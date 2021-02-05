Ichiran Tonkotsu – Cup Ramen World Premiere!

Ichiran, the world-famous tonkotsu ramen shop from Fukuoka, has at long last debuted their first-ever cup ramen product.

Ichiran, where patrons eat tonkotsu ramen at counters divided by partitions so diners can concentrate on the taste, is now popular at 85 stores in Japan and overseas, including New York City and Hong Kong.

Yesterday, Fukuoka Now was amongst the very first to try this new product. It was served to us in a regular bowl without explanation, and it tasted great! We couldn’t have guessed that it was “instant” ramen.

One of the last major ramen shops to release a cup noodle product, the company explained they have been working on it for nearly twenty years. However, it wasn’t until recently that they felt confident in all the ingredients’ quality and taste. All of Ichiran’s tare (special sauce), for example, can only be made by four people; and it was up to them to develop the tare for this product, a task they didn’t take lightly. Inside the package are straight, thin, and un-fried noodles, tare, and soup mix packets (one liquid and one powder.)

From Monday, February 15, 2021, the new product will be sold at Ichiran stores in Japan, via Ichiran’s official online shop, and at some convenience stores. If you have hot water and chopsticks, you can enjoy Ichiran ramen whenever you like.

Ichiran Tonkotsu (¥490, tax included)