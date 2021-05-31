Fukuoka Kitchen Car Guide 2021

With its yatai culture (mobile food stalls), Fukuokans are accustomed to eating outdoors, so it’s no surprise that kitchen cars are doing well here. The pandemic gave a massive boost to the operators of kitchen cars and food trucks. They liven up the lunchtime scene, especially in the business districts and wherever people gather.

Kitchen cars are becoming more diverse, with some offering freshly prepared food rivaling dishes offered at full-size restaurants. They can be found parked in vacant lots, parking lots at all hours, or only during lunchtime. Operating hours including dates, specific times, location, and menu, are often posted on their SNS channels such as Instagram and Facebook, so don’t check those before heading out.

Nowadays, even chefs who have their own restaurants and shops are serving food from kitchen cars. If you haven’t tried them recently, here are a few to start with. Check back here again as we plan to add more to the list.

Bread, Espresso & Hakata &&

The popular bakery, with a shop inside the hotel “The Blossom Hakata Premier” near Hakata Station, now has a truck near Yakuin Terrace, in a vacant lot near Yakuin Odori Station. About 20 kinds of bread and pizza are delivered every morning from their Hakata shop, including the signature “Mou” bread with its glutinous texture and buttery aroma and the much-talked-about “Maritozzo,” filled with rum flavored fresh cream.

• Open: everyday (closed in case of bad weather)

• Business hours: 12:00~18:00

• Location: Yakuin Terrace (2-1-5 Yakuin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka)

• https://www.instagram.com/bread.espresso.and.hakata1/

• Main Menu: Mou ¥350, French toast ¥680, scone sandwich ¥350, maritozzo ¥380

@TABLE

This kitchen car specializes in bowls (rice bowls) made with Hakata Wagyu beef and rice sourced directly from a black Wagyu beef ranch in Yanagawa that practices recycling-based farming. A5-ranked wagyu beef raised with love and care is placed over (pesticide-free grown) white rice cooked, and vegetables from Itoshima are combined to make well-balanced and healthy meals.

• Open: Tue., Thu., Fri.

• Business hours: 11:30~13:30

• Location: Hakata Prime East, in front of Momochi AI building, Yakuin Terrace

• https://www.instagram.com/_at_table_/

• Main Menu: Wagyu Soboro Bowl ¥600, Wagyu Karubi Bowl ¥850, Wagyu Double Bowl (yakiniku and soboro) ¥900 and more five meals.

Soup Truck Megusta

Additive-free hearty soups with plenty of vegetables are this kitchen car theme. Three kinds of soups are prepared every day, and the menu changes daily or weekly. Variations include tomato flavor, soy milk flavor, and spicy coconut milk flavor. The soups can be ordered alone or as a set with side dishes such as mackerel lemon sandwiches or salads with more than 20 kinds of vegetables and nuts. The same people run it as the popular standing bar, Megusta, so the prices are reasonable.

• Open: Mon.to Fri.

• Business hours: 11:30~13:30, 15:00~21:30

• Location: 4-3-11-1 Watanabe-dori, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka (next to Fukuoka Tenjin Medical Rehabilitation Academy)

• https://www.thinkingfor.com/soup-truck

• https://www.instagram.com/soup.truck_megusta/

• Main Menu: soup (single) ¥450, salad set ¥980, bread set ¥580, mackerel sandwiches set ¥880 and more.

Canada Kitchen

The Canadian flag and the red color of the kitchen car stand out in the tranquil scenery of the Tsuyazaki countryside. The Canadian owner, Travis (a.k.a. Tora-chan), and his international food are a hit with local residents and players of the nearby rugby team. Burritos, falafel, fish and chips, homemade scones, churros, and other international flavors are available.

* English by Fukuoka Now, May 2020

https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/travis-mactier-canada-kitchen/

• Closed: Mon., Tue.

• Business hours: 11:00~14:00 (Sat., Sun., hol. 11:00~16:00)

• Location: 5-22-3 Tsuyazaki, Fukutsu City, Fukuoka

• https://canada-kitchen.com/

• https://www.instagram.com/canada_kitchen/

• Main Menu: Burritos ¥550, Turkey Sandwich ¥650, Fish & Chips ¥750, falafel ¥330, homemade scone ¥160

Banzai Shokudo

This truck specializes in Thai and other Asian food stall dishes. Their yellow van is parked in the lot in front of the Momochi AI Building. Thai curry, gapao, and other side dishes with herbs and spices are served on rice in the local Thai style. You can choose the portion size of the rice, the number of side dishes, and the spiciness. It’s become so popular that we recommend you go a bit before noon to avoid lines and the inevitable sold-out sign.

• Open: Mon. to Fri.

• Business hours: 11:00~13:00 (until sold out)

• Location: 2-4 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.instagram.com/banzai__syokudou/

• Main Menu: Thai street food side dish (one kind ¥500, two kinds ¥600, three kinds ¥700, all ¥800), soup of the day ¥100 and more

