Fukuoka’s urban area, centered around the Tenjin and Hakata districts, is home to countless shopping and entertainment options. However, just a short trip beyond the city center reveals an entirely different side of Fukuoka, filled with unique charm. The city’s well-connected public transportation system—buses, trains, subways, and ferries—makes getting around smooth and convenient.

This recommended one-day itinerary is perfect for travelers eager to experience the best of Fukuoka. From morning to evening, you’ll visit popular sightseeing spots using only public transportation.

Money-Saving Tips

Foreign visitors can take advantage of the Fukuoka Tourist City Pass, which offers unlimited rides on buses, trains, subways, and ferries for one day!

Additionally, the Fukuoka City Subway offers a daily fare cap of just ¥640 when paying by credit card touch payment. This deal is available to everyone, including Japanese residents and foreign nationals.

Itinerary Overview

Duration: Approx. 8 hours (not including time spent at each location)

Route:

• Subway Tenjin Station → Fukuoka City Subway Airport Line Akasaka Station

Maizuru Park → Fukuoka Art Museum

• Nishitetsu Bus Fukuoka Castle/NHK Broadcasting Center Entrance (Route 6-1) → Nishitetsu Bus Fukuoka Tower

Fukuoka Tower → Seaside Momochi

• Nishitetsu Bus Fukuoka Tower South Exit (Routes 302 or 312) → Nishitetsu Bus Atago Shrine Entrance

Washio Atago Shrine → Iwaiya Tea House

• Nishitetsu Bus Atago Shita, Route 9 to Hakata Station, get off at Shuyukan-mae

Nishijin Shopping Street

• Subway Airport Line Nishijin Station. → Hakata Station

Horoyoi Street → Tsubame no Mori Hiroba

▷Google Map: Fukuoka Like a Local! A Scenic One-Day Tour

Good Morning from the Fukuoka Castle Ruins Observation Deck!

Maizuru Park is a beloved green oasis for Fukuoka locals and a popular spot for plum and cherry blossoms in spring. The park preserves remnants of Fukuoka Castle, including stone walls and watchtowers. The former castle keep site has been transformed into an observation deck, offering a 360-degree panoramic view of Fukuoka City.

• Maizuru Park (Jonai, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka)

Ohori Park & Fukuoka Art Museum

Adjacent to Maizuru Park is Ohori Park, centered around a large pond and surrounded by a 2-km walking and running path. The park also features a Japanese garden, a Noh theater, and the Fukuoka Art Museum.

The Fukuoka Art Museum boasts a rich collection of over 16,000 works, ranging from ancient to contemporary art, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and textiles. It also serves as a platform for local artists to showcase their work. Be sure to visit the museum shop for unique souvenirs.

For breakfast, stop by the museum’s café, where you can enjoy the Ohori Dog (a pork sausage hot dog) with coffee. If you prefer a heartier meal, a restaurant awaits on the second floor.

Fukuoka Art Museum

• 1-6 Ohori Park, Chuo Ward, Fukuoka

• https://www.fukuoka-art-museum.jp/

• Hours: 9:30–17:30 (Last entry at 17:00)

• Closed: Mondays, Dec. 28–Jan. 4 (If Monday is a holiday, closed the following weekday)

• Admission: ¥200 for collection & exhibitions (Discount available with Tourist City Pass)

Café Aquam

• Hours: 9:00–19:00 (Last order 18:30)

Panoramic Views of Sea, Mountains, and City

Standing 234 meters tall, Fukuoka Tower is Japan’s tallest seaside tower and one of the city’s most iconic attractions.

The observation deck, located 123 meters above ground, offers a sweeping 360-degree view of Fukuoka’s skyline, with vibrant blues during the day and sparkling city lights at night.

Fukuoka Tower

• 2-3-26 Momochihama, Sawara Ward, Fukuoka

• https://www.fukuokatower.co.jp/

• Hours: 9:30–22:00 (Last entry 21:30)

• Closed: June 23 (Mon) and 24 (Tue), 2025

• Admission: ¥800 for adults, ¥500 for elementary & junior high students, ¥200 for children aged 4+ (Tourist City Pass discount: Adult admission ¥720)

The City’s Closest Beach

Just north of Fukuoka Tower lies Momochihama Beach, an ideal spot for a leisurely stroll. The area is lined with cafés, restaurants, and marine shops, including SUP rentals for those looking to enjoy some time on the water.

• Momochihama, Sawara Ward, Fukuoka

• https://www.marizon-kankyo.jp/park/

Scenic Views and Prayers at Washio Atago Shrine

Perched atop Mount Atago, this shrine is known for bringing blessings in relationships and business prosperity. From the shrine grounds, enjoy breathtaking views of the city, including the Fukuoka Dome, Fukuoka Tower, and the Genkai Sea.

• 2-7-1 Atago, Nishi Ward, Fukuoka

• https://atagojinja.com/

• Open: 24 hours (Office hours: 9:00–17:00)

A Break at a Historic Tea House

Near the torii gate of Atago Shrine sits Iwaiya, a traditional Japanese sweet shop established in 1689. Relax in its cozy interior while enjoying wagashi and drinks. Their signature Iwai Mochi (grilled rice cake filled with red bean paste) pairs perfectly with matcha or hand-drip coffee. In summer, try their refreshing shaved ice, while fall and winter bring seasonal treats like the Anno Imo Dorayaki Mont Blanc.

Iwaiya

• 2-6-33 Atago, Nishi Ward, Fukuoka

• http://www.atago-iwaiya.com/

• Hours: 9:00–17:30 (Last order 17:00)

• Closed: Irregular

Experience Local Life at Nishijin Shopping Street

Nishijin, home to Seinan Gakuin University and Shuyukan High School, is a bustling area centered around a 1.5-km shopping street stretching from Nishijin Station to Fujisaki Station.

Look out for the Riksha Brigade, vendors selling fresh produce and flowers from handcarts. Off the main street, you’ll find cozy cafés, bakeries, and small specialty shops.

A must-try treat here is Houraku Manju, a honey-infused pancake filled with red bean paste, available in both black and white varieties. In summer, their shaved ice is also popular.

Houraku Manju Nishijin Store

• 4-9-18-1 Nishijin, Sawara Ward, Fukuoka (Inside Nishijin Central Shopping Street)

• http://www.houraku.co.jp/

• Hours: 10:00–18:00 (Closes when sold out; eat-in service until 16:30)

• Closed: Tuesdays

Enjoy a Drink at Hakata Station

Hakata Station, always bustling with travelers, is also home to vibrant dining areas. On the Chikushi Exit side, Horoyoi Street is lined with casual eateries and bars where you can enjoy drinks and snacks, even during the day.

Tachinomi Sakaba Yokatai

This popular standing bar offers affordable izakaya staples like oden, yakitori, and gyoza, along with beer and sake.

• 1-1 Hakata Station Chuo-gai, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka (Hakata Deitos 1F, Horoyoi Street)

• https://www.jrhakatacity.com/floor/detail/?cd=000349

• Hours: 10:00–24:00 (Last order 23:30)

Sunset Views from Hakata Station Rooftop

The rooftop of JR Hakata City offers a fantastic spot to watch the sunset—and it’s free! The area also features Tetsudo Jinja Shrine, a small shrine where you can pray for safe travels.

• AMU Plaza Hakata Rooftop, 1-1 Chuo-gai, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka

• https://www.jrhakatacity.com/floor/floorguide/?area=area1&floor=rf

• Hours: 10:00–22:00 (Closed during severe weather)

Fukuoka Tourist City Pass

This exclusive one-day pass for foreign travelers offers unlimited rides on six types of public transportation: Nishitetsu buses, Showa buses, JR Kyushu trains, Nishitetsu trains, subways, and municipal ferries. Passholders can also enjoy discounts at various Fukuoka attractions. Tickets are available at major sales locations or online via the My Route app.

Pricing:

• Fukuoka City Area: Adults ¥2,500, Children ¥1,250

• Fukuoka City + Dazaifu: Adults ¥2,800, Children ¥1,400

• https://gofukuoka.jp/citypass.html

Where to Buy:

Available at Nishitetsu Tenjin Highway Bus Terminal, Hakata Bus Terminal, Fukuoka Airport Bus Terminal, Nishitetsu Fukuoka (Tenjin) Station, Hakata Port International Terminal, and various subway customer service centers. Hakata Station Tourist Information Center, Fukuoka City Tourist Information Center (Tenjin), Fukuoka Airport International Terminal Tourist Information etc.



>> View the Map on this larger map