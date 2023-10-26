Fukutsu City Seafood BBQ Experience Monitor Tour

Fukutsu City boasts a sprawling sandy beach and is celebrated for its fishing ports that deliver exceptional seafood. The Fukutsu Tourism Association is currently seeking international perspectives on the potential of seafood-focused tours. On this occasion, we are looking for just six volunteers to participate in this complimentary experience, featuring a seafood BBQ. This offers a unique opportunity to discover new culinary treasures, take a break from city life, and contribute valuable insights on the dining experience.

Date: November 30, 2023 (Thursday)

Meeting Time: 11:00 AM at JR Fukuma Station

End: 2:00 PM at JR Fukuma Station

Participants: 6 monitors

Included:

– Minivan shuttle to and from JR Fukuma Station

– Beachside seafood grilling experience (water provided; no alcohol)

Not Included:

– Travel to meeting point

– Beverages other than water during the meal

Eligibility:

– Must be 20 years old or older

– Seafood enthusiasts with an open palate

– Willing to provide insightful feedback through a short written survey

– Open to all nationalities (except Japanese), all ages, and all genders

– Couples are welcome, but each individual must apply separately – and mention you are applying as a couple in the comment section

– Agreeable to the use of photos and video taken during the event for reporting purposes, as well as potential inclusion on our website and social media platforms

If you meet these criteria and are interested in participating, please fill out this form.

Application deadline: November 8. Only those accepted will be contacted.

Organized by: Hikari no Michi DMO Fukutsu, a General Incorporated Association