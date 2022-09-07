Map Design Gallery Fukuoka – Unique Souvenirs of Fukuoka

Map Design Gallery, a map design specialty store operated by map maker Zenrin (Kitakyushu City) under the concept of “a space to become familiar with maps,” displays and sells approximately 800 products including stationery, sundries, and posters designed with map information and vintage maps owned by Zenrin. Products designed with maps of Fukuoka’s Tenjin and Hakata areas are popular as souvenirs unique to Fukuoka.

Wall maps, including bird’s-eye views, cutouts, and coloring books produced by editing and processing map data from Fukuoka City and Kitakyushu City, as well as replicas of about 10 maps from the 1500s to 1800s from the company’s collection of about 14,000 items, including old maps made in the West, are on display and for sale.

On the 4th floor, there is a “Map Design Labo” where visitors can experience map-making while becoming familiar with maps, as only a map company operated by Zenrin can.

Visitors can choose their favorite design from a variety of drafts and enjoy coloring in or cutting out the design.

The fee for the experience is ¥1,000 (coloring and paper cutout designs + rental tools), and includes detailed explanations and advice by the staff. The paper cutouts and coloring pictures you create can be made into postcards or bookmarks, making them ideal souvenirs or souvenirs of your visit to Fukuoka. As an option, you can also make your own goods such as magnets, chopstick rests, and tumblers.

Map Design GALLERY Fukuoka

• 2-9-107 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City (Shintencho Shopping Street North Street)

• 11:00~19:00 (Map Design Labo 11:00~19:00 / closed on Mondays)

• Closed: 2nd and 4th Mondays (or the following weekday if the Monday is a national holiday)

• 092-401-1591 (Map Design Labo: 092-401-1592）

• https://www.zenrin.co.jp/company/summary/mapdesigngallery/index.html