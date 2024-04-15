Close to Tenjin and Hakata, “Seaside Momochi” is a meticulously planned seaside city, home to Fukuoka landmarks such as Fukuoka Tower, PayPay Dome, and Fukuoka City Museum. A walk from Nishijin Subway Station through the former coastline of “Yokatopia Street” to this area, born in the Showa era on reclaimed land, allows one to physically feel the transformation of the city’s atmosphere. As you follow the scattered public art towards Fukuoka Tower, your goal, you can enjoy panoramic views of Fukuoka from the observation deck.

Exploring Seaside Momochi: A Canvas of Public Art in Fukuoka

• Total Distance: About 3 km

• Required Time: About 40 minutes (excluding time spent at each spot)

• Main Spots: Nishijin Station, Fukuoka City Subway → (3 min) → Statue of Machiko Hasegawa and Sazae-san → (5 min) → Isono Plaza → (5 min) → Water-Land → (6 min) → Nostalgia of Circulation → Poodle → (6 min) → Fureai Bridge → Grand Oiseu Amoureux → Tree Spirit → Pinecone → (12min) → Kobayo → (2min) → Fukuoka Tower

• Google Map: Exploring Public Art in Momochi

Statue of Machiko Hasegawa and Sazae-san

A national anime of Japan and the world’s longest-running TV anime series. Machiko Hasegawa, the creator, who depicted the daily life of the Isono family including the protagonist Sazae-san, conceived her characters while walking along the coast of Momochi. The stone statue of Machiko Hasegawa with Sazae-san, created to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Seinan Gakuin’s founding, marks the start of the approximately 1.6km “Sazae-san Street” from Shuyukan High School to Seinan Gakuin University to Fukuoka City Museum to the entrance of Seaside Momochi Beach Park. Along this street, numerous statues of Sazae-san have been installed.

• In front of Seinan Gakuin University Library

• 2 Nishijin, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

Isono Plaza

At the midway point of “Sazae-san Street” on Nishijin Street intersection stands the “Birthplace of Sazae-san” monument at Isono Plaza. When the manga “Sazae-san” began its serialization in 1946, this area was the coastline, hence the crab motif incorporated into the design.

• 6-10-58 Nishijin, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/sawaraku/sawaraku-tamatebako/kankou/

This area marks the beginning of Seaside Momochi, adorned with art pieces created for the “Asia-Pacific Expo (nicknamed: Yokatopia)” held in 1989. The building that served as the theme pavilion now houses the Fukuoka City Museum, and Fukuoka Tower was also opened in sync with this event.

Water-Land

A work by Kurume-born sculptor Kikutake Kiyoyuki (1989), this high-tech monument was originally designed with sensors to alter fountain patterns. Kikutake is known for notable works such as the Nagano Olympics cauldron and the Star Gate at ACROS Fukuoka. He is the brother of Kikutake Kiyonori, the architect of the Kyushu National Museum.

• Momochi Chuo Park

• 3-2 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

Nostalgia of Circulation

An object comprising four azure discs, offering various shapes depending on the viewing angle (1996). A large-scale work by Seoul-born artist Jae-Eun Choi.

• In front of the Fukuoka City Museum North Exit bus stop

• 1-7 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

Poodle

An iconic presence in Momochi known for its pink poodle, characterized by its balloon-like round form and significant presence. A work by Seoul-born artist Shin Myeongeon (1996).

• In front of the Fukuoka City Museum North Exit bus stop

• 1-7 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

Fureai Bridge

A rare two-story pedestrian-only bridge over the Hii River connecting Chuo Ward and Sawara Ward of Fukuoka City. Crossing this bridge to Jigyo Chuo Park, you’ll find numerous photogenic spots, including brick pathways.

Grand Oiseu Amoureux

A vibrant work by French artist Niki De Saint Phalle (1993), combining symbols of Horus, the falcon-headed god from Egyptian mythology, and Cupid, the god of love from Greek mythology.

• Jigyo Chuo Park

• 1-1-9 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Tree Spirit

A work by India-born, UK-based artist Dhruva Mistry (1993), expressing the traditional beauty of Indian sculpture with thick, smooth bronze curves.

• Jigyo Chuo Park

• 1-1-9 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Pinecone

A sculpture by Etsuro Sotoo, a Fukuoka-born sculptor who served as the chief sculptor for Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia (1993). Created to commemorate the completion of Fukuoka Dome, it originally functioned as a fountain.

• Jigyo Chuo Park

• 1-1-9 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Kobayo

This sculpture, resembling a torii gate enveloped in greenery, is the work of Kyubei Kiyomizu, a potter, sculptor, and the head of a Kyo-yaki pottery kiln (1996). It stands in front of the RKB Mainichi Broadcasting Corp. building, symbolizing the support of electromagnetic and sea waves by humans.

• In front of the RKB Hosokaikan

• 2-3-8 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

Fukuoka Tower

The journey culminates at Fukuoka Tower, Japan’s tallest seaside tower at 234 meters. While admiring it from below is impressive, the observation deck at 123 meters offers a 360-degree panoramic view of Fukuoka’s cityscape. The tower’s illumination, themed differently with each season, also attracts many visitors.

• 2-3-26 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

• https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/

• 9:30~22:00 (last admission 21:30)

• Admission fee: ¥800, ES & JHS ¥500, over 4 y.o. ¥200



>> View the Map on this larger map