Experience a Unique Stay in the Heart of Fukuoka

Fukuoka is a city known for its exceptional quality of life—a place where you can experience the best of modern urban living while still feeling at ease. Recognized by MONOCLE, the London-based global magazine, as one of the “World’s Most Livable Cities,” Fukuoka is celebrated for its warm, friendly community and its seamless blend of tradition and modernity.

At the heart of this vibrant city is Daimyo, one of Fukuoka’s most iconic neighborhoods. Once a thriving castle town, Daimyo has grown organically over the years, creating a charming labyrinth of narrow streets and alleys that connect an eclectic mix of shops and residences. Right next to Tenjin, one of Western Japan’s largest shopping districts, Daimyo offers a more intimate and relaxed experience. Here, you can stumble upon vintage clothing stores, enjoy a coffee at an artisanal café, or unwind at an independent bar—just steps away from the lively main streets.

AMP FLAT daimyo Terrace: A New Standard of Urban Comfort

In the summer of 2024, AMP FLAT daimyo Terrace opened its doors, offering a fresh take on urban accommodation in the heart of Daimyo. Situated on the top floor of a stylish condominium, this fully renovated space combines luxury with comfort, making it the perfect choice for those looking to experience Fukuoka in a memorable way.

Property Details:

• Location: Urban Villa Daimyo, 1-3-35 Daimyo, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

• Capacity: Up to 8 guests

• Total Floor Area: 140 m2

• Rates (excluding tax): ¥160,000 (weekdays), ¥200,000 (before holidays)

• Rooms: Living room, 3 bedrooms (4 beds), 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets, laundry area (washer, dryer, iron), kitchen (gas stove, oven, 8 sets of dishes), Wi-Fi, TV, 1 on-site parking space

• Check-in: 16:00, Check-out: 10:00

As you step off the bustling street and into the building’s elevator, you’re gradually transported to a serene and luxurious retreat. The moment you enter the room, the all stark white interior immediately sets a calming tone, leading you into a spacious living area that flows seamlessly onto a large rooftop balcony. With its stylish outdoor furniture, you’ll have the perfect spot to unwind and take in the city views—an experience you’re sure to enjoy later on.

A Living Space Designed to Engage All Your Senses

The living room at AMP FLAT daimyo Terrace is more than just a place to unwind; it’s a thoughtfully designed space that engages all five senses. The owner, with a deep appreciation for art and a passion for creating innovative living environments, worked closely with an architect to maximize the property’s unique features, such as the high ceilings and expansive layout. The result is a harmonious blend of urban convenience, top-floor privacy, and a spacious terrace that provides a perfect escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Every detail in the room has been carefully curated: the walls are crafted to convincingly mimic natural rock surfaces, and real moss and wisteria vines have been treated to prevent decay. The space also features dimmable lighting and AI-generated acoustics that change with the time of day and season, including incredibly realistic bird chirps. These elements combine to create an atmosphere that mirrors the passage of time and the changing seasons, offering a truly immersive experience. And of course, everything is fully controllable—so you can enjoy it as you like, or shut it off entirely for a more subdued ambiance.

Spacious and Luxurious Bedrooms

The accommodation boasts three spacious bedrooms, each offering direct access to the balcony. The main bedroom features two double beds, while the other two bedrooms are each furnished with one bed. The rooms are designed with a clean, white-themed aesthetic, creating a serene and restful environment—perfect for unwinding after a day of exploring the city. Finding a stylish, three-bedroom space in such a central location is rare, making this accommodation truly one of a kind.

A Fully Equipped Kitchen for Culinary Adventures

The kitchen at AMP FLAT daimyo Terrace is fully equipped with everything you need to prepare a meal, from pots and pans to a complete set of dishes. The appliances are all the latest models from famous brands, ensuring that everything is both a pleasure and simple to use. Whether you choose to shop for fresh ingredients at nearby supermarkets like Bon Repas, MaxValu Express, or the 24-hour Sunny, or explore the gourmet food halls of Iwataya and Mitsukoshi department stores, cooking in this kitchen is an enjoyable experience. For those looking to savor Fukuoka’s local flavors, a visit to a nearby farmer’s market is highly recommended. Here, you can pick up seasonal ingredients to create a gourmet meal that truly captures the essence of the region.

Reference: Touring Itoshima’s Food Paradise (direct sales markets)

Explore Daimyo’s Local Gems

The Daimyo neighborhood is a treasure trove of unique shops and eateries that cater to more discerning tastes. Just a short walk from AMP FLAT daimyo Terrace, you’ll discover “I.N.U. wines,” a nationally recognized pioneer in natural wines, where you can explore a curated selection of bottles. For a more traditional experience, visit “Kotani Saketen,” a long-established liquor store that features a casual standing bar—perfect for sampling a variety of sake, shochu, and wine. Craft beer enthusiasts shouldn’t miss “FUKUOKA CRAFT,” a brewery-owned pub where locals and visitors alike gather for a lively and welcoming evening.

Morning Strolls in Maizuru Park

Start your day with a peaceful stroll through Maizuru Park, just a 10-minute walk from AMP FLAT daimyo Terrace. The park offers a serene escape where you can explore the historical ruins of Fukuoka Castle while taking in the natural beauty that surrounds you. After your walk, treat yourself to a freshly baked croissant from one of the local bakeries to enjoy with your morning coffee.

Bakeries (open from 8 AM):

• Boulangerie Le Bamtan

• Bread & Cafe

• Bread (open from 7:30 AM)

Cafes (open from 8 AM):

• Shirouzu Coffee

• Seed Village

• Blue Bottle Coffee Fukuoka Tenjin Cafe

AMP FLAT daimyo Terrace isn’t just a place to stay—it’s your key to experiencing Fukuoka in a unique way. Whether you’re here for work or leisure, this spot offers a perfect mix of luxury, comfort, and local flavor. Every detail, from the cozy living spaces to the lively Daimyo neighborhood, is designed to make your stay truly memorable.

Reference: Fukuoka City Ranks 22nd in Monocle’s Global Quality of Life Survey 2022