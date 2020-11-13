Book Now, Travel Later – Thailand Welcomes You Back!

Domestic travel within Thailand is returning to normal, and travel from Japan to Thailand is expected to gradually resume in the near future.

With that in mind the Tourism Authority of Thailand created a platform for special hot deal promotions – “Book Now, Travel Later” to help you plan that long-awaited wonderful trip to Thailand.

Over 300 deals offered by hotels and tourist facilities by our Thai Tourism partners from seven areas: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Pattaya, Phang Nga, Phuket and Samui.

Campaign Overview

Special prices & benefits for reservations made during the specified periods vary with each participating facility. Examples: One free extra night stay for each night reserved during the campaign period! / 50% off normal room rates! Or special nightly room rates, etc.. *offers may change in the future due to failitiy’s circumstances.

Reservations

1. Contact reservation staff of each facility by visiting their official HP / by phone call / or by email

2. Inform the staff that you are coming from from TAT “Book Now, Travel Later” campaign (some hotels have promo-code)

3. Check updated and detailed information and then book.

Campaign Period

Campaign ends December 31, 2020 (*some partners may have different expiry dates)

Start here to see all the fabulous deals!

https://www.thailandtravel.or.jp/thailand-hot-deals-eng/

We hope to see you back in Thailand soon!