 3 y.o. and under

Snap pea (picking)

• Season: Early Feb. ~ Mid-Apr.

• Price: ¥500/pack

Matsuki Kaju-en (松木果樹園)

Located east of Fukuoka Prefecture in Miyako-machi and surrounded by bountiful nature is Matsuki Kaju-en. Their fruits are grown with organic fertilizer and are known for their strong, sweet taste, especially when harvested while fully ripe. They also sell their produce online and offer delivery nationwide.

• Open: Mid-Jul. ~ Mid-Nov.

• Hours: 11:00~16:00 (Reception is until 15:00)

• Closed: 8/8 ~ 8/15, Other is Irregular

• Entry: adult (JHS and over) ¥200, child (4 y.o. and older) ¥100

• Reservations: Required for groups (accepted from 20 days before to the day. Group reservation for up to 30.)

• Additional facilities: Restaurant

• Parking: 50 spaces (free)

• Address: 280-11 Saigawaosaka, Miyako-machi, Miyako-gun, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 0930-42-3125

• http://www.matsuki-kajuen.com/

• Facebook

Blueberry (picking)

• Season: Late Jun. ~ Late Aug.

• Price: Adult ¥500, 4 y.o. ~ ES ¥300

• Take out: ¥300/100g

Peach (picking)

• Season: Mid-Jul. ~ Mid-Aug.

• Kinds: Akatsuki, Shimizu Hakuto, Kawanakajima Hakuto

• Price: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400/kg

Pear (picking)

• Season: Late Jul. ~ mid-Nov. (*varies on the kind of pear available)

• Kinds: Shinsui, Kosui, Hosui

• Price: ¥700~/kg

Grape (picking)

• Season: Early Aug. ~ Late Sep.

• Kinds: Kyoho, Pione

• Price: ¥1,300~/kg

Buzen Fruits Land (ぶぜんフルーツランド)

Located about an hour and forty minutes from Fukuoka City by car, this farm is open year-round: you can pick grapes (late Aug. ~ late Sep.), chestnuts (mid-Sep. ~ early Oct.), clementines (mid-Oct. ~ late Nov.), and even try your hand at digging sweet potatoes (early Sep. ~ mid-Nov.)! BBQ facilities available when booked in advance (¥2,000 per person, incl. set of Wagyu beef, jidori chicken, sausage, veggies, and two pcs. of onigiri).

• Open: Late Aug. ~ mid Nov., late Jan. ~ late Apr.

• Hours: 9:00~16:30 (last entry 16:00)

• Closed: Irregular

• Entry: ¥300

• Reservations: Required (phone, fax or email)

• Parking: 30 spaces (free)

• Address: 2024-31 Oaza Shiromaru, Buzen City, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 0979-83-4622

• http://www.buzenfruitland.com

Grape (picking)

• Season: Late Aug. ~ Late Sep.

• Kinds: Pione, Sunshine muscat, Queen Nina

• Price: ¥1,200/kg (take away)

Chestnut (picking)

• Season: Mid-Sep. ~ Early Oct.

• Price: ¥700/kg (take away)

Sweet potato (picking)

• Season: Early Sep. ~ Mid-Nov.

• Price: ¥1,000/area (2 m, take away)

Mikan (picking)

• Season: Mid-Oct. ~ Late Nov.

• Kinds: Wase

• Price: ¥400/1,5kg bag, ¥700/3 kg bag (take away)

Strawberry (picking)

• Season: Mid-Jan. ~ Apr.

• All-you-can-eat: ES and over ¥1,400, 3~5 y.o. ¥900, All-you-can-eat plus yakiniku set: ES and over ¥3,600 (ES and over, bookings required two days in advance) , take away: ¥220/100g

Laputa Farm (ラピュタファーム)

The pears and grapes here are super sweet! This is because of the special cultivation methods used (reduced pesticides, bamboo pyroligneous liquid, added microorganisms, compost from the onsite restaurant, etc.). On weekends, as well as fruit picking, the farm offers a lunch with healthy, homemade goodies – it’s very popular, so be prepared to queue! There’s also a cottage available for events and barbecues.

• Open: Mid-Aug. ~ Early Oct.

• Hours: 10:00~16:00

• Closed: Thu.

• Entry: Free

• Reservations: Required for groups of 10 or more only (phone)

* Conditions change depending on weather, so please contact them before going.

• Additional facilities: Restaurant, cafe. (11:30~15:45)

• Parking: 50 spaces (free)

• Address: 4408-11 Amagi, Kawasaki-machi, Tagawa-gun, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 080-2787-5000

• http://laputa-f.com/

• Facebook

Grape (picking)

• Season: Mid-Aug. ~ Late Sep.

• Kinds: Kyoho, Hakata White

• Price: ¥130/100 g

Pear (picking)

• Season: Early Aug. ~ Late Oct.

• Kinds: Kosui (Early Aug. ~ late Aug.), Hosui (Late Aug. ~ Early Sep.), Niitaka (Late Sep. ~ Late Oct.)

• Price: ¥650~/kg

Ukiha Kaju no Mura Yamandon (うきは果樹の村 やまんどん)

Ukiha has been a fruit-growing town since the Taisho period (early 20th century). Fruit is grown throughout the year, including strawberries (Jan. ~ May), grapes (Aug. ~ Sep.), pears (Aug. ~ Nov.) and persimmons (early Nov. ~ Dec.). For pears, September is the golden month, when the sunlight is beaming down and spring water is drawn from 90 m below the surface of the soil, producing sweet, juicy pears. At Mugoyoka, a quaint cafe overlooking the plantation, enjoy a taste of the orchard’s ripe fruit in one of their baked goods, such as the cake made from freshly picked pears.

• Open: Mid-Aug. ~ Early Nov.

• Hours: 10:00~17:00

• Closed: Wed.

• Entry: Adult (JHS and over) ¥300, child (4 y.o. and older) ¥200, family (up to 8 persons) ¥1,000

• Additional facilities: Cafe “Mugoyoka” (11:00~16:30)

• Parking: 30 spaces (free)

• Address: 2212-7 Ukiha-machi Yamakita, Ukiha City, Fukuoka (*20 min. by car from Oita Expressway Haki Interchange)

• Tel.: 0943-77-4174

• http://www.yamandon.com

Grape (picking)

• Season: Early Aug. ~ late Sep.

• Kinds: Kyoho, Shine Muscat, BK seedless, Black Beat and more

• Price: ¥1,300~/kg

Pear (picking)

• Season: Early Aug. ~ early Nov.

• Kinds: Kosui, Hosui, Niidaka, Shinko

• Price: ¥650/kg

Meika-en (明果園)

Persimmon, known as kaki, is one of Japan’s popular autumn fruits! The farmers at Meika-en put emphasis on natural cultivation, using organic fertilizer and minimal chemicals. They choose the right land for each crop, so their seasonal fruit farms are spread across a few locations. Enjoy picking peaches (Jul.), pears (Aug. ~ Oct.), and persimmons (Nov. ~ Dec.). When making a reservation, don’t forget to ask for the farm’s address – it’s different for each fruit! English speaking staff available.

• Open: Jul. 11 (Sat.) ~ Early Dec.

• Hours: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Irregular

• Entry: Free

• Parking: 30 spaces

• Address: 777-2 Ukiha-machi Miharu, Ukiha City, Fukuoka (inquire for full farm address)

• Tel.: 090-1196-7500

• https://www.meikaenfruit.com/

Peach (picking)

• Season: Early Jul. ~ Late Jul.

• Price: ¥1,300/kg

Pear (picking)

• Season: Early Sep. ~ Late Oct.

• Price: ¥650/kg

Persimmons (picking)

• Season: Nov. ~ Dec.

• Price: ¥550/kg

Shunko-en (春光園)

Some of the pear trees at this farm are over 70 years old! Shunko-en is popular with tourists and locals alike for grape and pear picking. The farmers here use tried-and-tested knowledge passed down from generation to generation and carefully selected organic fertilizers; the result is sweet, moreish fruit. You can also enjoy grape juice made from 100% Pione grapes (¥350).

• Open: Mid-Jul. ~ Late Nov.

• Hours: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Irregular

• Entry: Free

• Reservations: Recommended for groups (by phone)

• Parking: 30 spaces (free)

• Address: 1481-4 Ukiha-machi Yamakita, Ukiha City, Fukuoka

• Tel.: 0943-77-4118

• http://shunkoen-ukiha.com/

Grape (picking)

• Season: Jul. 15 ~ Mid-Sep.

• Kinds: Seedless, Shine Muscat, Kyoho (with seeds)

• Price: ¥1,300~/kg

Pear (picking)

• Season: Aug. 1 ~ Late Oct.

• Kinds: Kosui, Hosui, Akizuki, Niitaka, Shinko

• Price: ¥650/kg

Persimmon (picking)

• Season: Late Oct. ~ Late Nov.

• Kinds: Wasefuyugaki, fuyugaki

• Price: ¥550~/kg

Originally written in Jul. 2016, updated in Jul. 2020.

