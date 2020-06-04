New British-style Pub in Daimyo



With all necessary precautions taken, (body temperatures measured at the door, hand sanitizers at the ready, number of guests controlled, and the interior frequently wiped down), the doors to HUB Fukuoka Daimyo Pub were thrown open last night! Located just steps off of Nishi-dori, you can’t miss its brightly lit street-level entrance. Choose your style of seating from high tables, booths, or counter and then order some pub grub and drinks at the bar. We began with some standards, including Fish & Chips (half ¥400/regular ¥650). Pizza Margherita (half ¥450, full ¥800), HUB Pasty (¥300/each), Beef Churrasquinho (¥450), Lamb Kebab (¥450) and Edamame (¥400). Naturally, professionally poured draft beer is a huge draw here. In addition to their original craft beer Hub Ale, they offer Kirin Ichiban Shibori, Heineken, Guinness, Black Cider Velvet, Draft Cider, liter towers, imported bottle beers and whiskeys, wines, spirits, and cocktails. Watching Softbank Hawks baseball on the big screens throughout the pub, hearing patron’s cheers, chatter, and laughter was fun. It’s been too long. HUB Fukuoka Daimyo Pub is currently open from 3 pm to 10 pm and located at 1F Ciel Bleu Daimyo, 2-1-7 Daimyo, Chuo-ku. More info: https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/event/hub-fukuoka-daimyo-pub-grand-opening/