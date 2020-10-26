Itoshima Kakigoya – Oyster Hut Guide 2020-2021

Kakigoya – Oyster Huts

The coastline of Itoshima is dotted with small fishing ports. At some of these, you might see 50-meter-long structures similar to those used to grow vegetables and flowers on farmland. These are kakigoya (oyster huts), where, from October to late March, Fukuoka locals gather to barbecue fresh oysters and other seafood. Because the outer shells of the structures are made of vinyl or similar synthetic materials the huts are also referred to as “Vinyl Houses” – but we’ll stick with the term kakigoya. This year, Fukuoka Now has gathered information on 26 kakigoya to choose from!

How do they work?

The kakigoya are mostly run by small, family-owned fisheries or local restaurants, and their simple and casual atmosphere accounts for much of their charm and appeal. Most have rows of low tables and are outfitted with charcoal or gas-fueled barbecues. We prefer the charcoal barbecues as they give a more rustic experience!

Each hut accommodates between 30 and 300 persons. There’s usually a reception counter and fish tanks close to the entrance. At the reception, put your name on a list to get a table and pick up all the necessities: cotton gloves, tongs, shucking knives, sauces and, of course, trays of fresh oysters. Most huts also offer other seafood and simple side dishes. Menus and prices can be found outside the kakigoya and posted inside on the walls.

On weekends, kakigoya can be very busy and there are often lines to get in. Go early (before 11:00) and line up or, even better, go on a weekday to beat the crowds. Some huts allow you to bring in food and drinks but each hut has different rules. Please confirm before doing so! Some patrons bring in their own sauces, some even bring bottles of wine – but remember to ask in advance.

It’s pretty much all self-serve and you barbecue everything yourself. There are some tricks to learn, such as which side of the oyster to put on the grill first (flat side up) and how long to wait before rotating the shells. The friendly staff are happy to demonstrate. When cooked, the oysters should pop open from the heat. To eat, use the supplied knives to pry them open and detach the oyster from the shell.

Apply your favorite sauce or seasoning as desired and enjoy your beautifully cooked oyster!

Prices and Policies

Oyster prices change depending upon the volume harvested. Currently, oysters are priced at ¥1,000/kg at all huts.

Table charge: There’s normally a ¥300 table charge for the use of charcoal or gas (regardless of how many people are sitting at a single table). Large groups using more than one table will have to pay a fee for each table used.

Grilling other foods: most huts offer other seafood for grilling, which you can buy and grill. However, some huts allow customers to bring extra foods, sauces and even drinks. This generosity should not be abused, nor should you grill any food not purchased from the hut. ALWAYS clarify such points before you sit at your table.

Hints & Tips!

• It can get smoky inside the huts. Keep that in mind when deciding what to wear!

• When the oysters pop open, they sometimes squirt seawater, which can be hot and stain clothes. Some huts provide windbreakers for protection.

• Bring wet tissues for easy clean ups.

• The huts close their doors when they run out of oysters, which could be as early as mid-afternoon on a busy day.

• Most huts have temporary toilet facilities. Adequate, but not special, and most likely not wheelchair-friendly.

• Oysters are available for take out. Bring a suitable bag or cooler. Share with friends back home!

• Most huts have a 1.5-hr maximum seating time.

• There is always plenty of free parking.

• If you go by taxi, consider asking the driver for their suggestions on where to go.

• If you go by car, be sure NOT to drink and drive.

Location

There are several ports in Itoshima where kakigoya can be found. Here are some of the main ones in Itoshima – plus Karatomari, which is located within the Fukuoka City boundaries on the way to Itoshima on Route 54 and Route 202.

Area #1 Kishi (岐志)

Address (J): 福岡県糸島市志摩岐志

Address (E): Shima-kishi, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

The oyster huts at Kishi Fishing Port were entirely rebuilt in 2019 and the parking was paved too, so access is even more convenient.

Number of huts: 11

• Toyohisa-maru / 豊久丸 ★With a special FN offer!

• Tokuei-maru / 徳栄丸 ★With a special FN offer!

• Noburin / のぶりん ★With a special FN offer!

• Ebisu-maru / 恵比須丸

• Nakamiya-maru / 中宮丸

• Daiei-maru / 大栄丸

• Daikoku-maru / 大黒丸

• Kouei-maru / 高栄丸

• Nissinmaru / 日進丸

• Fuji-maru / 冨士丸

• Kyokusei / 旭星

Area #2 Funakoshi (船越漁港)

Address (J): 福岡県糸島市志摩船越103

Address (E): 103 Shima Funakoshi, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

Number of huts: 8

• Miwa-chan Kaki / みわちゃんカ

• Houryou-maru / 豊漁丸

• Maruhachi / マルハチ「引津丸」

• Hattoriya / 服部屋

• Senryu-maru / 千龍丸 ★With a special FN offer!

• Shoei / 正栄

• Ken-chan Kaki / ケンちゃんカキ

• Kaki-house Mokkun / かきハウスもっくん

Area #3 Kafuri (加布里漁港)

Address (J): 福岡県糸島市加布里1105-6

Address (E): 1105-6 Kafuri, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

Number of huts: 2

• Sumiyoshi-maru / 住吉丸

• Hiro-chan Kaki / ひろちゃんカキ ★With a special FN offer!

Area #4 Fukuyoshi (福吉漁港)

Address (J): 福岡県糸島市二丈福井6067-7

Address (E): 6067-7 Fukui, Nijo, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

Number of huts: 4

• Shinei-maru / 伸栄丸 ★With a special FN offer!

• Umemoto no Kaki / Saiunmaru / 梅本のカキ／彩雲丸（さいうんまる）

• Hiryu-maru/Kaki no Abe / 飛龍丸／カキの阿部

• Kaki no Masuda / カキのますだ

Area #5 Karatomari (唐泊)

Address (J): 福岡市西区小田池ノ浦 海づり公園内

Address (E): Umizuri Park, Ikenoura, Kota, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

Number of huts: 1

• Ebisu / 恵比須 *open from 10/25 (Sun.)

*Areas listed in order of proximity to Fukuoka City.

Please note: Some oyster huts will be closed for specific days during the New Year holiday period. Business hours and days vary by hut. Please contact individual huts by phone before visiting.

Access

By car (from Fukuoka)

Exit the Maebaru Interchange of the Fukuoka Maebaru Doro, Nishikyushu Expressway. From there it’s about a 15~20-minute drive to Kafuri, Funakoshi and Kishi. Fukuyoshi is a bit further and will take about 30 minutes. To get to Karatomari, it’s best to stay on Route 54 and hug Hakata Bay. It’s about 15 minutes from the Imajuku Intersection.

By train (from Fukuoka)

For Kafuri, Funakoshi and Kishi, the closest train station is Chikuzen-Maebaru on the JR Chikuhi line, which connects directly with Fukuoka City Subway Line #1 (Kuko Line). It takes about 30 minutes from Tenjin. Use the North exit of the station, and if you are going to Kafuri, Funakoshi or Kishi, take a taxi. It will take about 15~20 minutes by taxi. To reach Fukuyoshi, get off at Fukuyoshi Station.

• Showa Taxi: 092-322-2234 or 0120-408-365

• Worker’s Corp Taxi: 0120-848-660

• Nishinihon Taxi: 092-322-2233

If you are going to Fukuyoshi, get off the train at Fukuyoshi Station. From there, it is approximately 10 minutes on foot to the huts.

Kishi (岐志)

Mirukugaki Toyohisa-maru / 豊久丸

Toyohisa-maru proudly serves its very own oyster brand, “Mirukugaki.” The rich and creamy Mirukugaki oysters are not only delicious but also said to be nutritious, too, and only available at Toyohisa-maru! Local Itoshima condiments such as “Mataichi no Shio” artesian salt from Genkai Seawater and naturally brewed soy sauce from the long-standing Itoshima brand Kitai Shoyu go perfectly with these oysters. English, Chinese, and Korean menus available, and credit card payment accepted.

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.) ~ 3/31 (approx.)

• Time: 10:00~17:00 (last in 16:00 or until sold out)

• Closed: 12/31, 1/1

• Capacity: 160 people (20 tables)

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 92 people (approx. 20 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (by phone only)

• What you can bring: Rice, drinks (items brought in cannot be grilled on the hibachi)

• Credit cards: Accepted

• Foreign language menu: English, Chinese, Korean

• Tel.: 090-1975-2915

• http://toyohisamaru.com/

• Side menu (tax excl.): Flavored oysters ¥600, saikyo miso-grilled boarfish ¥980, supersized fried oysters (3 pcs.) ¥780, Mirukugaki ajillo (incl. baguette) ¥880, maguro steak ¥780, Itoshima Homemade Ham sausage ¥350, all-you-can-drink: alcohol ¥1,000~, soft drink ¥350 *charcoal charge ¥300

★Fukuoka Now Special★

Show this Fukuoka Now guide from your mobile phone to get free oyster soup for every person in your group!

Ebisu-maru / 恵比須丸

They have ebisu-gunkan (oysters on top of a sushi gunkan roll)! Located on the left end of Kishi Fishing port. Their trademark is their yellow green jackets which you can wear while enjoying your oysters. Their recommended menu is the Ebisu-maru set (incl. 1 kg of oysters, sazae x1, scallop x1, prawn x1, noble scallop x1, oyster soup and oyster rice).

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.) ~ end of Mar.

• Time: 10:00~17:00 (or until sold out)

• Closed: Fri., 12/31 ~ 1/2

• Capacity: 100 people (20 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (by phone only)

• What you can bring: Drinks

• Credit cards: Not accepted

• Foreign language menu: English, Chinese, Korean

• Tel.: 090-7151-5975

• https://www.instagram.com/ebisumarugogo/

• Side menu (tax incl.): Ebisu-maru set ¥2,000, Ebisu-gunkan (1 pc.) ¥100, fried oyster ¥600, oyster soup ¥150, seafood bowl ¥600~ *charcoal charge ¥300

Tokuei-maru / 徳栄丸

English, Korean and Chinese & children’s menus available. This oyster hut appeared in a popular manga comic from Fukuoka. The Gangan-yaki set (¥3,640) is recommended and can be shared between 2~3 people. Child-friendly toilets, children’s toys and child-sized windbreakers are available, too, so don’t hesitate to bring along your little ones.

• Period: 10/23 (Fri.) ~ end of Mar.

• Time: 9:30~16:00 (L.O. 15:30 or until sold out)

• Closed: Irregular, New years (12/31 ~ 1/4)

• Capacity: 100 people

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 75 people (approx. 18~19 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (weekdays and Sat. up to 11:00 only, English reservations accepted through Facebook only)

• What you can bring: Drinks, rice, condiments (items brought in cannot be grilled on the hibachi, and you must take any trash home)

• Credit cards: Accepted

• Foreign language menu: English (incl. communication cards for explaining), Chinese, Korean

• Tel.: 090-4355-5634

• http://tokueimaru.com/

• https://www.facebook.com/徳栄丸-304639196223759/

• Side menu (tax excl.): Gangan-yaki set ¥3,640 (incl. 2 kg of oysters, shrimp x2, noble scallop x2, hamaguri x2, 2 cups of corn), yokubari set ¥3,630 (incl. 2 kg of oysters, sazae x2, sausages x2, sardines x1, oyster rice x2, bean sprouts with butter), oyster potage ¥300, fried oysters ¥600, oyster spaghetti ¥650 *charcoal/gas charge ¥300

★Fukuoka Now Special★

Show this Fukuoka Now guide from your mobile phone and receive free oyster spaghetti per table on weekdays, and two small scallops per table on weekends and holidays!

Noburin / のぶりん

The yellow-colored entrance makes this hut easy to spot! Those who aren’t keen on oysters can enjoy other items such as scallops, crab and sausages. A special set for ¥1,500 course (excl. charcoal) includes 500 g of oysters, crab gratin x1, scallop x1, sazae x1, and oyster rice. The ¥2,000 course (incl. charcoal) includes 800 g of oysters, scallop x1, sazae x1, shrimp x1, 1/2 squid, and a bowl of oyster rice. New on the menu this year Oyster gratin (¥500), chawan mushi (¥400) are also available. English speaking staff available.

• Period: 10/17 (Sat.). ~ end of Mar. (approx.)

• Time: Weekdays 10:00~16:00, weekends 9:00~ (Last in 15:00, L.O 16:00 or until sold out)

• Closed: Fri., New years (12/31, 1/1)

• Capacity: 80 people (21 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (weekdays only, by PC, smartphone, & phone)

• What you can bring: Drinks, rice and condiments (items brought in cannot be grilled on the hibachi, and you must take any trash home)

• Credit cards: Not accepted *PayPay will be available from 11/1

• Foreign language menu: English, Korean, Chinese

• Tel.: 090-7383-9558

• http://kakinonoburin.com/

• Side menu (tax excl.): Oyster stew ¥300, anago rice bowl ¥600, salmon roe and squid rice bowl ¥600, Itoshima red sea bream ochazuke ¥600, grilled fresh anago ¥800~ *charcoal, table charge ¥500

★Fukuoka Now Special★

Show this Fukuoka Now guide from your mobile phone and receive two free scallops for your group!

Nakamiya-maru (中宮丸)

Cheese, pizza sauce and other toppings available from ¥100. We recommend the garlic-flavored oyster chahan (fried rice, ¥450) as seen from their huge billboard sign.

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.) ~ end of Mar. *oyster stock pending

• Time: Weekdays 10:00~16:00, weekends 9:00~17:00 (L.I.: 1 hour before closing time)

• Closed: Tue., New Year’s period (12/31 ~ about 1 week)

• Capacity: approx 160 people (27 tables)

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): approx 110 people (approx. 24 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (weekdays only)

• What you can bring: Drinks, rice, side dishes, condiments (items brought in cannot be grilled on the hibachi)

• Credit cards: Not accepted

• Foreign language menu: None.

• Tel.: 090-7450-6009

• http://nakamiyamaru.net/

• Side menu (tax excl.): Oyster chahan (fried rice) ¥450, dried horse mackerel ¥520, pufferfish ¥320, oyster porridge ¥480, hamaguri ¥120, salmon ¥220 *charcoal charge ¥300

Daiei-maru / 大栄丸

Owned by a squid fisherman, Daiei-maru boasts of delicious squid in addition to oysters. Their menus include photos for easy ordering. Top your oysters with free condiments such as lemon, grated daikon with chili pepper and more (extra fee for cheese). New on the menu is oden (¥600/bowl) including seafood items such as fish cake and squid skewers.

• Period: November ~ end of Apr.

• Time: 10:00~16:00

• Closed: Thu. *call to confirm schedule for New Year’s (open ~12/30)

• Capacity: 160 people (28 tables)

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 100 people (approx. 22 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (by phone only)

• What you can bring: Drinks, rice and condiments

• Credit cards: Not accepted

• Foreign language menu: English

• Tel.: 090-4588-7068

• http://tabelog.com/en/fukuoka/A4009/A400901/40020894/

• Side menu (tax incl.): Oyster rice bowl ¥350, oyster grilled with miso and mayo (2~3pcs.) ¥250, oyster rice ¥250, fried oysters (5 pcs.) ¥600, oyster gratin ¥400 *gas charge ¥300

Daikoku-maru / 大黒丸

They’re proud of their extensive side menu of fresh seafood and recommend kuruma ebi (prawns), or tuna gills to grill alongside your oysters. Only ¥800 for one whole anago (conger eel). Free Wi-Fi available!

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.) (approx.) ~ early Apr. (approx.)

• Time: 10:00~17:00 (L.I.: 16:00)

• Closed: 1/1 *may also be closed depending on stock of oysters (call to confirm)

• Capacity: 120 people (28 tables)

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 100 people (approx. 26 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (by phone only)

• What you can bring: Drinks and rice (items brought in cannot be grilled on the hibachi, take your trash home)

• Credit cards: Accepted (JCB, Visa, Mastercard, Amex) *PayPay, Airpay, and Quickpay also accepted

• Foreign language menu: English, Chinese, Korean

• Tel.: 090-5931-9893

• http://www.daikokumaru.com/

• Side menu (tax incl.): Dried pufferfish ¥200, grilled onigiri ¥100, oyster rice ¥250, kuruma ebi ¥350, fried anago ¥800, oyster ajillo (incl. baguette) ¥680 *table charge ¥300

* Price may change. Check with the shop for details

Kouei-maru / 高栄丸

The menu focuses on local ingredients and domestic natural products, including oysters and fresh seafood caught by fishermen. Fresh sea urchin can be enjoyed for a limited time from December. Their original dish “chanchan yaki” (¥800), grilled vegetables topped with oysters, is also a hit with customers. This year, oyster ”dak galbi”- style (¥700) and grilled oyster infused mountain-yam (¥700) are new on the menu.

• Period: 11/2 (Mon.) ~ end of Mar. (approx., oyster stock pending)

• Time: 10:00~16:00

• Closed: Wed., 1/1 ~ 1/3 (open if hol.) *12/30, 12/31: oysters for sale only

• Capacity: approx. 100 people (rental: 50 persons ~)

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 50 people (approx. 20 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (by phone only, until Sat. 11:30)

• What you can bring: Drinks, rice, condiments

• Credit cards: Not accepted

• Foreign language menu: English, Chinese, Korean

• Tel.: 090-6290-0817

• http://www.skym-koueimaru.jp/

• Side menu (tax incl.): Oyster rice porridge ¥350, oyster ajillo (incl. baguette) ¥800, nori-wrapped oysters ¥700, oyster rice ¥350, sazae (100 g~) ¥150~, fresh sea urchin (seasonal) ¥550, abalone (100 g~) ¥1,500~ *table charge ¥300

Nissinmaru / 日進丸

Located off the main strip of huts, this place has a more relaxed vibe. Many other seafood menu items available. Enjoy natural black awabi for half the price you would pay in Fukuoka City – ¥1,000~/100 g. In good weather, pets are welcome to join guests at the hut’s outside tables. The restaurants have two flush toilets (this is an exclusive service) as well as a diaper changing table! English speaking staff available.

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.) ~ end of Mar. (approx.)

• Time: 10:00~17:00

• Closed: Tue., 12/28 ~ 1/5

• Capacity: 40 seats

• Reservations: Accepted (by phone only)

• What you can bring: Call to confirm

• Credit cards: Not accepted *PayPay accepted

• Foreign language menu: English

• Tel.: 080-2757-0306, 092-328-1503

• https://nissinmaru.com/

• Menu (tax incl.): Noble scallop ¥250, natural black awabi ¥1,000~, oyster rice ¥250, scallop ¥200, hamaguri ¥200, crab nail ¥250, grilled anago ¥900, ajillo set ¥500 *charcoal charge ¥300

Fuji-maru / 冨士丸

One thing’s for sure, you won’t find menu items such as oyster cheese fondue, oyster gratin, oyster pizza and more at other oyster huts! There are three menu courses to choose from. All offering lots of oysters, scallops, hamaguri clams and various food items (¥1,500~7,000 incl. gas charge). Ideal for children are French fries (¥300) and chicken nuggets (¥350 / 5P.)

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.). ~ end of Mar. (approx.) *oyster stock pending

• Time: 10:00~17:00 (L.O. 16:00)

• Closed: Irregular, 12/31, 1/1

• Capacity: approx. 100 people (20 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (weekdays only, by phone only)

• What you can bring: Drinks, rice and condiments

• Credit cards: Not accepted *PayPay accepted

• Foreign language menu: English, Korean

• Tel.: 080-5249-3824

• http://kaki-fujimaru.com/blog/

• Side menu (tax excl.): Oyster cheese fondue ¥200, oyster gratin ¥350, oyster pizza ¥800, oyster risotto ¥400 *charcoal charge ¥300

Kyokusei (旭星)

This is an older style oyster hut – very simple, without many side menus. They focus on serving great oysters. Their oyster rice (¥250) made with “Mori no Megumi” oysters from Shiki, as well as live kuruma ebi are recommended. They also have a special set menu (¥3,000) for two persons which includes 1 kg oysters, sazae x4, scallop x2, butterflied horse mackerel x1, oyster rice x2, sausage x2. One towel will be distributed when you enter the store, and no jumper will be rented this year. This year, instead of providing jackets to protect clothing, small towels will be lent to customers.

• Period: 10/31 (Sat.) ~ end of Mar. (approx.)

• Time: 10:30~17:00

• Closed: Irregular, 1/1~1/5 *12/28~12/31: oysters for sale only

• Capacity: 36 people (9 table)

• Reservations: Accepted

• What you can bring: Drinks and rice

• Credit cards: Not accepted *PayPay accepted

• Foreign language menu: None

• Tel.: 092-328-1734

• http://kyokusei.net

• Side menu (tax incl.): Kuruma ebi ¥600, live sazae ¥200, Hirado tempura (5 pcs.) ¥350, oyster 1kg ¥1,000 *charcoal charge ¥300

Funakoshi / 船越

Miwa-chan Kaki / みわちゃんカキ

One of the largest huts in the area, known as an “oyster house” and for its fresh seafood. It is also one of the few oyster places where you can see the ocean. Other menu items include horse mackerel sashimi or kawahagi (thread-sail filefish), sashimi (¥1,000) and fried horse mackerel (¥700). They’re also serving clams (¥150/pc) this year – stock pending, so be sure to check the daily menu first.

• Period: 10/31 (Sat.) ~ end of Mar. (approx.)

• Time: 9:00~17:00 (last entry 16:00, L.O.: 16:30)

• Closed: Irregular, call to confirm about the new year’s schedule.

• Capacity: approx. 250 people (38 tables)

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 150 people (approx. 38 tables)

• Reservations: Not accepted

• What you can bring: Drinks, rice and condiments

• Credit cards: Not accepted *PayPay accepted

• Foreign language menu: English, Chinese

• Tel.: 092-328-0222, 090-5282-6932

• https://miwachan.kaki-itoshima.com/

• Side menu (tax incl.): Anago sashimi ¥1,000~, anago tempura ¥1,300 *gas charge ¥300

Horyo-maru / 豊漁丸

They boast of large, juicy oysters raised using a special microbubble technology. Kawahagi or horse mackerel sashimi (ikizukuri) is their speciality. Enjoy your oysters with a view of the Genkai Sea!

• Period: 10/31 (Sat.) ~ mid-Apr. (approx.)

• Time: 10:00~18:00 (L.O.: approx. 16:45)

• Closed: Irregular, 12/31 ~ 1/3

• Capacity: approx. 296 people (37 tables )

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): approx. 150 people (approx. 37 tables)

• Reservations: Call to confirm (by phone only)

• What you can bring: Drinks, onigiri

• Credit cards: Not accepted

• Foreign language menu: N/A

• Tel.: 090-5922-4802, 092-328-0858

• http://horyoumarusuisan.jp/

• Side menu (tax incl.): Kawahagi ¥1,700~, horse mackerel sashimi (ikizukuri) ¥900~, *charcoal charge ¥300, oysters 1 kg ¥1,100

Maruhachi / マルハチ「引津丸」

Their horse mackerel nanbanzuke (*zuke = pickled) and compact rice bowls of negitoro, squid, uni and ikura ranging between ¥400~¥850 are recommended. This year, salmon roe rice bowl, braised octopus and a new set with a maguro rice bowl and miso soup (¥1,680) is available. A very spacious oyster hut – perfect for large groups.

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.) ~ Apr. (approx)

• Time: 10:00~17:00 (L.O.: 16:00) *until sold out

• Closed: Irregular, 1/1

• Capacity: approx. 150 people (40 tables)

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 130 people (approx. 40 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (Weekdays only)

• What you can bring: Drinks, rice and toppings

• Credit cards: accepted, *PayPay accepted.

• Foreign language menu: English

• Tel.: 092-328-2848, 080-5249-7714

• http://maruhachi-kaki.com/

• Side menu (tax excl.): Sazae ¥1,000, scallops ¥450~, braised octopus ¥400, negitoro rice bowl ¥400, salmon roe rice bowl ¥550, horse mackerel nanbanzuke ¥500 *charcoal charge ¥400

Hattoriya / 服部屋

Known for serving raw oysters instead of grilled as well as their odorigui (dancing octopus legs)! Their popular oyster with gochujang (red chili paste) cheese (¥660) is sold at their souvenir shop. This year customers can place their orders using the LINE app and complete payment as well inside the hut.

• 11/7 (Sat.) ~ end of Mar. (approx.)

• Time: 10:00~17:00 (last entry 16:00, L.O. 16:30)

• Closed: Thu., 1/1

• Capacity: 320 people (48 tables)

• Reservations: Weekdays and Sat. only (by phone only)

• What you can bring: Drinks, onigiri and condiments

• Credit cards: Accepted (PayPay, Airpay accepted.)

• Foreign language menu: English, Chinese

• Tel.: 090-8413-9191, 092-328-1193

• https://hattoriya.pink/

• Side menu (tax excl.): Octopus leg odorigui ¥550, Hattoriya pudding ¥330 *gas charge ¥300

Senryu-maru / 千龍丸

Menu items include tai-chazuke (sea bream rice with tea), fried oysters and oyster rice (¥200). Drinks and rice can be brought in. New on the menu is steamed hamaguri with wine , a specialty of Funakoshi, and fried octopus (¥600). Go on a weekday and help yourself to free shishamo smelt and coffee!

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.) ~ end of Mar. (approx.)

• Time: 10:00~17:00 (L.O. 16:30)

• Closed: Irregular, 1/1

• Capacity: 198 people (42 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (mornings only)

• What you can bring: Drinks and onigiri

• Credit cards: Not accepted, PayPay accepted

• Foreign language menu: English

• Tel.: 090-3079-0045, 092-328-1812

• https://www.senryumaru.com/

• Menu (tax incl.): Fried oysters ¥500, tai-chazuke ¥600, oil-marinated oysters ¥780, fried scallops (4 pcs.) ¥600 *charcoal charge ¥300

★Fukuoka Now Special★

Show this Fukuoka Now guide from your mobile phone and get free oyster soup for each person in your group!

Kaki House Shoei / かきハウス正栄

This hut uses gas barbecues instead of charcoal, which is great for grilling your oysters fast! Their menu features no less than 45 locally sourced dishes including an artfully arranged ise-ebi (Japanese lobster). Fill up on potatoes with butter. Menu outside has photos. Free sweets for children. Free coffee and shishamo smelt available on weekdays too!

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.) ~ end of Apr. *oyster stock pending

• Time: 9:00~17:00 (L.O. 16:30)

• Closed: Irregular, 1/1

• Capacity: Approx. 200 people (40 tables)

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 150 people (approx. 35 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (weekends: for those entering by 11:00 only)

• What you can bring: Drinks, onigiri and condiments

• Credit cards: Accepted

• Foreign language menu: English, Chinese, Korean

• Tel.: 092-328-1701, 090-5724-1717

• http://www.kaki-shoei.com/

• Side menu (tax excl.): Dried pufferfish (2 pcs.) ¥350, ise-ebi (Japanese lobster) sashimi (price varies with market), potatoes with butter ¥250, oyster ajillo ¥550, oyster tsukudani ¥400 *gas charge ¥300

Ken-chan Kaki / ケンちゃんカキ

Their kaisendon (seafood rice bowl) for ¥500 (limited availability, limited period) is popular. They boast over 50 items on their menu from grilled foods and seafood dishes to desserts. The fan lobster, fresh sea urchin and the rare red namako (sea cucumber) are available only during the winter season. Spacious and well suited for families. From this year a safe space for children to play is available.

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.) ~ mid-Apr. (approx.) *call to confirm

• Time: 10:00~17:00 (L.O. 16:30)

• Closed: 1/1

• Capacity: 230 people (39 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (call to confirm on weekends and hol.)

• What you can bring: Drinks, rice and condiments

• Credit cards: Not accepted *PayPay, Alipay and Airpay accepted

• Foreign language menu: English, Chinese, Korean

• Tel.: 090-3077-0888, 092-328-1138

• http://www.kenchan-kaki.info/

• Side menu (tax incl.): Oyster sashimi (3~4 pcs.) ¥1,000, fan lobster ¥500~, fresh sea urchin ¥700, red namako ¥500, oysters with sweet and sour sauce ¥500, kakijan ¥500 *gas charge ¥300

Kaki House Mokkun / かきハウスもっくん

Mokkun is the only oyster hut in Itoshima that not only harvests their own oysters, but they also cultivate them. Their fan lobster sashimi, available from October to November, is also highly recommended. Children will get free candy! Free shishamo smelt (1 pc./person) and coffee on weekdays too.

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.) ~ early Apr. *call to confirm

• Time: 10:00~17:00 (until sold out)

• Closed: Irregular, 1/1

• Capacity: approx. 200 people (37 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (weekdays only)

• What you can bring: Drinks, onigiri and condiments (items brought in cannot be grilled on the hibachi, and you must take any trash home.)

• Credit cards: Not accepted *PayPay accepted

• Foreign language menu: None

• Tel.: 080-2798-3022, 092-328-1773

• http://www.kakihouse-mokkun.com/

• Side menu (tax incl.): Live kuruma ebi (1 pc.) ¥400, octopus odoriyaki ¥700~, fan lobster ¥600~, fan lobster sashimi ¥900~, fan lobster miso soup ¥600, seafood bowl ¥1,200, oyster garlic fried rice ¥450, fried oysters ¥500

★Fukuoka Now Special★

Show this Fukuoka Now guide from your mobile phone and receive one small serving of oyster rice for your group!

Kafuri / 加布里

Sumiyoshi-maru / 住吉丸

Their Kafuri hamaguri are said to be some of the tastiest hamaguri in Japan! Their specialty is oyster shumai (Chinese-style steamed dumplings) and oyster tempura with an original ponzu sauce. Go on weekdays for a free sazae (limited availability: 20 per day)!

• 10/24 (Sat.) ~ end of Apr. (approx.)

• Time: 9:00~17:00 (L.O.: 16:30)

• Closed: Irregular, 12/31 ~ 1/1

• Capacity: 120 people (35 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (by phone only)

• What you can bring: Drinks and onigiri

• Credit cards: Accepted (Visa, JCB, Amex, Mastercard), PayPay accepted.

• Foreign language menu: English, Chinese

• Tel.: 092-323-0325, 090-2710-7569

• http://kafuri.com/kaki/

• Side menu (tax excl.): Oyster shumai (1pc.) ¥200, oyster tempura ¥500, fresh hamaguri ¥100~ *charcoal charge ¥300

Hiro-chan Kaki / ひろちゃんカキ

They offer various unique dishes such as the crab soup (¥300), grilled awabi (¥1,000~) and a special oyster set (¥2,000 or ¥3,000 incl. large quantities of hamaguri, awaebi, and sazae). It’s a family-friendly place with washrooms (separated by male/female) and a waiting room. Every day the first ten arrivals will receive a free small dish of their “seafood of the day”!

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.) ~ late Mar. (approx.) *oyster stock pending

• Time: Weekdays 9:00~17:00 (until sold out), weekends and hol. 9:00~18:00 (until sold out)

• Closed: Irregular, 12/31 ~ 1/3

• Capacity: 120 people

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 60 people

• Reservations: Accepted (up until the day before, first 10 groups on weekends and hol. only)

• What you can bring: Drinks, rice and condiments.

• Credit cards: Accepted (Visa, Mastercard), PayPay accepted.

• Foreign language menu: English, Korean

• Tel.: 090-5295-3020, 092-322-4270

• http://www.hirochankaki.com/ / http://ameblo.jp/hirochankaki/

• Side menu (tax excl.): Grilled fresh hamaguri ¥1,200~, fresh scallop ¥400, crab soup ¥300, ajillo (incl. baguette) ¥500, ajillo pasta ¥500 *gas charge ¥300

★Fukuoka Now Special★

Show this Fukuoka Now guide from your mobile phone and get a free dried squid for your group!

Fukuyoshi (福吉)

Shinei-maru (伸栄丸)

The pink flag outside makes it easy to spot their hut. They boast of their dried ajigo (small horse mackerel), kuruma ebi set and live scallops. Enjoy various meat and seafood dishes. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are “Ladies Days” – each female guest will be given one free shrimp to grill! Furthermore, on Thursdays, draft beer is offered at half price (¥250). Free pick-up from JR Fukuyoshi Station on weekdays (reservation by phone required).

• Period: 11/1 (Sun.) ~ end Mar. (approx.)

• Time: 10:00~17:00

• Closed: Irregular, 1/1

• Capacity: 150 people (30 tables)

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 130 people (25 table)

• Reservations: Accepted

• What you can bring: Drinks, rice, sausages and meat (¥300 charge for meat)

• Credit cards: Not accepted

• Foreign language menu: None, interpreting device (Pocket Talk) available

• Tel.: Landline 092-326-6697, mobile 090-1511-0825

• http://shineimaru-sasaki.com/

• Side menu (tax. incl.) : Kuruma ebi set (3 pcs.) ¥1,000, kuruma ebi (1 pc.) ¥350, noble scallop ¥300 *table charge ¥300

★Fukuoka Now Special★

Show this guide on your mobile and get free sazae (4 pc.) for your group!

Umemoto no Kaki / Saiunmaru / 梅本のカキ／彩雲丸

Nice view of the Genkai Sea from this oyster hut and ideal for both children and adults alike. You can bring in your own sauces, small side dishes and drinks. Any food except meat/sausages can be brought in. Dried Fukuyoshi squid, whole dried horse mackerel and grilled corn are recommended too! Old store name: Hakusan-maru

• Period: 11/15 (Sun.) ~ mid-Mar. (approx.)

• Time: 10:00~17:00 (Nov. ~ Dec.: Closing time may change. Check the shop for detail)

• Closed: Irregular *call to confirm schedule for New Year’s (oysters on sale until 12/31 AM)

• Capacity: 70 people (12 tables)

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 50 people (approx. 12 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (by phone only)

• What you can bring: Drinks, rice, sausages

• Credit cards: Not accepted

• Foreign language menu: None

• Tel.: 090-2081-5238

• Side menu (tax incl.): Dried Fukuyoshi squid ¥500~, whole dried horse mackerel ¥200, corn ¥300, frankfurter ¥200 *charcoal charge ¥300

Hiryu-maru (Kaki no Abe) / 飛龍丸／カキの阿部

Whole freshly dried squid which you cut with scissors by yourself, plus live kuruma ebi on the grill, and butterflied horse mackerel (served whole) are recommended. If you’re lucky you might be able to order their special rice bowl (not on the menu)!

• Period: 10/31 (Sat.) ~ mid-Mar. (approx.)

• Time: 10:00~17:00 (L.O.: 16:30)

• Closed: Irregular, 1/1 ~ 1/4 (until 15:00 on Dec. 31)

• Capacity: approx. 100 people (21 tables)

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 50 people (approx. 12 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted

• What you can bring: Drinks and rice (meat allowed on weekdays)

• Credit cards: Not accepted

• Foreign language menu: None

• Tel.: 090-1923-2548, 092-326-5774

• http://www.kakinoabe.com/

• Side menu (tax incl.): Oyster rice ¥200, burikama ¥500, large clam ¥600~¥800, butterflied horse mackerel ¥200, Kirin Ichiban Shibori beer ¥500 *charcoal charge ¥500

Kaki no Masuda / カキのますだ

Surume (dried squid) grilled and served with mayonnaise is a popular dish here, or try the grilled scallops. Enjoy grilled oysters with their free toppings: ponzu, soy sauce, salt, mayonnaise, margarine and ichimi chili peppers. If you travelled by JR train, tell the staff “I came by train” and each person in your group gets a glass of beer until the end of Nov. (weekdays only)! English menu available.

• Period: 10/24 (Sat.) ~ end of Mar. (approx.)

• Time: 10:00~17:00

• Closed: Irregular, *Check the shop for the new year’s schedule

• Capacity: 150 people (40 tables)

• Reservations: Accepted (by phone only)

• What you can bring: Drinks and rice

• Credit cards: Not accepted, PayPay accepted

• Foreign language menu: English

• Tel.: 092-326-5262, 090-3602-8902

• http://kakinomasuda.com

• Side menu (tax incl.): Aomori scallops (1 pc.) ¥350~, Hirado noble scallops (1 pc.) ¥250~ *gas charge ¥300

Karatomari (唐泊)

Karatomari Ebisu / 唐泊恵比須

Ebisu is the only hut at Karatomari, AND the only place where you can try the award-winning Karatomari Ebisu Oysters. The oysters here are a different variety and usually larger than those farmed in nearby Itoshima. Their oyster rice (¥300) is highly recommended.

• Period: 10/25 (Sun.) ~ end of Mar. *oyster stock pending

• Time: Weekdays 11:00~17:00 (L.O.: 16:30), weekends & hol. 11:00~18:00 (L.O.: 17:00)

• Closed: Tue. (the following day if Tue. falls on a hol.) *New year’s schedule undecided.

• Capacity: 320 people (approx. 80 tables)

• Capacity for 2020-21 season: (with social distancing): 150 people (approx. 37 tables)

• Reservations: Not accepted

• What you can bring: Not allowed

• Credit cards: Not accepted

• Foreign language menu: English

• Tel.: 092-809-1047

• http://www.karatomari.jp/kakigoya/

• Side menu (tax incl.): Oyster rice ¥300, dried fish ¥500, oyster tsukudani (seaweed simmered in soy sauce and mirin) ¥500, lemon & butter ¥100 *charcoal charge ¥300

Originally written in Oct. 2016. Updated Oct. 2020.

