Discover the Traditional Crafts Behind Hakata Gion Yamakasa

The towering kakiyama floats and spectacular kazariyama displays may be the most visible symbols of Hakata Gion Yamakasa, but the festival’s story runs much deeper. For more than 780 years, it has been sustained by skilled craftspeople, deep-rooted faith, community pride, and generations of local tradition.

Held during the Yamakasa festival at Takumi Gallery on the second floor of ACROS Fukuoka, the Hakata Gion Yamakasa and Traditional Crafts Exhibition shines a spotlight on the people and craftsmanship behind the festival. Through Hakata dolls, Hakata-ori textiles, Kurume Kasuri fabric, and other traditional crafts, the exhibition reveals the rich culture of craftsmanship that supports one of Fukuoka’s most celebrated events.

On display are authentic Yamakasa costumes, decorative figures once used on festival floats, and examples of Hakata-ori, Kurume Kasuri, and other local crafts. Details that flash by during the excitement of the festival, from intricate patterns and vivid colors to the texture of the materials, can be appreciated up close, offering a new perspective on the skill of the artisans and the region’s cultural heritage.

During our visit, we joined a hands-on workshop to make a kaleidoscope using genuine Hakata-ori fabric. Tiny pieces of colored glass and textile threads create ever-changing patterns with every turn. Traditional crafts can sometimes seem intimidating, but making something yourself offers an enjoyable introduction to the colors, textures, and beauty of Hakata weaving.

One of the most memorable discoveries was learning how Hakata-ori and Kurume Kasuri, each requiring many hours of skilled craftsmanship, continue to play an important role in festival costumes, ceremonial items, and everyday life. The workshop provides a fresh and engaging way to appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship of these historic textiles.

Throughout the exhibition, artisans specializing in Hakata-ori, Kurume Kasuri, and Hakata dolls also give live demonstrations. Watching the creative process unfold offers a rare opportunity to experience the techniques, precision, and artistry that help keep Yamakasa traditions alive.

Yamakasa is about more than watching the festival itself. Understanding the people and craftsmanship behind it adds a new dimension to the experience. After visiting the exhibition, the floats decorating the city and the festival participants in their happi coats take on even greater meaning.

If you’re exploring Fukuoka during Yamakasa festival, this exhibition is well worth adding to your itinerary before or after seeing the festival.

Traditional Crafts Behind Hakata Gion Yamakasa

June 30 (Tue.) ~ July 20 (Mon., Holiday), 2026

Time: 10:00~18:00 (until 16:00 on the final day)

Venue: Takumi Gallery, ACROS Fukuoka (1-1-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka)

▶︎Event details

▶︎For highlights and the full Hakata Gion Yamakasa schedule, see the Fukuoka Now Yamakasa Guide