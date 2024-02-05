World Champions Born, Fukuoka’s Coffee Culture

Wandering the streets of Fukuoka, one can’t help but notice the abundance of coffee shops, ranging from charming, small-scale establishments to prominent global chains. This diversity underscores Fukuoka’s rising prominence as a hotbed of coffee culture. This article aims to explore the rich coffee history of Fukuoka, enhancing your coffee experience with a blend of historical insights.

The Roots: Coffee Culture’s Inception in 1934

The journey begins with “Brasileiro,” Fukuoka’s oldest coffee shop, established in 1934 and still thriving in Hakata-ku, Tenya-machi. Originally opened by Brazil’s São Paulo State Coffee Bureau to promote Brazilian coffee, it quickly became a cultural haven for local intellectuals, owing to its unique offering at the time.

The city’s coffee landscape evolved over the years, with some establishments marking over half a century in business. “Matsushita Memorial Hall” in Akasaka, renowned for its classic, ivy-wrapped brick exterior, opened its doors in 1974. Meanwhile, “Hiragi,” launched in 1973 near the Fukuoka Gokoku Shrine, is famed for allowing customers to choose their coffee cup from an artistic collection.

Coffee Bimi: A Pillar of Fukuoka’s Coffee Scene

A key player in shaping the local coffee scene is “Coffee Bimi.” Founded in 1977 by Muneo Morimitsu in a modest 8-tsubo (approximately 26m²) space in Imaizumi, it became a beacon for coffee enthusiasts through its commitment to in-house roasting, deep roasting techniques, and Nel drip brewing. In 2009, the café expanded to a larger, more luminous location near Ohori Park. Despite Morimitsu’s passing in 2016, his passion and ethos continue to inspire the café’s current team.

Kohisha Noda: Trailblazing the Coffee Chain Model

“Kohisha Noda” merits mention as a forerunner in the coffee chain model, with several outposts across Fukuoka City. It evolved into “Kohisha Noda” in 1970, with its first prominent location in the Fukuoka Asahi Building near Hakata Station. The café has retained its tranquil charm, symbolized by staff in pristine white uniforms preparing siphon coffee.

A Fresh Brew: The Impact of International Coffee Chains

The early 2000s marked a pivotal shift in Fukuoka’s coffee culture with the arrival of international chains like Starbucks, introducing a more relaxed coffee-drinking ethos. The emergence of specialty coffee, focusing on delivering top-quality coffee, further enriched the local coffee narrative. 2007 saw the establishment of “COF-FUK,” a coffee study group in Fukuoka. During a period of limited coffee-related resources, this group became a nucleus for young entrepreneurs and coffee enthusiasts, leading to the birth of numerous notable coffee shops.

Innovators and Global Recognition: Fukuoka’s Coffee Evolution

“Manu Coffee,” with roots in Haruyoshi and Daimyo, has grown to four citywide locations, pioneering diverse coffee-centric initiatives, including product development and event hosting. The year 2008 marked the debut of “Manly Coffee,” a vanguard for female roasters; “REC Coffee,” which evolved from a mobile setup to outlets in Tokyo and Taiwan; and “Tokado Coffee,” from which a world champion barista emerged.

Global Accolades: Fukuoka’s Coffee Ascends the World Stage

The global recognition of Fukuoka’s coffee culture was cemented when Naoki Goto of “Tokado Coffee” won the World Coffee Roasting Championship in 2013.

The subsequent year, Hidenori Izaki of “Honey Coffee” clinched the World Barista Championship, further showcasing Fukuoka’s standing in the global coffee arena.

The Present: A City Infused with Coffee Passion

Today, Fukuoka boasts a myriad of coffee shops, many evolving from the historical establishments mentioned earlier. Each offers a unique ambiance for coffee enjoyment, contributing to the city’s diverse and vibrant coffee culture. For those exploring Fukuoka, a visit to these cafés promises a delightful experience, complete with the allure of a fragrant cup of coffee.

Addresses of Mentioned Coffee Shops:

– Brasileiro: 1-20 Tenyamachi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

– Matsushita Memorial Hall: 1-10-16 Akasaka, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

– Hiragi: 3-16-33 Ropponmatsu, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

– Coffee Bimi: 2-6-27 Akasaka, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

– Kohisha Noda: 2-10-1 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

– Manucoffee: 1-18-28 Shirogane, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

– Manly Coffee: 2-14-21 Hirao, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

– REC Coffee: 1-1-26 Shirogane, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

– Tokado Coffee: B2F Hakata Riverain Mall, 3-1 Shimokawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

– Honey Coffee: 6-1-37 Naka, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka