Kurume Kasuri: Experience Fukuoka’s Traditional Textile First Hand

Although we think nothing of buying clothes nowadays, there was a time in the past when people in each household made their own clothing from hand-woven textiles. Among the common people, cotton was the fabric of choice because it was durable and functional. Plain cotton was the mainstream until about 220 years ago when Kurume Kasuri, a cotton fabric with patterns woven in, was first created. (Kasuri, which literally means blurred, refers to the blurry appearance of the patterns.) When the first fabrics with cross-hatches, polka dots and other patterns came out, they must have been new and exciting.

For more than 220 years, the technique for producing Kurume Kasuri has been handed down over the generations in the Chikugo region of Fukuoka Prefecture. Patterns are created by weaving together pre-dyed warp and weft threads, but especially intricate patterns must go through a long and complicated production process.

To ensure this technique is passed on, the national government designated Kurume Kasuri as an important intangible cultural property. Kurume Kasuri made with this technique and which satisfies a stringent set of criteria is certified as an important intangible cultural property, while fabric that meets a slightly less stringent set of criteria is designated as traditional handicrafts. There is also a third category of Kurume Kasuri for everyday fabrics woven using modern methods.

To ensure certification as either a cultural property or a traditional handicraft, every process must be done by hand and the thread must be dyed with indigo. For so-called regular Kurume Kasuri, the process is almost the same, but powered looms can be used as can dyeing agents other than indigo, which results in more affordable fabrics available in a broader range of colors.

If you live in Fukuoka, you’ll want to be able to explain Kurume Kasuri to guests who visit you. There are currently 21 Kurume Kasuri weaving operations in Fukuoka, most of which are located in two areas in the southern part of the prefecture: Chikugo and Hirokawa. Although production systems may differ from workshop to workshop, most of the weavers strive to get the word out about their craft, so there are some workshops where you can join tours and experience parts of the weaving process, like indigo dyeing or weaving, first hand. The best way to get to know Kurume Kasuri is to visit a workshop and see what makes the fabric so special in person.

Workshops offering hands-on Kurume Kasuri experiences

* Reservations required (Many workshops offer sessions even on their days off. Be sure to ask about dates and times.)

• Yamaai

• Atelier Takeshi Yamamura

• Moriyama Kasuri Kobo

• Tomihisa Orimono

• Noguchi Orimono

• Aika Tanaka Kasuri Kobo

• Ikeda Kasuri Kobo

Yamaai / 久留米絣 山藍（やまあい）

Yamaai

• 250-1 Naganobu, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• Tel. 0943-32-0150

• Open: 10:00~17:00

• Closed: Sun., hol.

• Experience: Indigo dyeing, natural plant dyeing, handwoven

Atelier Takeshi Yamamura / 藍染絣工房 山村健

Atelier Takeshi Yamamura

http://kasuri.net/

• 241 Naganobu, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• Tel. 0943-32-0332

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Irregular

• Experience: Indigo dyeing, handwoven

Moriyama Kasuri Kobo / 森山絣工房

Moriyama Kasuri Kobo

https://aimoriyama.com/

• 109 Niishiro, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• Tel. 0943-32-0023

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: New Years

• Experience: Indigo dyeing, handwoven

Tomihisa Orimono / 冨久織物

Tomihisa Orimono

https://www.facebook.com/kasuri.tomi/

• 1236-1 Ota, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• Tel. 0943-32-1048

• Open: 9:00~17:00

• Closed: Irregular

• Experience: Indigo dyeing

Noguchi Orimono / 野口織物

Noguchi Orimono

• 858 Ichijo, Hirokawa-machi, Yame, Fukuoka

• Tel. 0942-52-3816

• Open: 8:00~17:00

• Closed: Sat,. Sun., hol.

• Experience: Loom

Aika Tanaka Kasuri Kobo / 藍華 田中絣工房

Aika Tanaka Kasuri Kobo

https://www.itoeonline.com/

• 442-1 Takae, Chikugo City, Fukuoka

• Tel. 0942-52-4423

• Open: 10:00~16:00

• Closed: Sat., Sun., hol.

• Experience: Indigo dyeing

Ikeda Kasuri Kobo / 池田絣工房

Ikeda Kasuri Kobo

https://www.instagram.com/ikedakasurikoubou/

• 1840 Hisadomi, Chikugo City, Fukuoka

• Tel. 0942-53-2416

• Open:10:00~17:00

• Closed: Sun.

• Experience: Indigo dyeing, handwoven