Discover Fukuoka Yokamon Hiroba: Traditional Crafts, Local Cuisine, and Stunning Views

Discover Fukuoka Yokamon Hiroba, a hidden gem where you can explore Fukuoka’s finest products, known as “Yokamon.” Perched on the top floor of the Fukuoka Prefectural Government Building, this space offers stunning views and is conveniently located just 20 minutes from Hakata Station and 15 minutes from Tenjin.

Explore the fascinating displays of traditional crafts from Fukuoka Prefecture at Fukuoka Yokamon Hiroba, featuring Hakataori, Agano Yaki, Koishiwara Yaki, Hakata Ningyo and more. The on-site shop offers local specialties, including Yame tea, for you to take home.

A highlight is the café that proudly uses ingredients from Fukuoka Prefecture.

With large windows facing the sea, you can enjoy a panoramic view of Hakata Bay, watching ships and planes pass by as you relax with a coffee.

The café opens on weekdays from 8:30 AM, allowing you to savor cakes, Umegae-mochi, and other sweets while taking in the morning views. For lunch, they serve delicious meals like omelet rice (¥800) and curry (¥700). The daily special, “Yokamon Bento” (¥900), packed with local ingredients, is a favorite. Due to the two-part lunch break at the Fukuoka Prefectural Office (11:30 AM and 12:30 PM), it’s best to make reservations by phone as it often sells out.

On the same floor in the South Building exhibition room, you can admire seven nationally designated traditional crafts from Fukuoka Prefecture, 36 special local crafts designated by the Governor, and an impressive 2.5m high by 2m wide Hakataori tapestry.

Hakataori Tapestry

This unique artwork, woven with about 16,000 warp threads and 100,000 weft threads, depicts the five major festivals of Fukuoka (Hakata Gion Yamakasa, Kokura Gion Daiko, Tobata Gion Oyamagasa, Daizenji Oniyo, and Kawawatari Jinkosai) as envisioned by renowned Fukuoka graphic designer Isao Nishijima.

Additionally, you can find occasional exhibitions and tourism information sessions conducted by various municipalities and universities from all over Fukuoka Prefecture.

Permanent Exhibitions

Traditional Crafts

Seven crafts from Fukuoka Prefecture, each with over 100 years of history, designated by the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry:

1. Hakataori

2. Hakata Ningyo

3. Kurume Kasuri

4. Koishiwara Yaki

5. Agano Yaki

6. Yame Fukushima Butsudan

7. Yame Chochin

Special Traditional Craft

36 items designated by the Governor as traditional crafts and folk crafts, each with over 50 years of tradition:

Magoji dako｜Kokuraori｜Hassaku-no-uma｜Ashiya gama (Iron Kettle)｜Tsuyazaki Ningyo｜Fukuoka Sekiso Kougei Garasu｜Hakata Magemono｜Hakata Basami｜Hakata Hariko｜Hakata Koma｜Hakata Okiage｜Imajuku Ningyo｜Kiuso｜Takatori Yaki｜Haki Gogatsu Sekku Nobori｜Hikosan-garagara｜Shuro Bouki｜Kurume Okiage｜Rantai-shikki｜Jyojima Onigawara｜Chikugo Wagasa｜Nabeshima Dantsu｜Yame Tesuki Washi｜Yame Ishi Toro｜Yame Take Zaiku｜Yame Ya｜Yame Wagoma｜Akasaka Ningyo｜Kiji-guruma｜Tennen Shono｜Kakegawa｜Okawa Soukiri Tansu｜Okawa Chokoku｜Okawa Kumiko｜Yanagawa Mari｜Yame Sudare

This hidden gem in Fukuoka City offers stunning views, free access to prefectural products, and the chance to purchase unique souvenirs. Enjoy a delightful lunch or tea time at the café, making it a perfect spot to host guests from overseas.

Be sure to check out the impressive artwork adorning the east and west walls of the first-floor lobby!

Measuring 7m high by 20m wide, it features reproductions of oil paintings by Western-style painter Hirosuke Tasaki (1898-1984) on Arita porcelain plates.

West side: “Mountain” – Mount Homan towering northeast of Dazaifu Government Office

East side: “Sea” – Hakata Bay, a historic hub of marine exchange

Fukuoka Yokamon Hiroba

https://yokamon-hiroba.jp/foreigners/

Fukuoka Prefectural Government Building 11F, 7-7 Higashi-koen, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Tel. 092-645-1835

Open: 8:30~17:15 (lunch time 11:30~14:00)

Closed: Sat., Sun., and hol.

Free Admission

Access: 20 min. from Hakata Sta., 15 min. from Tenjin

Nearest Station: 8 min. on foot from JR Yoshizuka Sta., 5 min. on foot from Maidashi-Kyudaibyoinmae Subway Sta.

Nearby Attractions

Higashi Park (1 min. on foot)

Higashi Park is a historic site where the battles of Bun’ei (1274) and Koan (1281) took place, repelling two Mongol invasions. Statues of Nichiren Shonin and Emperor Kameyama were erected to honor the spirits of the war dead and to pray for world peace. The park is lush with nature, featuring a pond with ducks and scenic walking paths through the woods.

Toka Ebisu Shrine (2 min. on foot)

In 1591, Goemon, a retired member of the Takeuchi family, discovered an image of the Ebisu God after visiting Kashii Shrine and Hakozaki Shrine. The following year, Toka Ebisu Shrine was founded. The deities enshrined here are Ebisu, the god of commerce, and Daikoku, the god of matchmaking. The water at the temizuya (purification fountain) flows from the mouth of an auspicious sea bream.

Hakozaki Shrine (16 min. on foot)

Designated as a national important cultural property (main hall, worship hall, gate tower, torii), Hakozaki Shrine is one of the three great Hachiman shrines in Japan. Although its foundation is surrounded by various theories, it is said that in the 21st year of Engi (921), Emperor Daigo inscribed “Subjugation of Enemy Nations,” and in the first year of Encho (923), it was transferred from Daibu Hachimangu. The shrine grounds are rich with sights, including numerous nationally designated important cultural properties and seasonal flower gardens. Hakozaki Shrine is also renowned as a god of protection and victory.

Yoshizuka Little Asia Market (11 min. on foot)

Yoshizuka Little Asia Market is a vibrant shopping street promoting “coexistence” with Asian communities. It is lined with Asian restaurants and specialty stores where you can enjoy a variety of national cuisines. The market is filled with fascinating attractions, including a golden Buddha statue brought from Myanmar.