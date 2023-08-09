Navigating Typhoon Season in Fukuoka: A Guide & Tips

Typhoons approach Fukuoka 3 to 5 times annually, typically between August and October. These storms bring strong winds and heavy rains, but Fukuoka’s local community is well-prepared for them, considering them part of the seasonal transition from summer to autumn.

In Japan, many typhoons approach from the south or southwest. As a result, Fukuoka and Saga Prefectures, with coastlines facing north, are geographically less susceptible to typhoon landfall compared to other parts of Kyushu. For example, Typhoon No. 6, currently active, is forecast to be closest to Fukuoka Prefecture from the evening of the 9th to the morning of the 10th.

For those unfamiliar with typhoons, there may be uncertainty and confusion. Typically, warnings begin when a typhoon approaches the southern part of Kyushu. It usually takes about 3 days for the typhoon to reach its closest point, followed by a brief but intense period of strong winds and heavy rains.

Urban residents prepare for these difficulties by buying food and drinks that don’t require cooking. Some also stock up on water and batteries in case of power or water outages, although such occurrences are rare. Depending on the situation, schools might close, and some commercial facilities might temporarily shut down, especially if public transportation is affected.

To understand what will happen when a typhoon actually approaches, it’s important to recognize that outcomes vary, depending on the typhoon’s scale and the weather conditions it brings.

Typhoons are a common occurrence in Fukuoka, with 3 to 5 approaching each year from August to October. Here’s what you need to know about the situation and where to find information:

Japan Meteorological Agency – Typhoon Tracking

This page has the most up to date information on the storm:

https://bit.ly/3qtfe6P

Transportation

Expect delays, cancellations, and suspensions. The following resources will provide the latest information on various modes of transportation:

Kyushu-wide Public Transportation (railway, bus, ferry):

http://www.norimono-info.com/

Smartphone version: http://www.norimono-info.com/sp/index.php

JR Kyushu (Shinkansen, conventional line):

https://www.jrkyushu.co.jp/trains/info/

On the 9th (Wednesday) and 10th (Thursday), when the typhoon is approaching, there may be delays or suspensions on the West Kyushu Shinkansen and Sanyo Shinkansen. On the 10th, there may be suspensions between Hiroshima Station and Hakata Station from the first train to the morning.

Nishi-Nippon Railroad (various lines and buses):

https://jik.nishitetsu.jp/traffic/default.htm

Fukuoka Open Top Bus:

https://www.instagram.com/fotb0324tour/

9th suspension: Seaside Momochi Course (10:00, 12:00, 14:30)

9th suspension: Hakata Machinaka Course (16:30), Fukuoka Kirameki Course (19:30)

Highway Information (Kyushu Okinawa):

https://twitter.com/iHighwayKyushu

Real-Time Traffic Info: https://ihighway.jp/

From the 9th (Wed) to the morning of the 10th (Thu), there may be speed restrictions and closures due to heavy rain and strong winds.

JR Kyushu Queen Beetle:

https://www.jrbeetle.com/news/category/info/

The Queen Beetle, connecting Hakata and Busan, is suspended until the 10th. Ferries connecting Hakata, Iki, Tsushima, and Goto are canceled from the 8th to the 9th.

Fukuoka City Subway:

https://subway.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/status/

https://twitter.com/Chikamaru_info

It’s normally not greatly affected by wind and rain.

Fukuoka Airport:

https://www.fukuoka-airport.jp/en/

There is already an impact on flights. There is a high possibility of cancellations until the morning of the 10th (Thu).

Tourist and Cultural Facilities

For facilities that are less affected by rain and wind, consider visiting:

Tenjin Underground Shopping Mall

https://www.tenchika.com/

The Tenjin Underground Shopping Mall runs north-south beneath Tenjin, extending for approximately 590 meters. Along this cobblestone street, designed to evoke 19th-century Europe, visitors will find about 150 establishments, including restaurants, fashion boutiques, gourmet shops, and other specialty stores. The street is conveniently connected to the subway stations ‘Tenjin’ and ‘Tenjin Minami’, as well as Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) station and Nishitetsu Tenjin Bus Center, providing easy access to major commercial facilities in Tenjin through the underground network.

JR Hakata City

https://www.jrhakatacity.com/

A massive commercial complex integrated with Hakata Station, featuring dining, department stores, cinemas, fashion shops, and souvenir stores. It is also directly connected to the Hakata subway station.

BOSS E・ZO FUKUOKA

https://e-zofukuoka.com/en/

A 7-story complex entertainment facility located next to PayPay Dome. It is equipped with attractions such as VR video space activities, a digital technology-driven experiential museum, and a tube-type slider. With a dining floor included, it offers enjoyment for both adults and children.

Department Store Underground (e.g., Hakata Hankyu, Iwataya Main Store, Fukuoka Mitsukoshi, Daimaru Fukuoka Tenjin):

In the basements of Japanese department stores, there is a food sales area called ‘Depachika.’ It offers not only fresh foods but also ready-made meals, bento boxes, cakes, sweets, and other items that the department stores focus on. It’s a gourmet spot frequented by locals and is perfect for take-out or souvenir hunting.

Hakata Hankyu

https://www.hankyu-dept.co.jp/hakata/

1-1 Hakataeki-chuogai, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka

Iwataya Main Store

https://www.iwataya-mitsukoshi.mistore.jp/iwataya.html

2-5-35 Tenjin, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka

Fukuoka Mitsukoshi

https://www.iwataya-mitsukoshi.mistore.jp/mitsukoshi.html

2-1-1 Tenjin, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka

Daimaru Fukuoka Tenjin

https://www.daimaru.co.jp/fukuoka/

1-4-1 Tenjin, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka