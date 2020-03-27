Fukuoka Wisteria Guide 2020

After the cherry blossom season ends, another tree comes into bloom in Fukuoka and across Kyushu. Wisteria have been adored by the Japanese since the Nara period (710 to 794 AD); they even appear in Manyoshu (the oldest existing collection of Japanese poetry, compiled during the 8th century). They can grow in harsh conditions, and some species boast edible flowers and roots and bark with medicinal qualities. Wisteria are at their best from the end of April to early May, and they’re loved for their sweet fragrance and vibrant colors. In Fukuoka, we’re lucky enough to have many glorious wisteria-viewing spots, including some which have been designated natural monuments of Japan, such as Nakayama no Ofuji in Yanagawa and Kurogi no Ofuji in Yame. Here we present twelve great wisteria spots in Fukuoka Prefecture for you to explore – so grab your camera and head out to experience the vibrant purple, white and pink curtains of wisteria.

*The places listed below are arranged in alphabetical order.

Buzoji Temple

See wisteria and one of Kyushu’s oldest temples together! The plants here are approximately 1,300 years old, and the flowers stretch down as far as one meter.

• Season: Mid-April ~ Early May

• Age: Approx. 1,300 years

• Scale: Approx. 500 m2

• 621 Musashi, Chikushino City, Fukuoka

• Access: 15 min. walk from JR Futsukaichi Sta., 25 min. walk from Nishitetsu bus stop “Futsukaichi Onsen”

• Parking: Free (10 spaces)

• 092-922-2670 (Buzoji Temple)

Hassho Shrine

This shrine is filled with wisteria, some of which are a few hundred years old. The shrine’s location within 65,000 m2 of virgin forest gives it a peaceful air, and it has been designated as a natural monument by the prefecture. Turn right once you’ve passed through the torii gate, and you’ll be greeted by swathes of wisteria.

• Season: late April ~ early May

• Age: approx. 60 years (planted in 1959)

• Scale: approx. 1,000 m2

• 3186 Yoshidome, Munakata City, Fukuoka

• Access: 20 min. walk from Nishitetsu bus stop “Yoshidome”

• Parking: Free (approx. 100 spaces)

• 0940-33-4467 (Hassho Shrine)

• http://www.muna-tabi.jp/k006/010/020/020/100/20150204150132.html

Jozenji Temple (Kojo no Fuji)

Locals and tourists alike make the journey to see Jozenji Temple’s wisteria, which are designated natural monuments of Fukuoka Prefecture. The flowers of these 500-year-old plants cascade down as far as 1.5 m. These wisteria are called Kojo no Fuji and the plant has become the symbol of Fukutsu. A festival is held every year around Golden Week, which is when the wisteria are in full bloom (the event will fall on Apr. 29); around 50 Zen priests gather and pray for a prolonged life.

• Season: late April ~ early May

• Age: Approx. 500 years

• Scale: Approx. 800 m2

• Jozenji Temple Wisteria Festival: 4/29 (Wed., hol.)

• Jozenji Temple, 3624 Benjo, Fukuchi-machi, Tagawa, Fukuoka

• Access: Approx. 30 min. by car from Kyushu Expressway Yahata IC

• Parking: Free (two parking lots with a total 50 spaces)

• 0947-22-0637 (Jozenji Temple)

• http://www.f-chousonkai.gr.jp/event/detail32.html

Kamikusuda Tenmangu Shrine

Every year, the flowers at this shrine amaze visitors with their delightful fragrance and beautiful colors. The fujidana (wisteria shelf) stretches 21.3 m by 7.5 m. Depending on the year, the purple and white flowers of these 100-year-old plants drape down as far as a meter!

Photo: みやま市

• Season: Mid-April ~ Early May

• Age: Approx. 300 years

• Scale: Approx. 150 m2

• Kamikusuda Tenmangu Shrine, Kamikusuda, Takata-machi, Miyama, Fukuoka

• Access: Approx. 7 min. by car from JR Wataze Sta.

• Parking: Not available

• 0944-64-1523 (Miyama City Commerce and Tourism Division)

• http://www.city.miyama.lg.jp/info/prev.asp?fol_id=12557

Kamitakaba no Ofuji (Fuji no Sato Park)

Locals and visitors from out of town make the journey to this wisteria-viewing spot, located on the grounds of a shrine.

*Ofuji Festival has been cancelled for reasons related to the outbreak of COVID-19

• Season: Late April ~ Early May

• Age: Approx. over 100 years

• Scale: Approx. 420 m2

• 1793-1 Kamitakaba, Chikuzen-machi, Asakura, Fukuoka

• Access: 10 min. on foot from Nishitetsu bus stop “Kurita”

• Parking: Free (approx. 10 spaces)

• 0946-42-6601 (Chikuzen Town Hall)

• http://www.crossroadfukuoka.jp/event/?mode=detail&id=4000000000821&isSpot=1

Kawachi Wisteria Garden

This privately-operated garden boasts a 3,000 m2 wide and 200 m long dome-shaped tunnel with 22 different varieties of wisteria, making it one of the leading wisteria gardens in Japan. It’s also well-known overseas since CNN included it in their list of “Japan’s 36 Most Beautiful Places”. The lovely gradation of the flowers hanging from the tunnel will make visitors feel as if they’ve stepped right into a painting. Entrance fees vary with the stage of bloom and entrance throughout Golden Week (4/24 ~ 5/6) requires advanced tickets.

Photo: inazakira

• Season: Late April ~ beginning of May

• Hours: 8:00~18:00

• Fee: At the start and end of blooming period ¥500, middle of blooming period ¥1,000, full bloom period ¥1,500, Free for up to 2 high school students (or younger) accompanied by one adult. (tickets available only at 7-Eleven and Family Mart)

• Age: Approx. 100 years

• Scale: Approx. 3,000 m2

• 2-2-48 Kawachi, Yahatahigashi-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• Access: By car: get off the Sanji ramp or Otani ramp from Kitakyushu Expressway Route No. 4. 20 min. drive from there.

• Parking: Free (approx. 200 spaces)

• 093-652-0334

• https://kawachi-fujien.com/

Kisshoji Temple

Around late April, the grounds of this famous wisteria-viewing spot turn purple with blooming flowers, and you can walk beneath a canopy of purple and white wisteria!

• Season: Mid-April ~ Late April

• Age: Approx. over 160 years

• Scale: Approx. 1,000 m2

• 13-11 Kisshoji-machi, Yahatanishi-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka

• Access: Approx. 7 min. walk from Nishitetsu bus stop “Meiji-machi Danchi”

• Parking: ¥500/vehicle (60 spaces)

• 093-617-0237 (Kisshoji Temple)

• http://www.crossroadfukuoka.jp/event/?mode=detail&id=400000009348

Kurogi no Ofuji

Kurogi in Yame is known for its thousands of beautiful wisteria, which create gorgeous purple curtains of flowers. These plants have been designated a natural monument of Japan. This wisteria spot is located by Japan National Route 442, inside Susano Shrine.

*Yame Kurogi Wisteria Festival has been cancelled for reasons related to the outbreak of COVID-19

• Season: Mid-April ~ late April

• Age: 620 years

• Scale: Approx. 3,000 m2

• 5-2 Kurogi-machi Kurogi, Yame City, Fukuoka

• Access: 30 min. by car from Kyushu Expressway Yame IC

• Parking: ¥400 (approx. 250 spaces)

• 0943-42-9190 (Kurogi Tourism Association)

• http://www.townkurogi-ta.jp/topics/2019/2019_04/tpc_201904160506.html

Maizuru Park Wisteria Garden

Enjoy wisteria in the heart of the city! 10 of the 30 wisteria plants here are over 100 years old and were moved here from Higashi Koen (Hakata-ku). Under the care of expert gardeners, the wisteria plants are now in better condition than ever.

• Season: Mid-April ~ early May

• Age: Approx. (10 out of 30 are over 100 years)

• Scale: Approx. 1,300 m2

• 1-4 Jonai, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Access: 8 min. walk from Ohorikoen Subway Sta.

• Parking: ¥150/hour (two parking lots with approx. 68 spaces and approx. 71 spaces respectively)

• 092-781-2153 (Maizuru Park Management Office)

• https://www.midorimachi.jp/maiduru/

Nakayama no Ofuji

Designated a natural monument of Fukuoka Prefecture, Kumano Shrine’s 300-year-old trees drape wisteria across 1,700 ㎡ of trellises. These wisteria are at their peak from mid-April to late April.

*Nakayama no Ofuji Festival has been cancelled for reasons related to the outbreak of COVID-19

• Season: Mid-April ~ late April

• Age: Approx. 300 years

• Scale: Approx. 1,700 m2

• Tachibana Ikoi no Mori Park, 547-1 Mitsuhashi-machi Nakayama, Yanagawa City, Fukuoka

• Access: Approx. 10 min. by car from Nishitetsu Yanagawa Sta.

• Parking: Free (approx. 50 spaces)

• 0944-73-8111 (Yanagawa City Tourist Association)

• http://www.city.yanagawa.fukuoka.jp/kanko/meisho/meguru/20140401huzi.html

Onakatomi Shrine

The purple curtains of wisteria which cover 200 m2 of the Onakatomi Jinja Shrine’s grounds are known as Shogun Fuji. It might interest visitors to know that although there are 34 shrines in Ogori City, this is the only one with a tower gate.

• Season: Late April ~ beginning of May

• Age: Couple hundred years

• Scale: Approx. 200 m2

• Shogun Wisteria Festival: 4/12 (Sun.) ~ 5/5 (Tue., hol.)

• 555-1 Higashi-uchihatake, Fukudo, Ogori City, Fukuoka

• Access: 5 min. walk from Nishitetsu Hatama Sta.

• Parking: Not available

• 0942-72-4008 (Ogori City Tourist Association)

• http://kanko.ogori.net/index.php?cID=177

Umi Hachimangu Shrine

The approach to this shrine is lined with wisteria from mid-April to early May. Enjoy viewing wisteria against a backdrop of rich nature! The best day for wisteria viewing is predicted to be late Apr. – the start of Golden Week!

Photo: 糸島市

• Season: late April ~ beginning of May

• Age: Approx. 260 years

• Scale: Approx. 200 m2

• 787 Kawatsuki, Itoshima City, Fukuoka

• Access: 20 min. by bus from Chikuzen-Maebaru Sta. (JR Higo Line)

• Parking: Free (approx. 40 spaces)

• 092-323-0734 (Umi Hachimangu Shrine)

Originally written in March 2016, updated March 2020.

Copyright Fukuoka Now – including all text, photos and illustrations. Permission required to re-use in any form. Meanwhile, feel free to link to to this page.

NOTE: The information presented here was gathered and summarized by the Fukuoka Now staff. While we have done our best to check for accuracy, there might be errors and details may have changed. If you notice any errors or changes, please contact us. This report was originally written in March 2016.