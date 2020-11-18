Know Before You Go: Lunch Spots in Momochi

With the dome, tower, hotel and a large shopping mall, the Seaside Momochi area is a popular destination for sightseeing and relaxation. If you’re spending a day in the area, you’re likely to get hungry and will need some lunch, so this issue of Momochi Now showcases a diverse lineup of both well-known and under-the-radar dining options, including a university cafeteria that’s open to the public, a resort hotel buffet, and a cafe with a great view at the Fukuoka City Museum.

Enjoy Dining in the Spacious Main Hall of a Four-Star Hotel

The ample soft light that pours in from the 40-m ceiling adds to the comfort of Seala Brasserie and Lounge, the spacious main dining hall in Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk. You can enjoy coffee or tea (or something a little stronger) in the lounge area, and your kids will love playing in the Kid’s Corner while you enjoy your meal in the buffet area. Every weekend, a different themed dinner buffet is offered, as is the famous Hilton Sweets dessert buffet. One of the only 4 Red Pavilion (4 stars+) ranked hotels in Fukuoka, Hilton Sea Hawk offers international cuisine overseen by a Head Chef from Switzerland and friendly, bilingual service. Breakfast is available daily from 7:00.

Seala Brasserie and Lounge

4F Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk, 2-2-3, Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

▷ Adjoins Seahawk Galleria

7:00~22:00

092-844-8000 (9:00~18:00)

https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/fukhihi-hilton-fukuoka-sea-hawk/dining/

Who Knew a University Cafeteria Could be This Chic?

The bright and spacious Seinan Cross Plaza can seat up to 400 and is recognizable by its brick exterior. Choose from a range of reasonably priced dishes, such as a nutritionally balanced set lunch (¥460) or a pork cutlet curry (¥460), a mainstay in any Japanese university’s cafeteria. Many local residents also use the cafeteria in addition to the students and staff, so you’ll likely see groups of elderly patrons or mothers with children when you go. We recommend avoiding the lunchtime rush and grabbing one of the relaxing terrace tables.

Seinan Cross Plaza

3-13-1 Nishijin, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

▷ 20 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

10:00~17:00 (L.O. 16:30)

Closed: Sun.

092-833-9822

http://www.seinan-gu.ac.jp/campuslife/support/cafeteria.html

Go for the Jumbo Fried Shrimp. Stay for the View.

Don’t underestimate this cafe, which is located inside the Fukuoka City Museum. Although the menu is similar to something you’d see at other museum cafes or school cafeterias, the dishes are all carefully prepared by chefs in the in-house kitchen. Foodies in the know will want to keep this in mind. One dish to check out is the jumbo fried shrimp curry ¥950. The crispy fried shrimp are served atop a plate of glistening white rice and European-style curry comes in a separate bowl.

Museum Cafe

2F 3-1-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

▷ 15 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

9:30~17:30 (L.O. 17:00)

Closed: Mon. (If it’s a hol., the next weekday)

* The restaurant will be temporarily closed from November 30 due for renovation of the Fukuoka City Museum, and will reopen in April 2021.

092-851-6740

http://gennanso.com/food/fukuoka_city_museum/

Enjoy Freshly Fried Tempura in a Kyoto-style Sauce

At Hanaikada, the tempura is fried in healthy blended olive oil, and they only start frying after you order. Enjoy seasonal vegetables, jumbo shrimp and conger eel so long (30 cm!!) that it juts out over the plate. All tempura is served with an original dipping sauce created by the head chef of a Japanese restaurant in Kyoto. The tendon (tempura on rice) comes in a large bowl and features several pieces of tempura soaked in the shop’s secret sauce served over Fukuoka Prefecture’s own Genkitsukushi brand rice. What’s more, the pickles and rolled omelets served as sides are all-you-can-eat.

Hanaikada

3F Boss E•Zo Fukuoka 2-26, Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

▷ 6 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

11:00~23:00 (food: L.O.22:00, drinks: L.O.22:30）

Closed: Never

092-834-8456

https://suiren-group.com/hanaikada/

A Drive-in inside a Food Court?

Drive-in Tori is a popular chicken restaurant with a focus on local ingredients. The big chicken mascot and the unique name are sure to leave an impact. Founded in Imari in Saga Prefecture over 50 years ago, Drive-in Tori has another roadside shop in Itoshima, and the shop in Mark Is Fukuoka, which opened when the mall did, is its third outlet and first inside a commercial facility. The “Karaage Ichiban. Torimeshi Niban” motto on the signboard refers to the shop’s two most popular dishes: karaage fried chicken made from Saga’s Arita-dori chickens and torimeshi (seasoned rice with chicken). Even though the shop is in a food court, that it’s still called Drive-in Tori just adds to the charm.

Drive-in Tori

3F Mark Is Fukuoka 2-2-1, Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

▷ 11 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

10:00~21:00 (L.O.20:50)

092-707-4813

http://www.drivein-tori.jp/markis/

Seahawk Galleria

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of 20 shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of Nov. 2020)

Official HP: http://seahawk-galleria.com/en/

Seahawk Galleria: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/shopping/seahawk-galleria/

Arita Porcelain Lab

The only outlet shop in Japan for the Yazaemon Kiln, the largest kiln in Arita, which has been in business for over 200 years. They sell traditional Arita porcelain plates and cups at reasonable prices.

• The Hotel Select Zone

• 9:30~20:00 (As of Nov., hours have been shortened: 10:00~17:00, open only Sat., & Sun.)

• Closed: Never

• 092-834-2221

• https://aritaporcelainlab.com

