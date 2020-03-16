Fukuoka Nanohana Guide 2020





Just like sakura, nanohana, otherwise known as field mustard, signals the start of spring in Fukuoka! Depending on the location, nanohana season runs from February to April in Fukuoka. This year has been exceptionally warm, so they are already in bloom in many places. These little yellow flowers create beautiful sunshine-colored carpets, which are set off beautifully by blue springtime skies. Some places with nanohana will also have sakura, making for colorful vistas. Take your bento and go enjoy a pink and yellow ohanami! Check out our guide for eight great nanohana viewing spots!

1. Nanohana Road

This popular picnic spot boasts over 500,000 nanohana on a field measuring approximately 59,000 m2 spreading out like a huge yellow carpet.

• Season: Late Feb. ~ Late-Mar.

• Mushiroushi, Koga City, Fukuoka

• Access: 5 min. by car via Koga IC (Kyushu Expressway)

• Parking: none

• 092-942-1176 (Koga City, Commerce and Industry Division)

• https://www.city.koga.fukuoka.jp/guide/002.php

2. Nokonoshima Island Park

Nokonoshima Island is one of the most famous nanohana-viewing spots in Fukuoka! Throughout the year there are different flowers in bloom, and during spring you can see both sakura and nanohana. Nokonoshima Island Park covers 1.5 km2 of the northern part of Nokonoshima Island, which itself is located in Hakata Bay. During the day, enjoy the contrast of the blue sky and sea against the bright yellow flowers; from 17:30 to 20:00 druing Mar. 20 (Fri.), Apr. 5 (Sun.), Mar. 30 (Sat.), Mar. 31 (Sun.), Apr. 6 (Sat.) and Apr. 7 (Sun.), both the sakura and nanohana are illuminated. We recommend getting there in time to see the sunset and the light-up!

• Season: Late Feb. ~ Mid-Apr.

• Nokonoshima, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

• Hours: Mon. ~ Sat. 9:00~17:30, Sun. & hol. 9:00~18:30

• Admission: adult ¥1,200, JHS and ES ¥600, 3 y.o. and older ¥400

• Access: approx. 10 min. by ferry from Meinohama (one-way: adult ¥230, child ¥120), approx. 13 min. by Nishitetsu bus from the Noko Ferry Terminal

• Parking: ¥500/day at the Nokonoshima Ferry drop-off point

• 092-881-2494（のこのしまアイランドパーク）

• http://nokonoshima.com/

3. Haki, Asakura City

Located near Harazuru Farm Station Basaro (a roadside rest area), this field of 600,000 nanohana is replanted every year by the staff – their efforts create a beautiful scene which visitors from in and outside the prefecture journey to visit. Enjoy a soak at nearby Harazuru Onsen and browse for omiyage at Basaro before taking in the view of nanohana. Now is the best time to go!

• Season: Early Feb. ~ Mid-Mar.

• Harazuru Farm Station Basaro

• 1665-1 Haki-kugumiya, Asakura, Fukuoka

• Access: 5 min. by car via Haki IC (Oita Expressway)

• Parking: free

• 0946-63-3888 (Harazuru Farm Station Basaro)

• http://www.city.asakura.lg.jp/www/contents/1297669446202/index.html

4. Nagao, Yukuhashi City

One million nanohana take over the fields of Nagao during spring. Couple this with the fluttering butterflies and busy bees, and you get a particularly picturesque nanohana viewing spot.

*“Nanohana festival” on 4/5 (Sun.) has been cancelled for reasons related to the outbreak of COVID-19

• Season: Early Apr. ~ Mid-Apr.

• 494 Nagao, Yukuhashi, Fukuoka

• Access: 20 min. on foot from JR Yukuhashi Sta. (JR Nippo Main Line)

• Parking: free

• 0930-26-2155

• http://www.city.yukuhashi.fukuoka.jp/doc/2015010800012/#nanohana

5. Fukufuku no Sato

Fukufuku no Sato is a farmer’s market in Itoshima where you can buy fresh fish and vegetables and during spring, 40,000 nanohana bloom across the fields in front of the market! Bring a camera for some photogenic shots of the nanohana with trains along the JR Chikuhi Line running in the background, or of the nanohana with the nearby sakura in bloom. Why not pick up tasty Itoshima treats from the market and have a picnic among the flowers?

• Season: Late Feb. ~ Mid-Mar.

• 6336 Nijo-fukui, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

• Access: 15 min. on foot from JR Fukuyoshi Sta. (JR Chikuhi Line)

• Parking: free

• 092-326-6886

• https://fukufuku-sato.com/

6. Uminonakamichi Seaside Park

With an area of approximately 300 hectares, the sprawling park located between Hakata Bay and Genkai Sea is a beautiful venue for various flowers across the four seasons. The park also has a zoo and petting area with animals such as squirrel monkeys and capybaras. The nanohana here can be viewed together with cherry blossoms from late March.

• Season: Early Mar. ~ Early Apr.

• 18-25 Saitozaki, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

• Hours: Mar. ~ Oct. 9:30〜17:30, Nov. ~ Feb. 9:30~17:00

• Admission fee: Adult ¥450, 65 y.o. & up ¥210, free for JHS and under

• Parking: ¥530/day

• 092-603-1111

• https://uminaka-park.jp/guide/

7. Saigogawa Flower Park

The fields near Namazu no Sato Park along the Saigogawa River boast of about 20,000 sqm of nanohana in spring. If you want to spend a relaxing, quiet time viewing the nanohana while surrounded by nature, this is the place to be. The area is open 24/7 and visitors can relax inside gazebos. There’s plenty of free parking too!

• Season: Early Mar. ~ Mid-Apr.

• 478-1 Tsumaru, Fukutsu City, Fukuoka

• Access: 6 min. by bus from JR Fukuma Sta. (JR Kagoshima Main Line) and 3 min. on foot from the Namazunosato Koen-iriguchi bus stop.

• Parking: free

• 0940-62-5014

• http://www.city.fukutsu.lg.jp/kankou/guide/hanaen.php

8. Baba no Yamazakura

Here at Baba no Yamazakura, a place known for its fresh air and water, a 120-year-old sakura tree grows on a small hill surrounded by a yellow carpet of nanohana flowers in spring. The sakura tree is also a designated natural monument of Takeo City. On a clear day, the pink petals of sakura combined with yellow nanohana and the blue sky make for a picturesque view not to be missed.

• Season: Late Mar. ~ Early Apr.

• 21236 Takeuchi-cho Mateno, Takeo City, Saga

• Access: approx. 20 min. by car via Takeo Kitagata IC (Kyushu Expressway)

• Parking: none

• 0954-27-2001 (Takeuchi Community Center)

• http://www.takeo-kk.net/sightseeing/001287.php

Originally written in March 2016, updated March 2020.

NOTE: The information presented here was gathered and summarized by the Fukuoka Now staff. While we have done our best to check for accuracy, there is a possibility of error and facility details may change. If you notice any errors or changes, please contact us. This report was originally written in March of 2016.