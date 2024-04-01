Explore Hakata on Foot – Hakata Sta. Area Course

Hakata Station: The Gateway to Kyushu

Hakata Station, Kyushu’s vibrant gateway, thrives with a dynamic mix of professionals, students, and visitors. This bustling hub is alive with an array of shopping and services. Surrounded by countless offices, alongside a selection of casual dining options including cafes, coffee shops, udon restaurants, and diners, it offers an ideal setting for a leisurely morning walk or a laid-back afternoon exploration.

Hakata Sta. Area Course

• Total Distance: About 3.3km

• Required Time: About 60 minutes (excluding time spent at each spot)

• Main Spots: ①THE BASICS FUKUOKA → (8 min) → ②Hakata Station → (18 min) → ③Rakusuien → (4 min) → ④Chikuzen no Kuni Ichino Miya, Sumiyoshi Shrine → (15 min) → ⑤Canal City Hakata → (8 min) → ⑥Kushida Shrine → (2 min) → ⑦Hakata Machiya Folk Museum

• Please use this guide to explore the unique spots near the route.

Three recommended walking courses in Hakata area

• Gokusho Area Course

• Hakata Sta. Area Course

• Nakasu Kawabata Course

1. THE BASICS FUKUOKA

A stunning lobby with a 42m high ceiling, offering about 5,000 books from various countries on Japanese culture and the four seasons, available for reading.

2-14-1 Hakataeki-higashi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.thebasics.jp/fukuoka/

2. Hakata Station

Connected to the comprehensive facility JR Hakata City, which houses Tokyu Hands, T-Joy Hakata, Amu Plaza Hakata, Hakata Hankyu, City Dining Kuten, etc., offering shopping, movies, and gourmet spots. The shopping complex KITTE Hakata, including Hakata Marui, is also adjacent.

Public art such as Henry Moore’s “Draped Reclining Mother and Baby” and Satoshi Yabuuchi’s “Marriage-Connecting Seven Lucky Gods” are scattered throughout.

JR Hakata City

1-1 Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 10:00~20:00, restaurant floor 11:00~24:00 *varies by shop

https://www.jrhakatacity.com/

KITTE Hakata

9-1 Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 10:00~21:00, restaurant floor 7:00~24:00 *varies by shop

https://hakata.jp-kitte.jp/

3. Rakusuien

A Japanese garden for enjoying tea surrounded by Hakata-bei, located north of Sumiyoshi Shrine. Originally a villa where Hakata merchant Shimozawa Zenemon Chikamasa enjoyed tea ceremony, now you can enjoy matcha for ¥500 in the tea house “Rakusuien”.

2-10-7 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 9:00~17:00

Closed: Tue. (open if Tue. is a hol. and closed next day)

Admission fee: ¥100, matcha ¥500 (with dried sweets)

https://rakusuien.fukuoka-teien.com/

4. Chikuzen no Kuni Ichino Miya, Sumiyoshi Shrine

As the foremost of 2,129 Sumiyoshi Shrines across Japan, this shrine’s main hall holds the honor of being designated an Important Cultural Property. Revered for its spiritual purification rites, protection during sea voyages, and blessings upon sumo wrestlers, it stands as a beacon of tradition and faith.

3-1-51 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.nihondaiichisumiyoshigu.jp/

5. Canal City Hakata

Conceived by American architect Jon Jerde, this entertainment hub offers an eclectic mix of shopping, cinema, live theater, and fine dining. Highlighting its attractions is the 5th-floor Ramen Stadium, where visitors can savor offerings from top ramen chefs nationwide. The venue is also known for its lively fountain shows, occurring hourly from 10:00~17:00, and then every 30 minutes from 18:00~22:00, enhanced by spectacular lighting effects for an unforgettable evening spectacle.

1-2 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 10:00~21:00 (shops), 11:00~23:00 (restaurants) *varies by shop

Closed: None

https://canalcity.co.jp/english

Upon entering the main entrance, you are greeted by video art from the world-renowned artist Nam June Paik.

6. Kushida Shrine

Established in 757, Kushida Shrine stands as the protective beacon of Hakata. Annually, from July 1st to 15th, it hosts the Hakata Gion Yamakasa festival, showcasing ornate Yamakasa floats within its precincts. Visitors can delve into the festival’s history through an automated guide for a small fee (¥100). Within the shrine’s Hakata History Museum, a treasure trove of the region’s past awaits, featuring meticulously recreated ancient Yamakasa by modern Hakata doll artisans, a historic decree by Toyotomi Hideyoshi pivotal in Hakata’s urban design, and traditional masks from the Muromachi period’s Matsubayashi performances, all preserving the rich heritage of Hakata. (Admission ¥300, Open 10:00~17:00, Closed on Mon. or the following day if Mon. is a national holiday)

1-41 Kamikawabatamachi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 4:00~22:00

https://hakatanomiryoku.com/spot/

7. Hakata Machiya Folk Museum

This tourist facility provides an intimate look into the lives and culture of Hakata residents, featuring an exhibition hall and a beautifully restored townhouse, originally a home and workshop for Hakata-ori weaving from the mid-Meiji era. Visitors can also purchase Hakata’s renowned sweets, traditional crafts, and books, offering a full cultural immersion.

6-10 Reisen-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 10:00~18:00 (entry until 17:30, 9:00 opening in Jul. and Aug.)

Closed: The 4th Mon. (open if Mon. is a hol. and closed next weekday),12/29~12/31

Admission Fee (Exhibition hall only): ¥200, free for under JHS

https://www.hakatamachiya.com/

Nearby Attractions

Avispa Fukuoka Official Shop

Directly operated shop of the Fukuoka-based professional soccer club.

1-12-1 Hakataeki-higashi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka (1 minute walk from JR Hakata Station Chikushi Exit)

Hours: 12:00~18:00

Closed: Wed., end of year and New Year holidays

https://www.avispa.co.jp/fan-zone/goods

Nakahie Park

Features the “Hello and Goodbye” hand-shaped monument (created by Keimu Kamata) within the park.

2-121 Hakataeki-higashi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

010 Building

A nightlife spot where you can enjoy world-class entertainment (Theater 010) and dining (GohGan, Goh, Bar010).

1-4-17 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

https://010bld.com/en/

Sumiyoshi Sake Store

A liquor store with a rich selection of Kyushu’s local sake and shochu.

3-8-27 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 9:30~18:30

Closed: Sun.

https://sumiyoshi-sake.jp/

Patisserie Fukushima

A long-established Western confectionery store founded in 1935. Popular for its handmade castella, baked daily in a dedicated oven, the store operates from morning to night.

3-6-20 Hakataeki-mae, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 9:00~21:00

Closed: Sun.

https://www.instagram.com/fukushima_kashiho/

