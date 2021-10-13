Reduced 7-day quarantine period for visitors to Thailand from October 1, 2021

Fully vaccinated foreign tourists visiting Phuket, Surat Thani, Phang-Nga, and Krabi via the relevant sandbox programmes and stay (without quarantine) a minimum 7 days can move on to other parts of Thailand. Full details on the current guideline can be found on the Tourism Authority of Thailand website.

Thailand is reopening its door to fully vaccinated tourists from abroad in order to revive the tourism industry that has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening plan will kick off with 10 pilot provinces before being fully open nationwide.

The areas include Phuket followed by Surat Thani’s Ko Samui, Ko Phangan and Ko Tao. With this in mind, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has collected special hot deal promotions offered by their Thai Tourism partners in Phuket and Samui (with other destinations to be added soon), to help you plan a long-awaited trip to Thailand. Book Now, then Travel! See below!

Learn more about “Thailand Reopening” on the official website.

Phuket

Phuket is worldly-renowned as one of the finest beach destinations. The city offers dynamic and diverse attractions, from its picturesque white sandy beaches and sparkling clear ocean, lively historical and cultural heritage in the Old Town, to mouth-watering local cuisine. Phuket’s beaches, like Kata and Karon, offer a wide range of marine activities; such as, snorkelling, sailing, and surfing, while its islands are home to vibrant coral reefs and aquatic life. One can truly say that there is always something to see and do in Phuket. Full details on Book Now, then Travel (Phuket) here.

Surat Thani (Ko Samui)

Samui Island is another popular beach destination featuring stunning beaches and vibrant coral reefs. It is the third largest island in Thailand and the largest archipelago consisting of more than 80 islands, including the Ang Thong National Marine Park, which is a kayaking paradise. Samui Island houses many luxurious hotels and resorts and budget beachside bungalows, while also offering a wide range of activities; such as, scuba-diving, golfing, Muay Thai, spa treatments, and chances to indulge in authentic Southern cuisine. The Samui Plus programme, which includes Pha Ngan Island and Tao Island gladly welcomes you back into the blue paradise of never-ending holidays. Full details on Book Now, then Travel (Samui) here.

Krabi

Krabi, located in Southern Thailand, boasts many breathtaking natural attractions and is home to the world-renowned Phi Phi Island. Famous for its scenic view and pristine beaches, travellers are welcomed to explore Krabi’s flourishing coral reefs and exotic marine life, sea caves, hot springs, and a wildlife sanctuary, thus making it one of the preferred destinations for divers and beach lovers. Charming Krabi will be ready to welcome you back soon. Official website here.

Phang Nga

Phang Nga is home to countless breathtaking scenery, including the famous Similan Islands and Surin Island, both of which are known for their unspoiled beaches and spectacular underwater world. Here in Phang Nga is the beloved Ko Tapu or famously known as James Bond Island was one of the first destinations that introduced Thailand to many international travellers. Its caves are loved by adventurers for its stunning rocks and mineral formations. On the mainland, Khao Lak is home to scenic waterfalls, many beachside luxury, budget-friendly hotels, and top-notch resorts. Spectacular Phang-Nga will be ready to welcome you back soon. Official website here.

