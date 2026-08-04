Tenjin Business Center II Opens in Fukuoka with 16 New Shops and Restaurants

Another long-awaited piece of Tenjin’s transformation has opened in the heart of Fukuoka. At 12:30 on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, the commercial zone of Tenjin Business Center II opened in Tenjin 1-chome, directly across from Fukuoka City Hall.

Inside the building’s seven-level atrium, visitors will find “Aerosolar Rhythms,” a large-scale installation by Argentine artist Tomás Saraceno. Suspended in the open space, the work changes with the surrounding light, air currents and movement of people, adding a soft sense of motion to the building’s sharp, modern architecture.

Part of Fukuoka City’s ongoing Tenjin Big Bang redevelopment, the new 18-storey, two-basement-level complex brings offices, shops, restaurants, startup support and worker facilities together in one of the city center’s most visible locations. It also strengthens the growing network of commercial spaces around Tenjin, with underground links to Tenjin Chikagai and the neighboring Tenjin Business Center, making it easy to stop in for food, shopping or coffee without worrying about the weather.

The commercial zone, open to the public from B2 to 3F, includes 16 stores in total: one Japan debut, seven Kyushu debuts and four new business formats. Fukuoka Now visited during a preview held ahead of the grand opening.

A New Mixed-Use Landmark in Tenjin

At the center of the building is “Accelarium,” a seven-level atrium connecting B2 to 5F. The building was designed by architect Shohei Shigematsu of OMA, who also designed the original Tenjin Business Center.

Rather than functioning only as an office building, Tenjin Business Center II is designed to pull together different parts of city life. The lower-floor commercial zone, office lobby, startup support facilities and public-facing spaces are arranged around the atrium, creating a place where people can shop, eat, meet or simply pass through while walking around Tenjin.

▶︎ Interview: Walking Through Tenjin Business Center II with Architect Shohei Shigematsu

Floors 6 to 18 are office floors. On 4F is Fukuoka Innovation Lab.Tenjin, an incubation facility focused on deep tech. On B2 and 4F to 5F is Reboot!, a shared space of approximately 1,300 tsubo for tenant workers.

Reboot! includes a cafe lounge and meeting rooms, as well as a gym, simulation golf, nap rooms, library, spa and sauna. These facilities are generally intended for people working in Tenjin Business Center II.

Along pedestrian-only Inabacho-dori, the 1F lineup includes Käfer ALPS KITCHEN, a Munich-based restaurant opening in Japan for the first time, and the first Kyushu location of Starbucks Reserve® Cafe, a cafe bakery concept serving premium coffee and Italian-style baked goods.

1F: Käfer ALPS KITCHEN *Japan Debut

Käfer, a Munich-based delicatessen and hospitality brand, opens its first Alpine cuisine restaurant in Japan. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, sweets and dinner in a relaxed setting, with bread from Sailer, Fukuoka’s long-established Austrian-style bakery.

1F: Starbucks Reserve® Cafe *Kyushu Debut

A cafe bakery centered on Starbucks Reserve coffee and cornetti, Italian-style croissants. Different from a standard Starbucks, the cafe offers limited drinks and bakery items, with seating for 80.

B2: Tenjin Inachika Expands to 22 Stores

Underground, Tenjin Inachika has expanded with 10 new restaurants opening as “SOUTH side.” This new area connects below ground with “Tenjin Inachika NORTH side,” the 12-store dining street in the adjacent Tenjin Business Center that opened in 2022. Together, the north and south areas now form “Tenjin Gourmet Street Tenjin Inachika,” a 22-store dining destination beneath Tenjin.

The new SOUTH side brings together 10 casual and easy-to-use dining spots, including South Indian cuisine, casual French, robata, sushi, gyoza and Kurume yakitori. Many are open from 11:00 to 23:00, making the area useful for lunch, afternoon drinks and dinner after work.

Eric South | South Indian Cuisine *Kyushu Debut

A South Indian restaurant originally from Tokyo Station’s Yaesu underground shopping area. In addition to spice-rich curries, guests can enjoy authentic South Indian dishes such as meals, which combine several dishes on one plate, and biryani.

Taishu Sakaba Frenchman | Wine Bar *Kyushu Debut

A wine bar combining casual French cooking with the atmosphere of a lively Japanese tavern. Guests can enjoy skewers and small plates created by a French chef, along with wine and other drinks.

Taishu Sakaba Gifuya | Kushikatsu and Stewed Dishes *Kyushu Debut

A casual tavern centered on freshly fried kushikatsu and stewed dishes. From white miso “shiro nikomi” stew to kushikatsu with house-made dote miso, it works for both a filling lunch and a drink after work.

Robata Tenjin Hana | Robata, Sushi and Japanese Cuisine *Kyushu Debut

Its signature dish is genshiyaki, with seasonal fish grilled over binchotan charcoal. The menu also includes black-shari sushi made with bamboo charcoal and black vinegar, along with Japanese dishes using seasonal ingredients.

TRAD FUKUOKA izakaya | Casual Izakaya *New Business Format

A new concept from FoomanLAB, the company behind Fukuoka’s NUMBER SHOT. Built around Japanese izakaya culture, it combines classic dishes with contemporary flavors.

Iwase Sakaba | Izakaya *New Business Format

A new tavern concept from Fukuoka’s Iwase Kushiten and Iwase Kushiten SUWARI. In addition to counter and table seating, it includes a standing-drink area and can be used from daytime through evening.

Sushi Sakaba Sashimi no Sashisu | Sushi Tavern *New Business Format

A new format from Sushi Sakaba Sashisu, adding generous sashimi to the concept of enjoying drinks with sushi. It is designed for both everyday meals and bar-hopping.

Hakata Tetsunabe Mugen Gyoza | Gyoza and Chinese Cuisine

Fresh gyoza are wrapped one by one in-store, then grilled in iron pans until fragrant and crisp. In addition to grilled gyoza, the menu includes chewy boiled gyoza and casual Chinese dishes.

Yakitori Yugen | Kurume Yakitori

A yakitori izakaya sharing Kurume’s yakitori culture from central Tenjin. Centered on skewers grilled one by one over charcoal, it is open from lunchtime through evening.

Inachika Stand | Cafe, Cocktails and Bar *New Business Format

A drink stand created in collaboration with Notime Mixology Bar in Watanabe-dori, Fukuoka. It serves coffee, cocktails, craft beer, craft sake and other drinks, making it easy to stop by before or after a meal, or while moving between restaurants.

Other Shops and Facilities

B2: YES TOKYO Cold-Pressed Juice

Cold-pressed juice specialist YES TOKYO has also opened in the building. In addition to recommending juices based on customers’ physical condition and goals, it offers protein smoothies and salads.

Goldwin Fukuoka | Opening Autumn 2026

Goldwin will open its first directly operated store in Kyushu at Tenjin Business Center II. In addition to the regular line, the store is expected to carry the full collection from the experimental platform “Goldwin 0.” Opening is scheduled for autumn 2026.

Junkudo Bookstore Returns to Tenjin 1-chome

Junkudo Bookstore is returning to Tenjin 1-chome. The new Junkudo Bookstore Fukuoka store will occupy approximately 900 tsubo across 2F and 3F. With around 550,000 books, it will carry books, magazines, comics and specialist titles, along with stationery, lifestyle goods and a gallery.

Inside the store, the approximately 100-tsubo paid lounge “hour lounge Honkyochi” and MARUZEN Cafe will also open, creating a bookstore where visitors can spend time choosing, reading and talking about books, rather than simply buying them.

Inachika Live to Be Held After Opening

From August 27 to 29, the opening commemorative music event “Inachika Live” is scheduled to take place. Live performances and roaming music performances through the dining area are planned at Tenjin Inachika NORTH side, SOUTH side and DA BOCCIANO! on 1F.

Tenjin Business Center II is more than another new office tower. With its expanded underground dining area, major bookstore, cafes, retail and worker-focused facilities, it adds another reason to spend time in central Tenjin. As new buildings continue to open under the Tenjin Big Bang initiative, the city center is becoming denser, more connected and more active again, with Tenjin Business Center II set to become one of its most prominent new landmarks.

Tenjin Business Center II