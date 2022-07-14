Our Trip to Thailand – Revisited and Refreshed!

It’s time to revisit Thailand! And that’s what we did last month (June 2022.) and since then, it’s even easier to travel! Current requirements call for just a passport and proof of vaccination* Known as the “Land of Smiles,” Thailand, with its gentle people and delicious food, is a fascinating destination guaranteed to refresh you. And, more good news: direct, non-stop flights between Fukuoka and Bangkok on VietJetAir resume as of July 16.

Below is a follow up report to part one. We hope you find these useful and that you’ll enjoy amazing Thailand sometime soon!

* As of July 1, 2022, Thailand will be able to enter with only a passport and a vaccination certificate (or a negative RT-PCR test certificate within 72 hours prior to departure if not vaccinated).

>> Entry procedures for non-Thai citizens planning to travel to Thailand on or after July 1, 2022 (Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo)

Thailand – It’s all about the Food!

Thai dishes like papaya salad, rice noodles, green curry, and fresh fruit are the first to come to mind, but as we discovered on a recent visit, there is so much more! We went way beyond the basics on this trip and delighted daily with fresh flavors and creative dishes.

Plu restaurant is a renovated house with a garden in central Bangkok. This modern Thai restaurant specializing in Thai cuisine was opened by the owner of the popular French restaurant “Water Library” in Thailand.

The restaurant is popular among locals and is featured in the Michelin Guide as a “Bib Gourmand,” inferring exceptional quality for the price. And it was delivered! The extensive bar menu offers a wide variety of mixology cocktails and mocktails (non-alcoholic cocktails).

https://www.instagram.com/plubangkok/

Bangkok is a fun city to stroll around, where areas with a mix of skyscrapers intersect, and old-fashioned buildings still stand. Talat Noi, a section of Chinatown, has a series of public art and photo spots where you can still feel the atmosphere of the old days.

While the back streets are lined with simple dwellings, local temples, small markets, but also dotted with a variety of creative cafes that you would never imagine being in the area.

During our stroll, we took a peek at the market and stopped by a café. The temperature and humidity are high during the daytime, so we took many stops along the way.

While in Chinatown, we visited a popular Thai dim sum restaurant.

From the small entrance facing the street, we climbed the stairs to the second floor, where we found ourselves in a modern space with high ceilings. Here at Lao Teng, we were treated to a gorgeous Hong Kong-style dim sum that was also a feast for the eyes. Just when we thought we were done, the climax of the meal, their famous Peking Duck, was served. The variety of dishes is mind blogging, reasonably priced, and delicious. We can’t recommend this place enough.. https://www.facebook.com/Laoteng.438/

For a romantic evening..

RONGROS is a cozy café-restaurant where you can dine with a view of the illuminated temple Wat Arun, which stands across the Chao Phraya River. Thai-style noodle salad with minced pork, dried shrimp, peanuts, and an appetizer of diced watermelon with dried fish powder are signature dishes here. There is also a full bar from which you can enjoy drinks on the rooftop to enjoy the sunset or watch the sunset behind the temple’s silhouette. The food is excellent, as is the view.

https://rongros.com/

Bangkok is an eclectic mix of the old and the new, tradition and innovation. About 95% of the population is devout Buddhists, and temples can be seen everywhere. Of course, there’s plenty of nightlife, including outdoor markets and outdoor rooftop bars.

A visit to the “Red Sky” rooftop bar, with its jaw-dropping views, is a must. It’s on the 54th-55th floors of the Centara Grand at Central World Hotel, a skyscraper hotel that soars over the central area of Bangkok, where you can have drinks, dine, dance, and visit an incredible chocolate bar – all with 360-degree views of the city.

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cgcw

Located in the “Central World Plaza” shopping mall, it is convenient in any way.

There is also an Italian restaurant in the hotel with a wine cellar unlike any other in the world and an attraction on its own!

RAKxa, is a luxury, state-of-the-art wellness and medical retreat facility by a team of doctors and wellness specialists. RAKxa is affiliated with Bumrungrad International Hospital, one of the most prestigious hospitals in Southeast Asia, which receives 1 million patients annually (40% of whom are from overseas), providing professional medical support.

This beautifully appointed, adults-only facility offers counseling-based, villa-based treatments that combine the latest technology with traditional approaches to cover all aspects of the body, emotions, and spirit. The goals can be as diverse as detoxification, weight loss, regeneration of an imbalanced body and mind, wellbeing, or revitalization of an athlete’s body. More than just a relaxing retreat, it is a one-week stay that offers a thorough review of physical and mental health and a more specialized retreat with professional support.

https://www.rakxawellness.com/

Changing scenes, we flew down to the island of Phuket – and checked into this resort.

The Slate resort is located surprisingly close to Phuket’s airport. The chic industrial design accommodations are surrounded by beautiful nature and connected to Nai Yang Beach. There are three pools on the premises, two for adults and one for children.

There are several restaurants, bars, and cafes, and the main dining room, Black Ginger, is a stylish Thai restaurant listed in the Michelin Guide and popular with non-guests. The gondola ride approach to the restaurant is impressive. This is a resort hotel where you can relax and enjoy your entire stay in Phuket without leaving the premises. But, don’t do that! There’s a lovely sandy beach and plantly fo places to explore in the immediate area.

https://theslatephuket.com/

Learn about new strategies and travel styles developing in Thailand in Part One of this series:

