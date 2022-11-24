010 BUILDING Shakes Up Fukuoka’s Nightlife

The doors opened to the media today for a preview of the new 010 BUILDING located across from Hakata Canal City and along the Naka River – and Fukuoka Now was there. Here’s the scoop!

The facility features dining at “GohGan,” the immersive theater “THEATER 010,” “BAR 010,” and fine dining on the third floor at “Goh” (opening January 11, 2023). Jiro Enomoto, president of Zero-Ten Corporation and visionary of the project, said he hopes the building will impact urban entertainment in Fukuoka and globally.

And considering the partners involved, that’s not just talking. Internationally acclaimed, New York-based Clouds Architecture Office partnered with a local architecture on the futuristic building; the bartender is a Fukuoka-based world champion, Gaggan Anand is a Michelin award winner many times over, and the live entertainment by OTBA (Outside The Box Amusements) of New York City is so cutting edge, people from Tokyo and further are expected to fly in to experience it.

Design is by NY-based architectural unit CLOUDS AO. Design management and Immersive Theater interior design by Fukuoka-based NKS2 Architects and Takumi Nakahara Architects.

If all goes well, 010 BUILDING, with its powerhouse of creativity and talent, will not only bring Fukuoka’s nightlife scene up to speed but maybe into the lead – we’ll see! So put your phones and tablets down; live entertainment, exciting bars, and inspired dining are back!

Outside The Box Amusements – Lead producer / Andrew Katz (left)

We spoke with Gaggan Anand about his long-anticipated collaboration with local Goh Fukuyama. Gaggan said: “Food should be sustainable. Truly delicious sustainable food doesn’t have to be expensive and should be enjoyed for the taste of the ingredients. I want to serve delicious food using quality local ingredients.” Goh Fukuyama said, “I want the new restaurant to be not only a favorite for tourists but also for local people.”

Related Articles:

https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/news/goh-x-gaggan-gohgan-to-open-inside-010-building/

https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/news/groundbreaking-entertainment-facility-announces-opening-in-fukuoka/

THEATER 010

https://010bld.com/theater/

https://www.instagram.com/theater_010/

• Open: Tue. ~ Thu. 18:00~2:00, Fri., Sat., day before a hol., 18:00~3:00

• Close: Sun., Mon.

• Number of seats: 100 seats (2F: 70, VIP seats 3F: 30）

• Reservations & inquiries: 070-1943-4969 (reception 13:00~19:00)

BAR 010

https://010bld.com/bar/

https://www.instagram.com/bar_010_/

• Open: Sun. ~ Thu. 18:00~2:00, Fri., Sat., day before a hol., 18:00~3:00

• Close: Mon.

• Number of seats：32 seats

• Charge: 18:00~20:00 ¥500, 20:00~ ¥1,100

• Reservations & inquiries: 092-600-9317

GohGan

https://010bld.com/gohgan/

• Open: 17:00~24:00 (L.O. Food 22:30, Drink 23:00)

• Close: Never

• Number of seats: 54 seats, Terrace 19 seats

• Reservations & inquiries: 092-281-0555 (Mon. ~ Sat. 12:00~17:00)

010 BUILDING

1-4-17 Sumiyoshi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

https://010bld.com/