As we continue to look forward to the day when we can travel freely again, here’s a fun campaign we thought you might enjoy. “Thailand and Japan WOW! Photo Contest” #thailandjapanwow

This campaign is a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) to deepen exchanges between Japan and Thailand by sharing the attractions of both countries to the people of both countries. While Thai people share attractive photos of Thailand, let’s show the people of Thailand about Japan’s daily life and charms!

How to participate

1. Follow Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Instagram @AmazingThailandJP

2. Post photos of your trip to Japan or photos of the charm of Japan around you with the hashtag #thailandjapanwow and the photoshoot location.

3. After the campaign is over, the judges will select the winners. The winners will receive a direct message and be notified on the website.

About the Campaign

Period: November 26, 2021 – January 10, 2022 (Monday)

Sponsor: Tourism Authority of Thailand, Japan National Tourism Organization

Eligibility

Residents of Japan (regardless of nationality. (Prizes will only be awarded to residents of Japan.) Please follow the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Instagram account @AmazingThailandJP Post images taken in Japan with the designated hashtag #thailandjapanwow and location. Please set the privacy setting of your Instagram account to “Public.” There is no limit to the number of submissions. For more details, click here.

Prizes

Grand Prize (1 winner)

• Shopping coupon for Icon Siam (worth 5,000 baht)

• Voucher for the use of Panpuri Spa (60-minute wellness massage for two persons in a pair)

Excellence Award A (1 winner)

• Shopping coupon for Siam Premium Outlets (equivalent to 4,000 baht)

• Voucher to use Divana Spa (120-minute hot stone massage for two persons in a pair)

Excellence Award B (1 winner)

• Shopping coupon for Siam Premium Outlets (4,000 baht)

• Voucher for Oasis Spa (60-minute Thai massage for two persons in a pair)

* Expiration date for the use of prizes: December 31, 2022

* Prize delivery method: Delivered to the winner’s hotel upon arrival in Thailand.

* The result will be communicated to the winners only after the period by direct message from the official Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Instagram account.

Inquiry: Tourism Authority of Thailand Fukuoka Office (info@tatfuk.com / 092-260-9308)