Kego Shrine and Kego Park: An Oasis in the Heart of the City

Kego Shrine and Kego Park are well-known as places where you can relax in Tenjin in downtown Fukuoka City. Due in part to their location next to Nishitetsu Fukuoka Station, there is always a constant flow of people through the shrine and the park. Kego Shrine was relocated to its present location in 1608. The shrine was built by Nagamasa Kuroda, the first lord of the Fukuoka Domain, and has served as a place of worship for local people over the generations. The torii gate that remains today was erected in 1639 by Tadayuki Kuroda, the second lord of the domain.

The Kego Shrine grounds are not very large, but they are home to several magnificent camphor trees that are said to be over 300 years old. There are many things to see here, including the stately main shrine, which retains its Edo era feel, several old lanterns dedicated anywhere between two and 400 years ago, and the Imamasu Inari Shrine with a rare smiling fox statue standing guard out front. There is even a footbath on site, perfect for soothing your tired feet after a long day of walking.

In the fall of 2022, a new nine-story shrine office opened. While the building serves as a new-and-improved shrine office, it also has storage space for the portable shrine and ritual implements that used to be kept in rental warehouses as well as space for exhibiting votive ema (wooden tablets) dating as far back as the mid-Edo period. Kego Shrine was originally home to the local guardian deity. It is also equipped with a large power generator and other facilities in the event that it needs to be used as an evacuation site for the local residents during a disaster.

In Kego Park, you can see many people taking a break from work or shopping. The park used to be overgrown with trees and had many blind spots, which posed a risk to public safety, but it was completely renovated in 2012 to create a better lit and more open space. The park is also home to a Safety Center that community groups can use for their activities. In addition to hosting various events throughout the year, the park is famous for its gorgeous Christmas lights in winter.