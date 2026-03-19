Spring in Fukuoka: A Season of Flowers

A guide to the city’s spring flower festivals

Fukuoka is known for its modern skyline, but it is also a city rich in greenery and seasonal flowers. Parks, riversides, and streets across the city come alive with color each spring. This year brings a new milestone: Fukuoka’s first international-level flower show. Alongside it, several other flower festivals will take place across the city. Here is a guide to the highlights.

Fukuoka: A City of Flowers and Green Spaces

According to a global ranking of cities with the most green space based on TripAdvisor data, Fukuoka ranks 18th in the world. The list includes major cities such as Tokyo, London, and Paris. Only three cities from Japan appear in the ranking: Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Osaka, confirming Fukuoka’s reputation as a city with abundant greenery.

Reference: Green spaces across the world and future

Despite its modern image, Fukuoka’s identity as a green and flower-filled city is not widely recognized. To highlight this, the city launched the Hitori Hitohana (One Person, One Flower) movement.

The idea is simple: residents, businesses, and local government work together to plant flowers throughout the city—along sidewalks, in parks, around offices, and at home. The goal is to gradually fill the city with flowers. Today many citizens and companies participate, and seasonal events are held every spring and autumn.

This spring, those efforts reach a new stage with the debut of Fukuoka Flower Show 2026, judged by experts involved with the world-famous Chelsea Flower Show.

Fukuoka Flower Show 2026

Held at the Fukuoka City Botanical Garden, this will be the city’s first full-scale flower show. The garden competition follows judging standards modeled on the Chelsea Flower Show, bringing an international-level contest to Fukuoka.

Five garden designs selected from applicants around the world will be built and displayed at the venue. Visitors can also see a special exhibition of Petit Perfume Pink, a flower that won top honors at the Chelsea Flower Show. Garden tours led by visiting experts will provide insight into the design concepts behind the gardens.

Food is also part of the experience. Popular local restaurants will open garden restaurants within the venue, offering special menus that visitors can enjoy while surrounded by flowers. A lifestyle market selling plants and garden goods will also be held, and live music performances will add to the relaxed atmosphere.

Fukuoka Flower Show 2026

Dates: March 22–26

Venue: Fukuoka City Botanical Garden

Admission

Day 1: ¥4,000 (¥1,000)

Days 2–5: ¥2,000 (Free)

Prices in parentheses apply to elementary school children and younger.

Hitori Hitohana Spring Festival

Another event worth visiting is the Hitori Hitohana Spring Festival, part of the city’s ongoing flower initiative. The main venue is Tenjin Central Park, but flowers appear across central Fukuoka during the festival. One highlight is the route from Hakata Station to Maizuru Park, where around 50,000 tulips bloom along the way, creating a colorful spring walking route. At the main venue, visitors can see garden contests created by citizens and students, along with displays of hanging baskets and other floral arrangements. Kitchen cars gather at the park, making it a pleasant place to spend a relaxed spring afternoon.

Admission is free, making it an easy stop while exploring the city.

Hitori Hitohana Spring Festival

Dates: March 21–29

Main venue: Tenjin Central Park (Kihinkan Square)

Other Flower Events in Spring

Several other flower events take place in Fukuoka around the same time.

Fukuoka Castle Sakura Festival

Maizuru Park, where the stone walls and turrets of Fukuoka Castle remain, is one of the city’s most famous cherry blossom spots. In spring, about 1,000 cherry trees bloom throughout the park.

Visitors can enjoy the blossoms alongside food stalls and kitchen cars serving Japanese festival favorites. Performances such as samurai parades and dance shows take place during the festival, and the cherry blossoms are illuminated at night.

(Some illuminated areas require an additional fee.)

Dates: March 25 – April 5

Venue: Maizuru Park

Uminonakamichi Flower Picnic

Now in its 39th year, this event marks the arrival of spring in Fukuoka. Visitors can see a vast field of one million nemophila flowers, creating a blue “sea of flowers,” along with Iceland poppies, tulips, and other seasonal blooms from March through May.

The event takes place in the expansive seaside grounds of Uminonakamichi Seaside Park, where visitors can also enjoy cycling, playgrounds, and other attractions.

Dates: March 20 – May 17

Venue: Uminonakamichi Seaside Park

Admission

Adults ¥450

Age 65+ ¥210

Junior high school students and younger: Free