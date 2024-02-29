The “Seven x Seven Itoshima” hotel, with its 47 ocean-view rooms complete with terraces, is set to open its doors on March 1, 2024, in front of one of Itoshima’s most popular beaches.

This hotel is the flagship of the “Seven x Seven” brand, which embodies a fresh take on luxury, blending superb locations with the contemporary concept of luxury that’s always in flux. Its design is the brainchild of PDP London LLP, a London-based architectural design team, whose work emphasizes a connection with nature and the sea, using a palette that’s both neutral and warm. The brand’s identity is curated by David Miskin, a creative director operating out of New York.

The property consists of two sections, the WEST and EAST wings, housing 47 rooms altogether, each offering stunning ocean views from their terraces. The suites feature balconies that boast a jacuzzi with a view of the Meotoiwa rocks, offering tranquility even on rainy days.

Every room is outfitted with a combination washer-dryer and a mini-kitchen, equipped with basic utensils and glassware, reflecting a design ethos that’s both playful and anticipatory of future lifestyle trends. There are 11 different room layouts, with the standard twin room priced from ¥38,000, the superior twin from ¥41,000, and the luxurious Seventh Suite with a jacuzzi starting at ¥120,000.

The rooms offer a variety of sleeping arrangements, from futon beds and tatami setups to bunk beds, all designed to be spacious, bright, and inviting. The broad beds and large bathtubs ensure a stay that’s both comfortable and luxurious, perfect for enjoying the local Itoshima scene, whether you’re here for sightseeing, a getaway, or a round of golf.

Additionally, the hotel features a café bar styled like a lounge, welcoming both guests and visitors to enjoy breakfast, beverages, or snacks. At a shop located within the hotel, you can purchase gourmet frozen meals, snacks, and drinks perfect for enjoying in your room, along with a selection of products made in Itoshima.

seven x seven Itoshima

https://sevenxseven.com/hotels/itoshima/

266 Nishinoura, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

092-805-9030