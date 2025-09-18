Celebrate Autumn with Art in Fukuoka

Fukuoka is working to become a city where art is part of everyday life. Through “Fukuoka Art Next (FaN),” the city supports artists while creating more opportunities for people to experience art in their daily surroundings.

Every autumn, Fukuoka comes alive with art. Alongside major events such as “Art Fair Asia Fukuoka (AFAF),” visitors can discover countless places around the city to enjoy exhibitions, installations, and creative encounters.

Autumn Highlights: FaN Week 2025 & AFAF 2025

One of FaN’s signature projects is “FaN Week,” a citywide celebration of art. Major public museums like the Fukuoka Art Museum and the Fukuoka Asian Art Museum anchor the program, while galleries and commercial facilities across the city join in with their own distinctive exhibitions. Even building facades become part of the canvas, turning everyday strolls into opportunities to discover art in unexpected places.

FaN Week 2025

https://fukuoka-art-next.jp/fanweek2025/

Dates: September 13–28, 2025

Another highlight is Art Fair Asia Fukuoka (AFAF), one of Japan’s largest art fairs. Launched in hotel rooms and now celebrating its 10th edition, AFAF has grown into a major international event that brings together artists, galleries, and audiences across industries. This year, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B will host exhibitors with a special focus on Asian and Kyushu-based artists. A new addition, the “AFAF Award,” will showcase works selected from nearly 800 entries worldwide, adding even more excitement for art fans.

Art Fair Asia Fukuoka 2025

https://artfair.asia/

Dates: September 26–28, 2025

Venue: Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B, 2-1 Okihama-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Recommended Art Spots in Central Fukuoka

Tenjin Area

Opened in April 2025, ONE FUKUOKA BLDG. is a new creative hub combining shops, restaurants, a hotel, and offices. Art is displayed throughout the building, making it enjoyable to simply wander inside. Out front, don’t miss the striking green “Pixel Tree,” already a recognizable landmark.

ONE FUKUOKA BLDG.

1-11-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

https://onefukuoka-building.jp/

Within walking distance of Tenjin, the Fukuoka Asian Art Museum is the only museum in the world dedicated to modern and contemporary Asian art. Its permanent collection offers a rare chance to view Asian art systematically, while special exhibitions highlight fresh perspectives—currently featuring a best-of collection from leading artists. The museum also runs a lively artist-in-residence program, where visitors can see artists at work and view their results.

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

7F & 8F, Riverain Center Bldg., 3-1 Shimokawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

https://faam.city.fukuoka.lg.jp/

A 10-minute walk north of central Tenjin, inside Susaki Park, is the Fukuoka Prefectural Museum of Art. Known for its research into local artists, the museum helped bring attention to painter Takashima Yajuro, a Fukuoka native. This autumn, the museum will host its largest-ever retrospective of Takashima’s work, commemorating 50 years since his passing.

Fukuoka Prefectural Museum of Art

5-2-1 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

https://fukuoka-kenbi.jp/

Ohori Park Area

Set amid the greenery and water of Ohori Park, the Fukuoka Art Museum holds a wide-ranging collection, from classical Japanese works to contemporary pieces. Many of its holdings are connected to Fukuoka, offering insights into the region’s cultural history. This autumn’s special exhibition highlights works from two noted private collectors. The calm, elegant setting makes it an ideal place to quietly reflect on art.

Fukuoka Art Museum

1-6 Ohorikoen, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

https://www.fukuoka-art-museum.jp/

Next to Ohori Park is Artist Cafe Fukuoka, a creative hub housed in a former junior high school. It offers studios, exhibition spaces, and a welcoming community area open to all. The former gymnasium has been transformed into a “Grand Studio” that hosts large-scale installations. Currently on view is “Electronic Monsters,” an experimental work using light and sound.

Artist Cafe Fukuoka

2-5 Jonai, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

https://artistcafe.jp/

Momochihama Area

Known for Fukuoka Tower and its seaside views, Momochihama also offers several art destinations. The Fukuoka City Museum explores the city’s history and culture through artifacts, including the National Treasure “King’s Seal of Gold,” which tells of Fukuoka’s ancient ties with China. Hands-on spaces let visitors engage directly with Asian folk art.

Fukuoka City Museum

3-1-1 Momochihama, Sawara-ku, Fukuoka

https://museum.city.fukuoka.jp/

For a more intimate setting, Mizoe Gallery offers a spacious venue with a large garden in a quiet neighborhood. The gallery highlights timeless works by both Japanese and international artists, including many from Kyushu, and is a regular exhibitor at AFAF.

Mizoe Gallery

1-2-5 Jigyohama, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

https://mizoe-gallery.com/

Momochihama is also known for its public art. From bold, colorful pieces to subtle works that blend with the landscape, these installations enliven the modern waterfront and make a walk through the area even more enjoyable.

Public Art

https://www.fukuoka-now.com/en/momochi-public-art-course/

https://yokanavi.com/features/222791

Beyond these highlights, Fukuoka boasts a vibrant gallery scene.

In the Akasaka and Keyaki-dori neighborhoods, long-established galleries such as Gallery Morita line leafy, relaxed streets alongside unique shops and bookstores. Meanwhile, the Reisen and Tenyamachi areas are popular with younger artists, with galleries often housed in renovated historic buildings. Located near Hakata’s old temple district, these areas are ideal for combining art-hopping with sightseeing.