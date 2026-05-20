Kitakyushu Summer Festival Guide 2026

Summer in Kitakyushu arrives with the sound of drums, glowing lanterns, and crowds filling the streets after sunset. Across the city, traditional festivals bring neighborhoods together through parades, music, dancing, and long-standing local customs.

In Kokura, taiko rhythms echo through the castle town. In Tobata, towering lantern floats glow against the night sky. In Kurosaki, shopping arcades fill once again with festival energy. More than large-scale tourist attractions, these festivals remain part of everyday local culture, passed down through generations.

Walk the streets, stop by local bars and food stalls, and follow the sound of drums through the evening air. Kitakyushu’s summer festivals offer a way to experience the city itself.

Kurosaki Gion Yamagasa

Lantern floats and thunderous drums fill the streets of Kurosaki

With more than 400 years of history, Kurosaki Gion Yamagasa is one of Kitakyushu’s best-known summer festivals. Held around the Kurosaki shopping arcade district, tall festival floats parade through the streets accompanied by large taiko drums, hand drums, bells, and energetic chants from participants.

The highlight is the dramatic mawashi neri performance, where the massive floats spin violently in place. The intensity of the movement has earned the festival the nickname “kenka-yamagasa,” or fighting yamagasa. During the day, the floats appear as decorated nobori yamagasa, while at night they transform into glowing lantern floats illuminated by hundreds of paper lanterns.

For first-time visitors, the eve festival and Yamagasa Competition on the opening night is especially recommended. Eight decorated floats gather along Fureai Street near Kurosaki Station, where the illuminated floats rotate together in a powerful nighttime performance. During the main festival, visitors can also watch the floats move through the city streets from close range.

The festival area is easy to explore on foot from JR Kurosaki Station, and the surrounding district still retains the atmosphere of an old local shopping town. It’s also a good opportunity to stop by local izakaya or traditional kakuuchi standing bars.

Kurosaki Gion Yamagasa

Dates: July 17–20, 2026

Location: Fureai Street (3-1 Kurosaki, Yahatanishi Ward, Kitakyushu)

Access: About 2 minutes on foot from JR Kurosaki Station

https://www.city.kitakyushu.lg.jp/yahatanishi/file_0134.html

Kokura Gion Daiko

Traditional festival drums echo through the castle town

This annual festival of Yasaka Shrine, located within the Kokura Castle grounds, has continued for nearly 400 years since the early Edo period. It is known for its rare “double-sided drumming” style, in which performers rhythmically play both sides of large taiko drums mounted on festival floats while parading through the streets of Kokura.

One highlight takes place on the evening of July 19, when groups gather around Kokura Castle and the downtown area for drum performances and processions. Each float has its own rhythms and chants, creating a constantly changing soundscape across the city.

The festival area spreads within walking distance of JR Kokura Station, making it easy to combine with nearby shopping arcades and restaurant districts. Stopping by local izakaya or kakuuchi bars between performances is part of the Kokura summer festival experience.

Kokura Gion Daiko

Dates: July 17–19, 2026

Location: Around Kokura Castle, Uomachi and Kyomachi areas (Kokurakita Ward, Kitakyushu)

Access: About 10 minutes on foot from JR Kokura Station

https://kokuragiondaiko.jp/

Tobata Gion Oyamagasa

Towering lantern pyramids light up the summer night

With more than 200 years of history and UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status, Tobata Gion Oyamagasa is one of Kitakyushu’s most distinctive summer festivals. During the day, the floats parade as traditional nobori yamagasa, but after sunset they transform into illuminated lantern floats stacked with 309 lanterns each.

The sight of these glowing lantern pyramids slowly moving through the streets has become one of Kitakyushu’s iconic summer scenes.

The festival’s most dramatic moment takes place during the evening competition on the second day, when the floats are transformed from daytime banners into full lantern displays. As darkness falls and the lanterns are lit one by one, crowds gather to watch the transformation.

The festival area is accessible on foot from JR Tobata Station, and nearby shopping streets and restaurants become especially lively during the event. Although Tobata is often associated with industrial scenery and factory night views, these few summer nights give the district a completely different atmosphere.

Tobata Gion Oyamagasa

Dates: July 24–26, 2026

Location: Around Tobata Ward Office (1-1-1 Sembo, Tobata Ward, Kitakyushu)

Access: About 20 minutes on foot from JR Tobata Station

https://tobatagion.jp/

Wasshoi Hyakuman Summer Festival

A citywide summer festival with parades, dancing, and fireworks

First launched in 1988 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Kitakyushu City, Wasshoi Hyakuman Summer Festival has grown into the city’s largest citizen-participation summer event. It also offers a rare chance to experience several of Kitakyushu’s traditional festivals together, including Kokura Gion Daiko, Tobata Gion Oyamagasa, and Kurosaki Gion Yamagasa.

Centered around Kokura Station, Katsuyama Park, and the Kokura Castle area, the festival features large parades, stage performances, the famous Hyakuman Dance, food stalls, and fireworks. During the festival weekend, the entire downtown area takes on a lively summer atmosphere.

Evening is the best time to visit. Walking along the Murasaki River while exploring food stalls and watching parades or fireworks offers a classic Kitakyushu summer experience. The event is easy for first-time visitors to join and enjoy.

Wasshoi Hyakuman Summer Festival

Dates: September 19–20, 2026

Location: Katsuyama Park, Kokura Castle area and surrounding venues (Jonai, Kokurakita Ward, Kitakyushu)

Access: About 17 minutes on foot from JR Kokura Station

https://wasshoi.info/

Kitakyushu Showa Summer Festival

Retro-inspired urban summer festival with Bon dancing and Showa-era music

This retro-inspired urban summer festival is known for its giant yagura dance tower and a lantern road illuminated by around 2,000 paper lanterns. Around Katsuyama Park and the Murasaki River area, visitors can enjoy Bon dancing, live performances of classic Showa-era songs, festival games, and food stalls in a relaxed, open atmosphere.

Although it began only recently, the event is quickly becoming one of Kitakyushu’s new summer traditions.

The best time to visit is after sunset, when the lanterns are lit and the riverside takes on a nostalgic festival atmosphere. Anyone can join the Bon dancing, and simply walking through the area with festival food in hand is part of the experience.

The venue is within walking distance of JR Kokura Station and easy to combine with nearby attractions such as Riverwalk Kitakyushu and the Uomachi area.

Kitakyushu Showa Summer Festival

Dates: August 14–23, 2026

Location: Katsuyama Park, Murasaki River and Ogai Bridge area (around Jonai, Kokurakita Ward, Kitakyushu)

Access: About 10 minutes on foot from JR Kokura Station

Admission: Free

https://www.shouwasummerfes.com