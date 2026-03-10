Permanent Residence Applications: New Clarification on Period of Stay

On February 24, 2026, the Immigration Services Agency revised guidelines related to permanent residence (PR) applications. While the wording of the revision may seem technical, the change essentially restores the original principle governing eligibility.

In principle, applicants for permanent residence must hold the maximum period of stay granted under their current residence status.

Although the official maximum period for many visa categories is five years, in practice applicants holding a three-year period of stay were often treated as meeting this requirement. The new guideline clarifies that this practice will gradually be phased out.

Under the revised policy, the current approach will continue until March 31, 2027. After that date, applicants will generally need to hold a five-year period of stay in order to apply for permanent residence.

Immigration Services Agency reference:

Guidelines for Permanent Residence Permission (Revised February 24, 2026)

This principle applies across several residence categories, including:

・Spouse or Child of Japanese National

・Engineer / Specialist in Humanities / International Services

・Business Manager

・Long-Term Resident

For anyone planning to apply for permanent residence, the period of stay shown on your residence card will therefore become an increasingly important factor.

Permanent Residence from Highly Skilled Professional Status

One common pathway to permanent residence is through the Highly Skilled Professional (HSP) status. There are three types of Highly Skilled Professional categories. The Highly Skilled Professional (i)(C) category applies to individuals engaged in advanced business management activities. Because this status is granted with a five-year period of stay, holders already meet the “maximum period” requirement mentioned above.

In addition, individuals who score 80 points or more under the Highly Skilled Professional point system may become eligible to apply for permanent residence after approximately one year of continuous residence in Japan.

However, applicants under the HSP (i)(C) category must also satisfy the underlying requirements of the Business Manager status. These requirements relate to the structure and sustainability of the business itself, and each case must be evaluated individually.

A Common Reason Applications Are Denied

While permanent residence applications involve several requirements, one of the most common reasons for denial is violation of public obligations.

This refers to failures in meeting everyday civic responsibilities such as:

・payment of resident tax

・national health insurance premiums

・national pension contributions

Even a single late payment may result in a negative evaluation during the screening process.

For this reason, freelancers and self-employed individuals enrolled in National Pension or National Health Insurance should be especially careful to ensure that payments are made on time and without interruption.

A Practical Example

In our practice, we have assisted a number of clients in transitioning from Highly Skilled Professional (i)(C) status to permanent residence. One client, Mr. John Hanson of STUDIO INLIGHT Co. Ltd., noted that maintaining strict compliance with tax and administrative obligations was an essential part of preparing for the application process. For business owners and professionals planning to apply for permanent residence, maintaining accurate records and seeking appropriate professional advice can help ensure the process proceeds smoothly.

Final Thoughts

Permanent residence provides long-term stability and greater freedom in professional and personal activities in Japan. However, the application process requires careful preparation and consistent compliance with administrative requirements.

Anyone considering applying for permanent residence should review the updated guidelines and plan accordingly, particularly in light of the clarified maximum period of stay requirement.

Text by: Masayo Boston (Certified Administrative Procedure Legal Specialist), March 2026

Legal Associates Office Boston (Fukuoka City)

