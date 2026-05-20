Fukuoka Now Launches Now Map Kitakyushu 2026

A new bilingual travel map connecting international visitors with the best of Kitakyushu

FUKUOKA, JAPAN — May 20, 2026 — Fukuoka Now has released Now Map Kitakyushu 2026, the first Kitakyushu edition of its long-running bilingual tourist map series. As interest in regional travel beyond Japan’s traditional “Golden Route” continues to grow, Now Map Kitakyushu introduces international travelers to the city’s distinct mix of history, industry, waterfront scenery, food culture, and walkable urban districts.

Produced in collaboration with the Kitakyushu Tourism and Convention Association, the new map is designed to help international visitors explore the city more comfortably, confidently, and deeply.

The free pocket-sized map covers the entire city while focusing in detail on key visitor areas including Kokura, Mojiko, and the Kanmon waterfront. It also features the Yahatahigashi area and a wider Northern Kyushu reference map to help travelers understand regional connections and travel routes.

Known for its clarity and usability, the Now Map series has become a familiar sight across Fukuoka’s tourism and hospitality sectors since its launch in 2009. Unlike mobile maps designed for turn-by-turn navigation, Now Map emphasizes the value of printed media that allows users to open up the entire area at once, compare neighborhoods, discover nearby attractions, and enjoy the spontaneity of exploring on foot.

The map is primarily in English, with Japanese support text throughout to make communication easier between international visitors and local businesses, guides, and hospitality staff. Even travelers with limited Japanese ability can use the map as a practical communication tool through simple pointing and visual references.

In addition to maps and transportation context, the publication includes information on major sightseeing spots, landmarks, accommodations, and locally recommended experiences supported by regional tourism and business partners.

“Kitakyushu is incredibly rewarding for independent travelers,” says Nick Szasz, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Fukuoka Now. “The city is compact, easy to navigate, and filled with character, but many overseas visitors still know very little about it. We hope this map helps people slow down, explore more deeply, and discover another side of urban Kyushu.”

Now Map Kitakyushu 2026

Publication Overview

Publication Name: Now Map Kitakyushu 2026

Publisher: Fukuoka Now Ltd.

Collaboration: Kitakyushu Tourism and Convention Association

Release Date: May 20, 2026

Print Run: 50,000 copies

Format: A1 folded map / pocket size (12cm × 20cm folded)

Languages: English with supplementary Japanese

(Korean and Chinese available in advertising sections)

Distribution

Free copies will be distributed at tourist information centers, stations, airports, ports, hotels, and commercial facilities throughout Kitakyushu.

About Fukuoka Now

Founded in 1998, Fukuoka Now is an international media company based in Fukuoka City specializing in regional storytelling, tourism communication, multilingual publishing, and community engagement for international residents and visitors across Kyushu.

In addition to publishing the online media platform Fukuoka Now, the company produces the Now Map series, develops tourism and cultural content, and supports international community initiatives including the Fukuoka International Business Association (FIBA).

Fukuoka Now works closely with tourism information centers, concierge networks, universities, convention organizers, cruise tourism initiatives, and local governments to improve communication and accessibility for international visitors throughout the region.

Contact

Fukuoka Now Ltd.

One Fukuoka Bldg. 7F

1-11-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City

Email: kitaQ@fukuoka-now.com

Website: fukuoka-now.com