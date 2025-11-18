Real Startup Visa Experiences: What It’s Like Building a Company in Fukuoka

Thanks to the twelve international founders featured in our recent Startup Visa article for joining us last Friday evening at CIC Fukuoka for “International Startups in Fukuoka — Who’s Building What in 2025.”

Founders from Mexico, Indonesia, Canada, South Korea, Hong Kong, Israel, Russia, and beyond introduced companies spanning blockchain security, game development, PropTech, international recruitment, AI automation, ed-tech, retail tech, and more. The event featured rapid-fire two-minute presentations followed by a candid, wide-ranging discussion.

This gathering followed our full written profiles here:

What We Heard — Candid Insights From the Founders

The open discussion revealed a surprisingly consistent set of themes across very different industries, nationalities, and business stages.

Community and networks matter more than anything

Many founders emphasized how important it is to build both a business network and a social one early on.

Take exceptional care of early customers

Earning trust quickly and developing a visible track record is essential in Japan’s relationship-driven market.

Fukuoka’s size is an advantage, not a limitation

Several described the ecosystem as open, approachable, and full of space for new ideas — “there’s still a lot left to build.”

Japan’s systems require patience, preparation, and stamina

From incorporation and taxes to city paperwork, founders repeatedly mentioned that six months is a realistic timeframe for many early processes.

Corporate bank accounts are still a major hurdle

Multiple founders compared experiences and shared tips for navigating increasingly strict requirements.

Visa pressures are rising, and solutions vary

Some suggested that partnering with a Japanese co-founder can make Business Manager visa transitions smoother under current rules.

Hiring Japanese staff is challenging but possible

Founders shared advice on recruiting new graduates and building mixed teams that can collaborate across cultures.

A lively Q&A followed, with attendees asking about fundraising, hiring, and how to break into local networks.

Founders Featured at the Event

• Siyun Park – MenuMenu

• Georgii Plotnikov – Inferara

• Ruslan Kostenko – Lobster Lab

• Avian Vest – Kompjuut

• Hoonseok Lee – EVERYDAY

• Jose Maria Leon Azpiroz – Rewind Games

• Ara Ko – ARAHOME

• Sunny Lau – Bai Hai LLC

• Sharon Cheung – BIXLUX

• Gary Yeung – Commvia

• Veda Sadhak – Block Dance

• Viko Gara – Nosuta

Full bios, company links, and founder stories:

https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/startup-visa-2025/

More Photos from the Event

We’ll definitely be hosting another edition of this event.

