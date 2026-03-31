Where River Meets Sea: A Small Journey Through Yukuhashi

Located in eastern Fukuoka Prefecture, between Kitakyushu and Oita, Yukuhashi is a city shaped by water. The Imagawa and Harai rivers run through its center before opening into Suonada Sea. River and sea sit in close proximity, and the landscape shifts almost imperceptibly between them. In Yukuhashi, the act of moving through the city becomes part of the experience.

Imagawa Riverside | Cycling Route and Cherry Blossoms

Along both banks of the Imagawa are pedestrian paths and a 4.5 km cycling route.

Spring begins with rapeseed flowers, followed by around 1,000 cherry trees lining the river near Yukuhashi City Hall. Despite its central location, the view remains open, with a steady sense of wind and water. With a rental bicycle, the route continues all the way to the coast.

Minoshima | Clam Digging and a Fishing Village Landscape

Minoshima, in eastern Yukuhashi, is a small peninsula facing Suonada Sea. The relationship between fishing port and settlement remains clearly visible. From spring to early summer, razor clam digging takes place around Minoshima Beach, offering a way to engage with the sea as locals do. Nearby, Minoshima Shrine introduces a quieter layer, where coastal life and belief intersect.

Fishing boats beyond the breakwater and the rhythm of daily work give a direct sense of the area’s lived reality.

Nagaihama Park | A Base for Seaside Activities

Nagaihama Park sits beside the shallow waters of Nagaihama Beach, where open grassland meets the shoreline. Rental bicycles are available within the park’s facilities, linking back to routes along the Imagawa. Visitors can try marine activities such as SUP, and at low tide, clam digging is also possible.

Imai Tsususa Shrine | A Coastal Center of Worship

Near Nagaihama, in the Imai area, Imai Tsususa Shrine reflects a long-standing relationship with the sea. Surrounded by trees, the grounds feel enclosed and still, in contrast to the openness of the nearby coast. Historically associated with maritime safety and local protection, the shrine continues to anchor regional festivals. A long stone staircase and fortress-like stone walls define its setting.

Goshogatani Kogoishi | Views and Traces of the Ancient Past

Inland, Goshogatani Kogoishi marks the remains of an ancient mountain fortification. Stone walls extend along the ridge of Mt. Goshogatake (246.7 m).

Maintained walking paths make it accessible as a light hike. From near the summit, the surrounding plains and sea come into view, allowing the geography of river and coastline to be read in a single frame. It is a point where terrain and history converge.

Seafood and Local Food Culture

Facing Suonada Sea, Yukuhashi has ready access to fresh seafood. In winter, oysters are a defining local product, available at direct sales outlets and nearby facilities.

From late November to around February, two oyster stands open in Minoshima, one of which includes the city’s only oyster hut.

Nagata Oyster Stand (470-5 Minoshima, Yukuhashi, Fukuoka)

Minoshima Oyster Stand (470-47 Minoshima, Yukuhashi, Fukuoka)

In spring (March to June), razor clam digging becomes a seasonal routine, enjoyed at Minoshima Beach and Nagaihama Park.

The city’s “Food Guide Map” lists local restaurants and specialties. Useful for planning (Japanese only).

From River to Sea: A Continuous Landscape

From the Imagawa to Suonada Sea, Yukuhashi is best understood not as a set of separate destinations, but as a connected landscape shaped by movement. Cycling, coastal activity, rail access, and local food can be combined into a single day that unfolds in layers. A new multilingual tourism pamphlet covering these routes and locations is scheduled for release in spring 2026.