Visit Yame

Yame is an area located south of Fukuoka City that is rich in beautiful nature. Over the years it has developed a reputation as a leading tea producing region. The gyokuro green tea that is grown in Yame is regarded amongst the best in Japan. The terraced rice fields and tea plantations, which spread out between the local mountains create scenic views that look stunning in any season. Be sure to check out Yame Fukushima, a district known for its delightful white-walled townscapes. A host of new stores, restaurants, and small-scale accommodation facilities have recently opened in the local area. There is so much to see and do. Why not visit this spring!

Tea, tradition, and beautiful natural scenery

Cafe Sola

This cafe overlooks the terraced rice fields and tea plantations in the charming mountain village of Hoshino. The eatery serves a delicious lunch (¥1,300) made with seasonal vegetables, nuts, and wildflowers from the neighboring areas. Be sure to get a seat on the cafe’s terrace or at the counter by the window to enjoy a view of the wonderful scenery. Their dessert sets, including tasty sweets as well as high-quality gyokuro green tea (¥800) produced in Hoshino is also highly recommended.

• 7925-1 Hoshinomura, Yame City, Fukuoka

• 11:00 ~ 17:00

• Closed: Tue.

• 080-1722-1228

• http://hoshinomura-sora.com

Ebisu Saketen

Operating inside a 130-year-old traditional house in Yame Fukushima’s white-walled district, Ebisu is a sake-specialist liquor shop and bar. They sell both local sake as well as other sake and shochu from the surrounding areas. People who do not drink alcohol can enjoy the non-alcoholic amazake there too.

• 245 Motomachi, Yame City, Fukuoka

• 11:00 ~ 19:00

• Closed: Tue.

• 0943-22-8107

• https://www.ebisu.ltd

Unagi no Nedoko

Unagi no Nedoko is an antenna shop selling a range of local Chikugo goods. The store takes its name from the long narrow shape of the building, which also provides an insight into what the town may have looked like in a bygone era. This renovated property stocks all sorts of traditional handmade crafts, including pottery, clothes made from Kurume Kasuri fabrics, and household goods. The manufacturers have put a great deal of care into all the products. There is a unique history and story behind each piece just waiting to be discovered!

• 267 Motomachi, Yame City, Fukuoka

• 11:30 ~ 18:00

• Closed: Tue. and Wed. (*Open on holidays)

• 0943-22-3699

Cha no Bunka-kan

The home of Yame Traditional Hon-gyokuro. This brand is widely recognized as the highest grade of gyokuro green tea in Japan. For a unique experience, order a shizuku-cha set. Pour hot water over the leaves three times to enjoy a short shot of tea, and then use chopsticks to eat the leaves! It’s not bitter, but you’ll probably enjoy the included Japanese sweet. There are exhibits about the cultivation and manufacturing of tea, or you can try your hand at grinding matcha (¥ 500), making hojicha (¥500), and rubbing green tea leaves (¥1,000).

• 10816-5 Hoshinomura, Yame City, Fukuoka

• 10:00 ~ 17:00

• Closed: Tue.

• 0943-52-3003

Yame City Chanokuni (Tea Country) Tourist Information Center

Yame City’s Tourist Information Center offers a variety of services. The Tourist Product Center Tokimeki, which is located on the same premises, sells local specialties and delicacies. Make sure to sample their delicious dago soup! The site is also home to the Yame Traditional Crafts Museum, which exhibits items that are strongly associated with the local area, such as Buddhist altars and lanterns. Why take part in a paper-making demonstration inside the Yame Tesuki Washi Museum? The Yame Folk Museum is another facility open to visitors looking to learn more about this part of the prefecture.

• 2-129 Motomachi, Yame-shi, Fukuoka

• 8:30 ~ 17:15

• Closed: Mon.

• 0943-22-6644

• http://yame.travel/

Hina-no-sato Yame Bonbori Matsuri

From February 23 to March 20, approximately 100 private residences and shops dotted around the white-walled streets of the Yame Fukushima district will display hakobina doll cases. The dolls have been handed down through generations, with some dating back to the Edo Period. The local area has a wonderfully warm atmosphere. Keep an eye out for the buildings with pink paper lanterns hanging outside if you want to know which properties will be displaying dolls on their premises!

Access

• JR Hakata Station – Approx. 45 minutes – Hainuzuka Station – Horikawa Bus approx. 20 minutes – Yame City (Yame Fukushima Bus Stop)

• Nishitetsu Fukuoka Station – Approx. 30 minutes – Nishitetsu Kurume Station. – Nishitetsu Bus approx 40 minutes – Yame City (Yame Fukushima Bus Stop)

*The One Day Pass (¥ 2,650) allows unlimited travel is a convenient option (Standard: Train ¥630 x2, Bus ¥510 x2)

Originally published in Fukuoka Now Magazine (fn255, Mar 2020)