A Kyushu Culinary Delight: Tara Town’s Takezaki Crabs in Saga

Crab in Saga!?

When people think of crab, their minds often turn to snow crab or king crab. Yet, nestled in the Ariake Sea of Kyushu lies a hidden culinary gem: the Takezaki Crab. Renowned for its sweet meat and rich, flavorful miso, this delicacy captivates even the most refined palates.

The Takezaki Crab, a variety of swimming crab, is harvested near the Takezaki region of Tara Town, situated at Saga Prefecture’s southern extremity. Esteemed as one of Tara Town’s treasures, it thrives in the nurturing environment of the Ariake Sea, known for Japan’s most significant tidal disparities.

Tara Town offers the unique pleasure of enjoying this local specialty all year round. The male crabs are notably sweeter during the autumn, while the females, laden with roe, offer an enhanced sweetness in winter, making them a sought-after treat.

Embarking on a journey to Tara Town for the Takezaki Crab, which boasts two seasonal peaks annually, represents an exquisite Kyushu-exclusive adventure. Seeking out this seasonal delicacy offers a distinctive experience, a stark contrast to the happenstance of encountering local fare.

The town is a mere two-and-a-half-hour drive from Fukuoka, nestled at the southern tip of Saga Prefecture, with its western side facing the expansive Ariake Sea, Kyushu’s largest body of water, characterized by a tidal range reaching up to six meters.

This sea, hosting the largest tidal flats in Japan, fosters a unique ecosystem that enriches the local area with its bounty, including the prized Takezaki Crab. During the winter months, the region is also famed for its oysters, and the coastal stretch along Prefectural Road 207 becomes a lively hub, with around 15 oyster huts offering a taste of the local marine delicacies, including the exquisite Takezaki crab, from autumn through spring.

Oyster Hut Daifukumaru

3483-4 Ifuku, Tara-cho, Fujitsu-gun, Saga

0954-62-8272

https://daifukumaru-tara.com/

Open daily from November to March, irregular holidays from April to October

Hours: 10:00 – 19:00

Driving along the Ariake Sea enjoying the scenery or taking the train from Hakata Station to Tara Station on the JR Nagasaki Main Line can also enhance your travel experience.

Sea Torii Gates

1874-9 Tara, Tara-cho, Fujitsu-gun, Saga

A brief 10-minute walk from JR Tara Station leads to the captivating sight of Uo Shrine’s second torii gate, accompanied by two additional gates, majestically poised in the Ariake Sea.

Adjacent to these marine torii gates, a path emerges at low tide, stretching out to the Ariake Sea. This submerged road is vital for Tara Town’s fishing community, serving as a crucial thoroughfare for transporting their catches, influenced by the sea’s tidal nuances. Tara Town is distinguished by the presence of three such unique underwater roads.

Overlooking the sea, the hillside is sprinkled with an assortment of citrus trees, showcasing Tara Town as a celebrated mandarin orange cultivation area. The gentle sea breeze from the Ariake Sea, combined with the consistently mild climate, cultivates exceptionally flavorful mandarins.

A delightful discovery was made at a local farm stand situated along the Taradake Orange Seaside Road, where a variety of goods such as mandarins, purple yams, homemade herb salts, yuzu pepper, and dried fruits are available. Remember to place your payment in the designated red cash box!

Farmer’s Stand Sacchan

Situated along the Taradake Orange Seaside Road, Itoki, Tara-cho, Fujitsu-gun, Saga

Subsequently, we had the pleasure of visiting Sacchan’s orchard for a mandarin-picking experience.

The visit was educational, learning about the selection of the finest mandarins, complemented by the gift of freshly harvested purple yams from her mother. Witnessing a family across three generations tending the farm was a heartwarming sight, subtly hinting at the secret behind their sumptuous produce.

The region takes pride in its diverse array of mandarins, prominently featured at roadside stations, where a remarkable variety of these fruits, each marked with the grower’s name, are available for purchase.

Roadside Station Tara Tarafuku Hall

3488-2 Ifukukou, Tara-cho, Fujitsu-gun, Saga

Hours: 9:00 – 18:00

https://www.tarafukukan.com/

This direct sales center, located with a view of the Ariake Sea, offers an array of local delicacies, including Takezaki crab, oysters, Tara mandarins, an assortment of fresh vegetables, seasonal ingredients, and Ariake Sea seafood, alongside regional processed confections. Its ample parking makes it an ideal stopover for visitors. The observatory provides a sweeping panorama, encompassing the Ariake Sea and the scenic vistas of Nagasaki’s Unzen and Fugen mountains.

Tara Town’s hot springs shouldn’t be overlooked! The town hosts several welcoming inns, where guests can relax and savor the exquisite Takezaki crab at their leisure.

This visit, we stayed at the Tsurusou, a hot spring ryokan situated directly across Takezaki Port. Boiling the crab in saltwater is the traditional culinary method here, celebrated for encapsulating the crab’s intrinsic flavors. The opportunity to indulge in fresh crab sashimi is a testament to its premium quality.

Tsurusou prides itself on sourcing directly from the local fishermen, ensuring that the Takezaki crab, best enjoyed boiled, is prepared to perfection. The innkeeper, with over 40 years of experience, masterfully cooks the crab, complementing it with Kashima’s acclaimed sake, especially the internationally recognized “Nabeshima” from the neighboring sake-producing region. The prospect of relishing freshly boiled crab paired with Saga’s finest sake, followed by a rejuvenating hot spring bath, epitomizes the ultimate hospitality experience.

The course, featuring a selection of meticulously chosen local Japanese sake, enjoys popularity among patrons. Additionally, the rooms, outfitted with a unique open-air bath that incorporates a sake barrel from Tenzan Shuzo, offer stunning views of the harbor.

Tsurusou Takezaki Onsen Ryokan

928 Ourahei, Tara-cho, Fujitsu-gun, Saga

0954-68-2758

https://www.tsurusou.jp/

Video: Learn to Eat Takezaki Crab like a Pro!

Takezaki Castle Ruins Observatory Park

20 Ourako, Tara-cho, Fujitsu-gun, Saga

Now, only fragments of stone walls and an empty moat remain, yet near the castle ruins stands an observation deck inspired by Takezaki Castle. This vantage point offers a breathtaking 360° panorama, featuring the Ariake Sea and the mountains of Omuta and Aso to the east, the Taradake Mountain Range to the west, Mount Unzen to the south, and Ariake Saga Airport to the north.

Route 207, is dotted with with playful fruit-shaped bus stops!