Fukuoka Halloween Guide 2020

Costumes, jack o’ lanterns and trick-or-treat – it’s Halloween! In Japan, Halloween is usually a paradise for cosplayers (costume players). Usually held every October 31st in celebration of a good autumn harvest in America, children and adults alike also enjoy dressing up in costumes. They also carve pumpkins for decorations, and children go around the neighborhood dressed as witches or ghosts for trick-or-treat.

When October rolls around in Fukuoka, Halloween spirit fills the air with the shops and window displays decorated in black and orange. With it comes a number of Halloween parties, and we’ve compiled a list of our recommended Halloween events. There are events not only on October 31 but on other dates, too. Why not dress up and go twice or thrice?

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, event organizers have created rules such as requiring masks to be worn. Please cooperate with the organizer’s requests and be safe!

Photo by Andyone on Unsplash

Anpanman Children’s Museum in Mall

Halloween 2020 in Anpanman Children’s Museum

9/14 (Mon.) ~ 10/31 (Sat.)

https://www.fukuoka-anpanman.jp/

Youme Town Hakata

Ouchi de Halloween

10/1 (Thu.) ~ 10/31 (Sat.)

https://www.izumi.jp/hakata/event-campaign/blog/2020/10/1011031-101.html

Ming

Ming Halloween

10/1 (Thu.) ~ 10/31 (Sat.)

https://ming.or.jp/halloween/

Fukuoka Tower

Fukuoka Tower Halloween Illumination

10/3 (Sat.) ~ 10/31 (Sat.)

https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/lightup/

Fukuoka Tower × Kuro-chan Monster Halloween

10/1 (Thu.) ~ 11/1 (Sun.)

https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/event/archives/127

Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk

Halloween Month at the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk

10/9 (Fri.) ~ 11/1 (Sun.)

https://fukuokaseahawk.hiltonjapan.co.jp/plans/restaurants/seasonal/halloween2020

Canal City Hakata

Hakata Halloween 2020

10/24 (Sat.) ~ 10/31 (Sat.)

https://canalcity.co.jp/news/event/2010

Kokura Halloween

Kokura Halloween 2020

10/25 (Sun.)

https://www.kokurahalloween.jp/

Hotel Marinoa Resort Fukuoka

Hotel Marinoa Resort Fukuoka Halloween Family Party

10/30 (Fri.), 10/31 (Sat.)

http://marinoaresort.co.jp/marinoa_blog/eventinfo/#event3597

Bayside Place Hakata

Bayside Halloween

10/31 (Sat.), 11/1 (Sun.)

http://www.baysideplace.jp/news/11014/

Milky Way Halloween

10/31 (Sat.), 11/1 (Sun.)

http://www.baysideplace.jp/news/11068/

TIEMPO

Tiempo Halloween Salsa Show

10/31 (Sat.)

https://tiempohall.tiempo.jp/ja/ev-201031.html

SUiTO FUKUOKA

Halloween Parent & Child Craft Making

10/31 (Sat.)

https://suito.inboundhub.jp/ja/experiences/266

Photo by Bekir Dönmez on Unsplash

__________________________

NOTE: The information presented here was gathered and summarized by the Fukuoka Now staff. While we have done our best to check for accuracy, there might be errors and details may have changed. If you notice any errors or changes, please contact us. This report was updated in Oct. 2020.