Fukuoka Ume Guide 2020





Fukuoka City Area (6)

Aburayama Citizen’s Forest

A spacious park with various attractions for families. At this time of year about 330 plum trees bloom and cityscape view of the city below is impressive!

• Best time to view: Early Feb. ~ Early Mar.

• Approx. 330 trees

• 855-4 Hibaru, Minami-ku, Fukuoka

• Access: 1 min. on foot from Aburayama Danchi-guchi bus stop

• 092-871-6969

• http://www.shimi-mori.com/

Chinkokuji Temple

• Best time to view: Early Jan. ~ Early Feb.

• Approx. 20 trees

• 966 Yoshida, Munakata City, Fukuoka

• Access: 3 min. by car from Munakata Taisha Shrine

• 0940-62-0111

• http://chinkokuji.or.jp/

Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine

The shrine is a well-known spot for plum blossoms, particularly for the famous tree “Tobiume” which was believed to have ‘flown’ from Kyoto to Dazaifu. During plum blossom season there will be several teahouses serving tea and sweets. You can also buy umegaemochi to nibble on while strolling in the shrine grounds. On 3/20 (Fri.) to 3/23 (Mon.) about 70 varieties of umeshu (plum wine) from across Japan are available to taste and buy at the Japan Umeshu Festival in Fukuoka 2020.

• Best time to view: Mid-Feb. ~ Mid-Mar.

• Approx. 6,000 trees

• Japan Umeshu Festival in Fukuoka 2020: 3/20 (Fri.) ~ 3/23 (Mon.)

• 4-7-1 Saifu, Dazaifu City, Fukuoka

• Access: 7 min. on foot from Nishitetsu Dazaifu Sta.

• 092-922-8225

• http://www.dazaifutenmangu.or.jp/

Hirao Sanso (Mountain Villa)

This mountain villa (hut) is a designated cultural property of Fukuoka. The sight of plum blossoms against a thatched roof is lovely.

• Best time to view: Early Feb. ~ Early Mar.

• Approx. 100 trees

• 5-2-28 Hirao, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Access: 13 min. on foot from Nishitetsu Hirao Sta.

• 092-531-6866

• http://bunkazai.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/cultural_properties/detail/item_id:101547

Kofuji Bairin

• Best time to view: Mid-Feb. ~ Early Mar.

• Approx. 3,000 trees

• Shima-kofuji, Itoshima City

• Access: 13 min. by car from Maebaru Interchange

• 092-322-2098（糸島市観光協会）

Maizuru Park

Easily accessible from Tenjin. On 2/23 (Sun.) and 2/24 (Mon., hol.) the Ume Festival will be held with a pop-up cafe serving hot hojicha, coffee, and sweets.

• Best time to view: Late Jan. ~ Late Feb.

• Approx. 280 trees

• Ume Festival: 2/23 (Sun.), 2/24 (Mon., hol.) 10:00~16:00

• 1-4 Jonai, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• 092-781-2153 (Maizuru Park Management Office)

• https://www.midorimachi.jp/maiduru/

Chikugo Area (9)

Bairinji Temple Garden

• Best time to view: Mid-Feb. ~ Early Mar.

• Approx. 500 trees

• 209 Kyo-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• Access: 5 min. on foot from JR Kurume Sta.

• 0942-33-4422 (Kurume Tourism Information Center inside JR Kurume Sta.)

Garyubai at Fukoji Temple

• Best time to view: Late Feb. ~ Early Mar.

• Approx. 200 trees

• 2538 Imayama, Omuta City, Fukuoka

• Access: Ride a Nishitetsu bus heading to “Fukoji” from JR Omuta Sta. 5 min. on foot from the Fukoji bus stop

• 0944-52-2212 (Omuta Tourism Association)

• http://kankou.chikugolife.jp/search/shop/detail.html?id=270

Ishibashi Cultural Center

On 2/8 (Sat.) to 3/1 (Sun.) an Ume Festival will be held with live concerts, workshops, and special dishes made with ume on offer inside the Rakusuiten cafe.

• Best time to view: Mid-Feb. ~ Early Mar.

• Approx. 140 trees

• Ume Festival: 2/8 (Sat.) ~ 3/1 (Sun.)

• 1015 Nonaka-machi, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• Access: 10 min. on foot from Nishitetsu Kurume Sta.

• 0942-33-2271

• https://www.ishibashi-bunka.jp/event/2020umematuri/

Miyanojin Shrine

On 3/20 (Fri.) the Shogun Ume Festival will be held. There will be children’s sumo matches and a memorial service for local war heroes.

• Best time to view: Mid-Feb. ~ Early Mar.

• Approx. 60 trees and the shogun ume, a 600-year-old landmark plum tree

• 5-12 Miyanojin, Kurume City, Fukuoka

• Access: 10 min. on foot from Nishitetsu Miyanojin Sta.

• 0942-33-3338 (Kurume Tourism Information Center inside Nishitetsu Kurume Sta.)

Mizuta Tenmangu Shrine

• Best time to view: Late Feb. ~ Early Mar.

• Approx. 100 trees

• 62-1 Mizuta, Chikugo City, Fukuoka

• Access: 20 min. on foot or 5 min. by car from JR Hainuzuka Sta., 8 min. by car from JR Chikugo-Funagoya Sta., 10 min. by car via Yame Interchange

• 0942-53-8624

• https://www.mizuta-koinoki.jp/mizuta/

Seikien

Here you can see hundreds of potted bonsai, plum, and pine. Some are between one and two hundred years old. There are regular plum trees nearby too. Entrance during plum blossom season is ¥500 for adults and free for JHS and under.

• Best time to view: Late-Jan. ~ Early Mar.

• Approx. 300 potted ume bonsai plants aged 60~300 years old

• 1403-2 Yamakawa-machi Ono, Miyama City, Fukuoka

• Access: 5 min. by car via Miyama-Yanagawa Interchange

• 0944-67-0525

• http://seikien.com/

Tanigawa Bairin Plum Grove

From February to March visitors can admire tens of thousands of plum trees spanning 80 hectares. Check out artistic bamboo lantern illuminations inside a dark tunnel and enjoy delicious local Yame delicacies too.(¥400 entrance)

• Best time to view: Late Feb. ~ Early Mar.

• Approx. 30,000 trees

• 31st Yume Tachibana Plum Blossom Viewing: 2/15 (Sat.) ~ 2/23 (Sun.)

• Tachibana-machi Tanigawa, Yame City, Fukuoka

• 0943-23-4941 (Tachibana Town Hall)

• http://tachibana-kankou.jp/

Umenoki Kaido

Elderly citizens of Nanatsue serve free tea at the Nanatsue Umenoki Kaido Ume Festival in late February.

• Best time to view: Late Feb. ~ Early Mar.

• Approx. 180 trees

• Nanatsue, Yanagawa City, Fukuoka

• Access: along prefectural road no. 767

• https://www.city.yanagawa.fukuoka.jp/kanko/meisho/meguru/umenokigaido.html

Yabejizo Park

• Best time to view: Mid-Feb. ~ Mar.

• Approx. 300 trees

• 583-11 Yoshii-machi Yabe, Ukiha City, Fukuoka

• Access: 20 min. by car via Asakura Interchange

• 0943-77-5611 (Ukiha City Tourism Association)

Chikuho Area (5)

Kama City Bairin Park

Local food such as umeboshi, umemochi, amazake, tea, karinto (a deep fried sweet snack made of flour, yeast and brown sugar) and more will be on sale during plum blossom season.

• Best time to view: Late Feb. ~ Mid-Mar.

• Approx. 1,000 trees

• 328-1 Shimo-Yamada, Kama City, Fukuoka

• Access: 8 min. on foot from Nishitetsu Shimo-Yamada Elementary School bus stop, 50 min. by car from Chikugo-Ogori Interchange

• 0948-57-3154 (Kama City Hall)

• http://www.e-kama.net/area/梅林公園/

Kozoji Jinguin Temple

• Best time to view: Mid-Feb. ~ Mar.

• Approx. 800 trees

• 22 Kawara, Karawa-machi, Tagawa, Fukuoka

• Access: 25 min. on foot from Kawara Sta.

• 0947-32-8406 (Kawara Town Hall)

Tenchizan Park

• Best time to view: Late Jan. ~ Mid-Mar.

• Approx. 160 trees

• 1140-1 Omura, Buzen City, Fukuoka

• Access: 5 min. by car via Buzen Interchange

• 0979-82-5971 (Tenchizan Park Office)

• http://www.city.buzen.lg.jp/kanko/asobu/tenchizan/

Tsunashiki Tenmangu Shrine

A plum festival will be held on 2/25 (Tue.). Look forward to the festival stalls!

• Best time to view: Mid-Feb. ~ Mid-Mar.

• Approx. 1,000 trees

• 794-2 Takatsuka, Chikujo-machi, Chikujo, Fukuoka

• Access: 15 min. on foot from JR Shiida Sta.

• 0930-56-0238

Yakiyama Kaboku Garden

• Best time to view: Late Feb. ~ late Mar.

• Approx. 840 trees

• 1310 Yakiyama, Iizuka City, Fukuoka

• Access: 25 min. by car via prefectural road no. 201, Fukuoka Interchange

• 0948-22-5500 (Iizuka City Hall)

• http://www.fukuokayokatoko.com/?MN_disp_report=1;g=17;a=3;i=109

Kitakyushu Area (5)

Kitakyushu Sogo Noji Center

• Best time to view: Late Feb. ~ Early Mar.

• Approx. 140 trees, 16 varieties

• 1-6-1 Yokoshiro Higashi-machi, Kokuraminami-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• Access: ride a Nishitetsu bus and get off at Nouji Center-mae bus stop

• 093-961-6045（農事センター）

• https://k-nouji.com/see

Mitsutake Bairin Park

Red and white ume bloom throughout the 10,000 sqm park. There will also be stalls selling handmade local foods.

• Best time to view: Late Feb. ~ Mid-Mar.

• Approx. 350 trees

• Tsujimitsu, Kokuraminami-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• Access: approx. 15 min. by taxi from Nishitetsu Nakatani bus stop

• 093-582-2460 (Kitakyushu City Midori & Park Maintenance Dept.)

• http://www.city.kitakyushu.lg.jp/kensetu/file_0212.html

Senbanso

• Best time to view: Mid-Feb.

• Approx. 1,000 trees

• Koishi, Wakamatsu-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• Access: 20 min. on foot from “Sakota” municipal bus stop

• 093-771-4843 (Kitada Green)

• http://www.city.kitakyushu.lg.jp/wakamatsu/file_0020.html

Shirakidani Bairin

• Best time to view: Early Feb. ~ Mid-Mar.

• Approx. 1,200 trees

• Hata, Yahatanishi-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• Access: Ride a Nishitetsu bus to “Shinishizaka” from JR Kurosaki Sta. 40 min. on foot from the Shinishizaka bus stop

• 093-642-1441 (Yahatanishi-ku Community Support Dept.)

• http://www.city.kitakyushu.lg.jp/kensetu/file_0227.html

Umeyasu Tenmangu Shrine

• Best time to view: Late Jan. ~ Mid-Feb.

• Approx. 300 trees

• 1-42 Chuo, Nakama City, Fukuoka

• Access: 17 min. by car via Kurate Interchange

• 093-244-1824

