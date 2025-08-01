Living and Working in Fukuoka: Real Talk on Immigration and Visas

On Thursday, July 31 Fukuoka Now hosted a successful edition of its “Fukuoka Now Presents” series with the event Legal Lifelines: Visas, Status, and Starting Up in Fukuoka, held at CIC Fukuoka. The session featured legal specialist Masayo Boston of Legal Associates Office Boston, a certified gyoseishoshi with years of experience supporting foreign residents in Japan. She is also the author of the long-running Fukuoka Now column on visa and startup-related legal advice.

After a relaxed talk-show-style conversation with Fukuoka Now’s Nick Szasz, Masayo fielded a wide range of thoughtful questions from attendees. Topics included visa renewals, permanent residency, naturalization, and starting a business in Japan. The discussion was especially valuable in light of recent and frequent changes to immigration-related regulations in Japan, which can be difficult for many residents to keep up with.

The 14 attendees represented a wide range of countries and backgrounds, adding depth to the discussion and highlighting the diversity of Fukuoka’s international community.

A particularly notable moment came when Yuri Kondo—a Fukuoka-based individual widely known for her ongoing legal battle over Japan’s restriction on dual citizenship—attended the session. She shared a brief update on her situation and helped clarify several points around the legal and bureaucratic treatment of dual nationality in Japan.

To learn more about Masayo Boston’s services, visit Legal Associates Office Boston. And follow her helpful posts on legal issues for Internationals in Fukuoka on Fukuoka Now.

