Fukuoka Halloween Guide 2020

Costumes, jack o’ lanterns and trick-or-treat – it’s Halloween! In Japan, Halloween is usually a paradise for cosplayers (costume players). Usually held every October 31st in celebration of a good autumn harvest in America, children and adults alike also enjoy dressing up in costumes. They also carve pumpkins for decorations, and children go around the neighborhood dressed as witches or ghosts for trick-or-treat.
When October rolls around in Fukuoka, Halloween spirit fills the air with the shops and window displays decorated in black and orange. With it comes a number of Halloween parties, and we’ve compiled a list of our recommended Halloween events. There are events not only on October 31 but on other dates, too. Why not dress up and go twice or thrice?
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, event organizers have created rules such as requiring masks to be worn. Please cooperate with the organizer’s requests and be safe!
Anpanman Children’s Museum in Mall
Halloween 2020 in Anpanman Children’s Museum
9/14 (Mon.) ~ 10/31 (Sat.)
https://www.fukuoka-anpanman.jp/
Youme Town Hakata
Ouchi de Halloween
10/1 (Thu.) ~ 10/31 (Sat.)
https://www.izumi.jp/hakata/event-campaign/blog/2020/10/1011031-101.html
Ming
Ming Halloween
10/1 (Thu.) ~ 10/31 (Sat.)
https://ming.or.jp/halloween/
Fukuoka Tower
Fukuoka Tower Halloween Illumination
10/3 (Sat.) ~ 10/31 (Sat.)
https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/lightup/
Fukuoka Tower × Kuro-chan Monster Halloween
10/1 (Thu.) ~ 11/1 (Sun.)
https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/event/archives/127
Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk
Halloween Month at the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk
10/9 (Fri.) ~ 11/1 (Sun.)
https://fukuokaseahawk.hiltonjapan.co.jp/plans/restaurants/seasonal/halloween2020
Canal City Hakata
Hakata Halloween 2020
10/24 (Sat.) ~ 10/31 (Sat.)
https://canalcity.co.jp/news/event/2010
Kokura Halloween
Kokura Halloween 2020
10/25 (Sun.)
https://www.kokurahalloween.jp/
Hotel Marinoa Resort Fukuoka
Hotel Marinoa Resort Fukuoka Halloween Family Party
10/30 (Fri.), 10/31 (Sat.)
http://marinoaresort.co.jp/marinoa_blog/eventinfo/#event3597
Bayside Place Hakata
Bayside Halloween
10/31 (Sat.), 11/1 (Sun.)
http://www.baysideplace.jp/news/11014/
Milky Way Halloween
10/31 (Sat.), 11/1 (Sun.)
http://www.baysideplace.jp/news/11068/
TIEMPO
Tiempo Halloween Salsa Show
10/31 (Sat.)
https://tiempohall.tiempo.jp/ja/ev-201031.html
SUiTO FUKUOKA
Halloween Parent & Child Craft Making
10/31 (Sat.)
https://suito.inboundhub.jp/ja/experiences/266
Photo by Bekir Dönmez on Unsplash
NOTE: The information presented here was gathered and summarized by the Fukuoka Now staff. While we have done our best to check for accuracy, there might be errors and details may have changed. If you notice any errors or changes, please contact us. This report was updated in Oct. 2020.