Smart, Stylish, and Central: A New Stay Option in Fukuoka’s Daimyo

Daimyo is one of the few places in Fukuoka where the city’s character is woven into its streets. Located just west of Tenjin, this district still follows the old layout from its days as a castle town under Fukuoka Castle—meaning the narrow alleyways don’t lead straight toward the former castle gates, creating a charming maze of walkable lanes lined with small shops. It’s a favorite area for locals and visitors alike.

Many residents call this neighborhood home, and it’s well-equipped for daily life—with supermarkets, local stores, subway stations, and even Maizuru Park, where Fukuoka Castle remains, all within walking distance.

Now, there’s a new accommodation option in Daimyo that lets you stay like a local—without breaking the bank. A more compact sibling to the larger, suite-style AMP FLAT Daimyo Terrace (known for its multiple bedrooms and open-plan living), this new space is also located in the same building on the same floor.

▶︎ See our report on AMP FLAT Daimyo Terrace 703

Room 702 shares the same all-white aesthetic and is a generously sized studio with a separate bathroom, toilet, and a simple kitchenette. A raised platform separates the sleeping area—featuring two double beds—which can double as a bench or lounging space.

Being on the top floor means high ceilings, and when paired with the all-white interior, the room feels open and airy. At night, ambient lighting sets the mood, while during the day, natural light fills the space through large windows—making it a comfortable spot to relax in.

Two double beds offer sleeping space for up to four guests, and a 75-inch wall-mounted TV is perfectly positioned for watching from bed.

The room is well-sized for mid-to-long-term stays, especially for those here on business. When it comes to meals, the choices just outside the door are endless. Pick up some prepared food or a bento from a nearby department store or deli, and enjoy a cozy TV dinner in your own space.

The unit includes dishes and cutlery for four, along with a compact washer-dryer combo.

The shower room is space-efficient and practical—ideal for solo travelers or couples.

If you’re someone who values privacy and downtime, or you’re a Fukuoka regular who’s struggled to find hotel availability, this new option is well worth keeping on your radar.

Property Details:

• Location: Urban Villa Daimyo, 1-3-35 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Capacity: Up to 4 guests

• Total floor area: 40.95 m2

• Rates (excluding tax): From ¥15,600 (weekdays), ¥28,400 (Saturdays and nights before holidays) – variable pricing

• Room layout:

1 room (2 double beds), Shower room ×1, Toilet ×1, Laundry area (washer-dryer), Kitchenette (IH stove, microwave, tableware & cutlery), Wi-Fi, TV

• Check-in: 4:00 PM, Check-out: 10:00 AM

• Reservation: Airbnb