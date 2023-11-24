saco japan: The Premier Hair Salon with London-Trained Experts in Fukuoka

In the heart of Fukuoka City lies Tenjin, a bustling entertainment hub known as one of Kyushu’s prime destinations. A step beyond its Nishi-dori (street) reveals the Daimyo area: a charming blend of history and modernity. As contemporary shops and eateries line the streets, the echoes of the past are still visible in the preserved narrow alleys and classic residences. Notably, a former elementary school has transformed into an innovative startup hub, becoming a crossroad for a melting pot of individuals.

Nestled within this vibrant district on “Daimyo Konya-machi Street” stands “saco”, a global hair salon and academy. Originating from London in 2006, saco was the brainchild of Richard Ashforth, a luminary who served as Vidal Sassoon’s Senior Creative Director for over two decades.

The Daimyo establishment marks saco’s inaugural venture into Japan and its 11th global location, joining the ranks of esteemed branches in cities like London, Paris, and Copenhagen. At the helm of saco japan is Creative Director Nobu Eto, a protégé of Richard Ashforth from the Vidal Sassoon Academy days.

Nobu’s rich career trajectory includes a seven-year stint in London, where he honed his craft in renowned salons, contributed to fashion magazines, and was a notable presence at the London Collection. His accolades include the Kyushu Area Stylist of the Year award at the JHA (Japan Hairdressing Awards) in 2016, and a grand prize category nomination in 2023.

Complementing Nobu is the adept Makiko Kuroda, saco japan’s manager. A winner of the Fukuoka Area title in Japan’s largest haircut contest in 2019 and a national runner-up in 2022, Makiko’s prowess is undeniable. Her linguistic versatility, thanks to her academic sojourn in New Zealand, ensures a seamless communication experience for international patrons. The salon’s diverse team includes colorists specializing in bleaching, stylists seasoned in Tokyo’s top salons, and multilingual staff fluent in languages like Korean.

At its core, saco stands by the ethos of “Beauty First”, ensuring a harmonious blend between a client’s external appearance and internal essence.

The salon prides itself on its meticulous consultation process, aiming to unearth and amplify the inner charisma of each patron.

Visitors to saco are also greeted by an ambiance crafted with precision. Nobu’s design vision marries luxury with relaxation, resulting in an interior adorned with elegant materials bathed in the glow of natural sunlight. A private balcony offers a serene view of the Daimyo district, adding to the salon’s allure.

In their commitment to holistic beauty, saco employs original products inspired by the “Superfood for Your Hair” philosophy. These vegan, organic offerings, devoid of animal testing, are complemented by the globally acclaimed OLAPLEX.

For international denizens of Fukuoka and Kyushu, as well as global travelers, saco japan presents itself as a trusted haven for hair care. With Nobu Eto and his proficient team at the forefront, the salon guarantees an experience where expertise meets understanding, transcending language barriers.

Nobu Eto:

After refining his skills in Japanese salons, Nobu embarked on a UK journey in 2004. Post his graduation from the Vidal Sassoon Academy, he collaborated closely with the Vidal Sassoon Creative Director and in 2010, joined the salon of the former Vidal Sassoon Creative Director as a stylist. He returned to Japan in 2012, taking on roles in photoshoot hairstyling and contributing regularly to specialist magazines, as well as handling hair for fashion magazines. His accolades span from editorial contributions for fashion magazines to the coveted JHA Area Stylist of the Year award in 2016. In 2023, he was appointed as the Creative Director at saco japan, leading its educational and creative initiatives, and received a nomination for the JHA Grand Prize category.

Makiko Kuroda:

Makiko’s journey from a language student in New Zealand to a hairstyling maestro is a testament to her versatility. Since 2013, she’s been an integral part of Nobu Eto’s team, maintaining a top position in client preferences for seven consecutive years. Her accolades include winning the TDTC Vidal Sassoon Cut Contest in London in 2016, being crowned the top stylist at the Fukuoka Area Circuit Cut Contest in 2019, and achieving second place nationally at the Area Circuit Cut Contest in 2022. In 2023, she took the reins as the manager of saco japan.

saco

• 11:00~21:00 (Sat. and Sun. 10:00~20:00)

• Closed: Tue., Dec. 25 ~ Jan. 4, 2024

• Reservation: Instagram DM or call (092-285-0785)

• 401 MGH Daimyo Konya-machi building, 1-3-54 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Access: 10 min. walk from Tenjin Sta. on the Fukuoka City Subway

• No private parking (public parking is available nearby.)

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saco_japan_salon

• https://sacohair.jp/en/home-2/

Menu (incl. tax)

• Cut & Finish (60 min.) ¥6,600

• Color Change & Cut (120 min.) ¥14,300

• Permanent Waves & Cut (180 min.) ¥14,300

• Hair Arrangement (60 min.) ¥6,600

• Scalp Care & Head Spa (30 min.) ¥7,700

*Includes consultation, shampoo & blow-dry

*Nobu Eto designation fee: ¥1,650

*First-time visitors: 10% OFF

*Student discount: 20% OFF