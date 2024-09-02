Fukuoka Sake & Shochu Tasting and Evaluation Competition

Fukuoka, known as one of Japan’s leading sake regions, is blessed with excellent water for sake production and is also a thriving area for sake rice cultivation. Currently, 66 breweries are members of the Fukuoka Prefecture Sake Brewers Association, and more breweries are creating unique sakes that reflect the local climate, in addition to traditional Japanese sake.

To improve the skills of sake breweries in Fukuoka and enhance the recognition of sake produced in the prefecture, the Fukuoka Prefecture Sake Brewers Association holds an annual tasting competition for commercially available sake. Each brewery can submit one entry per category for both sake and authentic shochu, with five categories for each. In its 12th edition in 2024, there were 96 entries for sake across five categories and 93 entries for authentic shochu across five categories.

Sake Categories for Submission

1. Junmai Daiginjo (Rice Polishing Ratio 50% or less)

2. Daiginjo (Rice Polishing Ratio 50% or less)

3. Junmai Ginjo and Junmai (Rice Polishing Ratio 51%~59%)

4. Junmai Ginjo and Junmai (Rice Polishing Ratio 60% or more)

5. Ginjo and Honjozo (Rice Polishing Ratio 51% or more)

Authentic Shochu Categories for Submission

1. Barley Shochu (Long-Term Storage, Non-Cask)

2. Barley Shochu (Cask Storage, including non-long-term storage)

3. Barley Shochu (Atmospheric Distillation)

4. Barley Shochu (Reduced Pressure Distillation)

5. Various Shochu

Sake Judging Criteria

• Junmai and Honjozo Sake: “Sake that is delicious to drink with meals.”

• Junmai Daiginjo, Daiginjo, Junmai Ginjo, and Ginjo Sake: “Sake with harmonious and distinct aromas and flavors that match the character and drinking qualities of each type.”

Each category is evaluated based on its unique characteristics, with an emphasis on how few flaws are present and how the individuality of each sake is expressed.

Authentic Shochu Judging Criteria

For authentic barley shochu, particularly those with premium qualities such as long-term storage, the goal is to find shochu with a good balance of aroma and flavor that makes you want to drink more. The evaluation considers the unique quality characteristics resulting from different production methods, such as ingredients, distillation methods, and storage methods, focusing on the balance between individuality, aroma, and taste.

The judging panel consists of 11 experts (10 for authentic shochu), including technologists from prefectural brewing test stations and public technologists from entities like the National Tax Agency. The evaluation is conducted blind, with the brands concealed, relying solely on the sensory evaluation by the judges. This means that every year, professionals evaluate Fukuoka-produced sake available on the market, giving a comprehensive assessment based on aroma, taste, and other factors. The best sakes are awarded gold prizes, and the most outstanding products receive the “Fukuoka Prefecture Governor’s Award” and the “Fukuoka Prefecture Assembly Chairman’s Award.”

This year’s results will be announced on September 5th. Stay tuned to find out which sakes make the lineup this year!