Join the Music Festivals in Fukuoka, a City Alive with Sound

Fukuoka is known across Japan as a city with a vibrant musical culture. And when autumn arrives—especially in September—the city comes alive with weekend music festivals that anyone can enjoy.

Why Fukuoka is Called a Music City

Fukuoka has long been known as “Music City.” The region has produced many famous artists, and music has always been woven into everyday life here. Even today, performers from Fukuoka who succeed on the national stage often credit their roots in the city’s music scene. Inspired by these predecessors, many residents—professionals and amateurs alike—take part in music-making.

All around Fukuoka, there are places to enjoy live music. Dedicated live houses, restaurants and cafés with performance spaces, and bars that host regular shows keep the scene buzzing. Genres span from pop and rock to jazz, so there’s something for every taste. Music even spills into public spaces, with young performers entertaining passersby in parks and on the streets.

September: A Month of Music Festivals

In a city that loves music, it’s no surprise that festivals have sprung up in neighborhoods across Fukuoka, from the waterfront to the downtown streets. Many have become annual traditions, and September has emerged as the peak festival season. To bring them all together, “Fukuoka Music Month” was launched in 2014, a collaboration between organizers and the city. More than a decade later, September is firmly established as Fukuoka’s month of music.

Fukuoka Music Month

This year, along with live events every weekend, there’s a new collaboration with the streaming service Spotify. Playlists featuring festival performances and tracks by leading Fukuoka artists will be released throughout the month.

Fukuoka Music Month 2025 Lineup

The season opened with BAYFES (September 6–7) at Bayside Place Hakata, followed by Nakasu Jazz (September 13–14), which transformed the Nakasu entertainment district into a lively open-air stage.

Sing!HAKATA, formerly known as the Kyushu Gospel Festival, is a community-based event featuring gospel, choral, and a cappella performances. Guest collaborations are also part of the fun—this year, singer Mika Nakashima will appear. Held right in front of JR Hakata Station, the venue is convenient and admission is free.

Sing!HAKATA (September 20–21, 2025)

Just a 10-minute ferry ride from the city, Nokonoshima in Hakata Bay hosts ISLA DE SALSA, one of Fukuoka’s signature summer music events. Artists from Japan and abroad create a festive atmosphere where audiences sing and dance along. The resort-like setting also offers great food and unique art, making it a full cultural experience.

Isla de Salsa (September 20, 2025)

Since 2002, Music City Tenjin has grown into one of Kyushu’s largest music festivals. For two days, the entire Tenjin district transforms into a stage, with outdoor venues popping up throughout the area. The city itself becomes a concert, and visitors can wander from stage to stage discovering new favorites. All performances are free, making it easy to join in the celebration.

Music City Tenjin (September 27–28, 2025)

