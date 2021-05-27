My Momochi – Rie Emoto’s Career Began Here

The “Momochi Now” series is back with monthly interviews with people who live, work, or are otherwise involved with Momochi. Through their stories, we will bring you closer to Momochi now!

Momochi Now!

Rie Emoto, or more affectionately Emorie, is a local personality whose cute smile never fails to light up the living room through the TV.

She began modeling when she was in junior college and got into show business after passing an audition for a late-night TV show in Fukuoka. “I didn’t intend to stick with TV for that long. When I started, it was tough. But it allowed me to try many new things and meet many great people, and before I realized it, I was hooked,” says Emoto.

Overlooking Hakata Bay, Momochi is home to shopping centers, cultural attractions and residential areas, and it serves as a hub for people, information and culture. The preeminent landmark in the Seaside Momochi neighborhood is Fukuoka Tower, which doubles as a TV tower, and two of Fukuoka’s six TV stations, TNC and RKB, are located in Momochi.



Rie Emoto has been working in Momochi for over 20 years. She lives in Kitakyushu, so she takes the shinkansen to Hakata then takes a bus via the Urban Expressway to get to TNC in Momochi. From there she heads out into the city to get the latest scoop as a reporter. “When I was single, I used to walk around the city after work, but now that I’m married and have a family, I enjoy cooking for them at home,” says Emoto.

Before heading home, she likes to stop by Konohana Garten, a farm-fresh market located inside the TNC building.

The market is run by a farmers’ cooperative from the Oyama district of Hita in Oita Prefecture. It was one of the early adopters of organic farming and other pioneering agricultural techniques. “It’s convenient and easy to pick up fresh organic vegetables here. When I’m working in Momochi, I always do some shopping before I go home,” explains Emoto.

Every year at this time, she looks forward to the fresh organic water spinach. According to her, although the market’s water spinach is good in stir fry, it’s even more delicious when served uncooked in a salad.

Emoto loves to eat, and when she was in school, she studied nutrition. She even told us about the food trucks that only appear during lunch time on weekdays in the Momochi business district. “Last year, Banzai Shokudo a Thai-cuisine food truck, joined in the fray, so the competition has gotten fierce,” she laughs. “It’s not only good, it’s cheap. At lunchtime, the area bustles like an Asian street market.”

Her undying love of food knows no bounds. In April, she launched the Emoto Rie Channel on YouTube, which features videos on seared foods. Talk about a narrow focus! Searing is something she always wanted to try, so she started her channel and uploads videos at her own pace.

Konohana Garten Momochihama Shop

A farmer’s direct store selling agricultural products and processed agricultural products from Oyama Town, Hita City, Oita Prefecture. In addition to vegetables and flowers, processed products such as lunch boxes and sweets are sold.

• 1F TNC Broad Casting Center, 2-3-2 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

▷ 13 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

• Open: 10:00 ~ 19:00

• Closed: New Years

• 092-833-2310

• http://www.oyama-nk.com/konohana-g/004_momochihama.html#004

Banzai Shokudo – Asia Street Food –

Thai and Asian food stalls open only on weekdays around the parking lot of the AI building in Momochi. The yellow vehicle is a landmark.

• 2-4-27 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

▷ 12 min. on foot from Seahawk Galleria

• Open: weekdays 11:00~13:00 (until sold out)

• Closed: Sat., Sun., hol.

• 080-9884-5102

• https://www.instagram.com/banzai__syokudou/

Seahawk Galleria

Seahawk Galleria, a shopping arcade with a diverse array of shops such as accessories, fashion, sundries, daily necessities, and souvenirs, is located inside the Hilton Fukuoka Seahawk seaside hotel. There’s also a 24h convenience store that can be accessed next to PayPay Dome too. It’s an ideal spot from which to explore the Momochi area.

• 2-2-3 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Usually 10:00 ~ 20:00 (FamilyMart / 24h)

*Hours vary for each shop due to COVID-19. (as of the end of May. 2021)

• http://seahawk-galleria.com/en/

• https://www.facebook.com/SeahawkGalleria

