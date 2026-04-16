Ramen Stadium Reopens at Canal City Hakata, Fukuoka with New Look and Lineup

Canal City Hakata’s Ramen Stadium reopens on April 17 after a seven-month closure, marking a reset for one of Fukuoka’s most recognizable food destinations. For visitors short on time but serious about ramen, it remains one of the most efficient ways to taste Japan in a single stop.

I got an early look at a press preview this week. The plan was to try all eight bowls. I made it to five.

First launched in 2001, Ramen Stadium was conceived as a place to sample regional ramen from across Japan without leaving the city. More than 80 shops have rotated through over the years, giving the space a constantly evolving identity.

A more immersive setup

The redesign leans fully into the concept. Each storefront is shaped around the image of a ramen bowl, giving the floor a unified, slightly theatrical feel. At the centre, a hub displays maps and shop introductions, making it easy to scan the lineup before committing.

You arrive, take a lap, and start making decisions.

Eight shops, broader range

The new lineup brings together eight shops from Hokkaido, Akita, Osaka, and Fukuoka. For locals used to Hakata tonkotsu, the shift is immediate: deeper miso, lighter soy broths, and regional styles that rarely appear side by side.

Two shops are making their Kyushu debut: Kojuku Tori Paitan Ramen Nishiki (Akita) and Menya Char Siu Dream (Osaka). Hakata Ikkokumaru also returns, reviving a name many will recognise.

Menya Char Siu Dream (Osaka)

Clear, soy-based, and more restrained than expected. Despite the pork-focused concept, the broth stays light and composed, with finely cut negi adding sharpness and texture. This is a balance-first bowl, not a heavy opener.

Kojuku Tori Paitan Ramen Nishiki (Akita)

Creamy chicken paitan with structure. The broth sits between richness and clarity, while the thicker noodles hold it well. Clean, deliberate, and closer to a modern, ingredient-driven style than classic Hakata.

Sapporo Misono (Hokkaido)

A shift to weight. The miso broth is deeper and more layered, with immediate richness. Grated ginger cuts through mid-way, resetting the palate. A classic northern profile, and the most robust of the group.

Hakata Ikkokumaru (Fukuoka)

A revival of a 25-year-old style, updated for today. By this point I switched to the mini size, which is offered alongside regular bowls and makes practical sense if you are sampling across shops. The pork-chicken blend adds depth without heaviness, anchored by thin noodles and familiar toppings. Classic, but tuned. Note – you can order kaedama (extra noodles) even for a “mini” size bowls like this one. Fun!

Meeting the masters

One advantage of the preview was the chance to reconnect with Kawahara Hideto of Hide-chan Ramen, a long-standing figure in Fukuoka’s ramen scene. His reach extends well beyond the city. He has taken his tonkotsu style overseas, including to New York, where his work has earned recognition in guides such as Zagat and Michelin.

More than a food court

Ramen Stadium has always operated as more than just a place to eat. It has also functioned as an event space and gathering point, and at times something closer to a stage.

In 2011, Fukuoka Now hosted a nighttime “Ramen Stadium DJ Party” here, drawing more than 400 people. The event blended ramen tasting with live DJs, dancing, performers, and even a speed-eating contest, showing how flexible the space could be beyond its day-to-day role.

That history still feels relevant. Within Canal City, itself designed as a “city within a city,” Ramen Stadium continues to operate as both a food destination and a shared experience. The latest renewal leans more toward food, but the underlying potential as a social space remains.

Five bowls in, I stopped. Three still to go.

For visitors, it’s a shortcut into Japan’s regional ramen culture. For locals, it’s a rare chance to compare styles side by side without leaving Fukuoka. Not every bowl will be a standout, but that’s not really the point.

The value here is range. In one visit, you can move from light to heavy, north to south, classic to contemporary. That kind of side-by-side comparison is still surprisingly hard to find, even in Japan.

Ramen Stadium (Canal City Hakata)

Canal City Hakata, Center Walk 5F

1-2 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Hours: 11:00–23:00 (last order 22:30)

Hours may vary by shop

Website: https://canalcity.co.jp/ra_sta/

Text and photos: Nick Szasz / Fukuoka Now